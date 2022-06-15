Van Keith III, 43, Arrested For Arson

The CFD's Investigations Division has made an arrest in connection with a recent house fire.

Investigators have charged Van Keith III, 43, of Chattanooga, with aggravated arson stemming from a fire on June 3, at a home on Allin Street.

He is accused of setting a fire in the residential structure, which was occupied at the time. He then fled the scene while the house was burning.

Investigators quickly identified Keith as the suspect and he was arrested on Thursday.

He is also charged with aggravated assault stemming from this incident.