Emergency Road Closures At Ochs Highway, Broad Street On Wednesday Morning

City officials said at 9:39 a.m. there were emergency road closures at Ochs Highway and Broad Street:

Ochs Highway between Guild Trail and Everett Street is closed due to downed power lines and trees. EPB and city crews are on-site evaluating the situation. No traffic can access Ochs Highway at this time. All traffic must use Scenic Highway as a detour.

Southbound Broad Street between W Aquarium Way and W. 3rd Street, also W. Aquarium Way between Broad Street and Chestnut Street, is closed due to ongoing repairs to an underground transformer. Sidewalk access is also restricted during this time.

There is no estimated time for reopening.