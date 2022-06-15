 Wednesday, June 15, 2022 97.0°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

Van Keith III, 43, Arrested For Arson

Wednesday, June 15, 2022

The CFD's Investigations Division has made an arrest in connection with a recent house fire.

Investigators have charged Van Keith III, 43, of Chattanooga, with aggravated arson stemming from a fire on June 3, at a home on Allin Street.

He is accused of setting a fire in the residential structure, which was occupied at the time. He then fled the scene while the house was burning.

Investigators quickly identified Keith as the suspect and he was arrested on Thursday.

He is also charged with aggravated assault stemming from this incident. 


Woman, 41, Shot On Blanchard Street; Antwan Cook, 38, Is Arrested


A woman, 41, was shot Tuesday evening on Blanchard Street. Chattanooga Police responded to the 3900 block of Blanchard Street on a shooting. Police located a woman suffering from a non-life ... (click for more)



Grand Jury No Bills And True Bills

Here are the Grand Jury no bills and true bills: No Bills: 1 MULLER, DANIEL HUNTER AGGRAVATED ASSAULT 06/15/2022 1 MYERS, COURTNEY POSSESSION OF A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED 06/15/2022 True Bills: 313744 1 ABRAMS, ANGEL A THEFT OF PROPERTY 06/15/2022 313745 1 BETTIS, CHARLES LEE DOMESTIC ASSAULT 06/15/2022 313746 1 BROWN III, CHARLES EDWARD DOMESTIC AGGRAVATED ... (click for more)

Opinion

LTG Don Rodgers - American Patriot

Thirty years ago at the conclusion of Operation Desert Storm, I met a guy at a national security briefing who had just retired from active duty. He was a fellow Tennessean named Don Rodgers, a Vietnam vet whose last career post was Commanding General, United States Army Information Systems Command, United States Army Signal Center and Fort Gordon. I recognized his name ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: "Dear Young Parent"

I really enjoy my weekly Epoch Times and especially when an issue includes “Dear Next Generation,” which is where a reader passes along wisdom to the younger set who have never gotten a tractor stuck in a muddy field. Jerry Rosner shared a story that is actually intended for young parents who are eager to help their children stand on their own two feet. Or, better yet, “You got ... (click for more)

Sports

McGee Tops The List At Wide Receiver U

The University of Tennessee football program has a proud history, a history that can boast of many of college football’s greats. The current face of the Tennessee football program, one could argue, is either Coach Josh Heupel or Peyton Manning, who seemingly will never go away. He is all over the television screen during football season in America and is certainly a household name. ... (click for more)

Lethargic Lookouts Fall To Biloxi

It was a hot, hot day at AT&T Field Wednesday, probably too hot for a minor league baseball game to be played in downtown Chattanooga Unfortunately, weather doesn’t always dictate when and if an athletic contest will be played, so the 12:15 start between the Biloxi Shuckers and the host Chattanooga Lookouts went on as scheduled. Both teams just seemed to be going through ... (click for more)


