Here is the latest Hamilton County:

BOYKIN, WILLIAM ANTHONY

2702 N ORCHARD KNOB AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374062464

Age at Arrest: 51 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT



BROOKS, DEONTA TERRELL

2707 LONG ST CHATTANOOGA, 37437

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

LEAVING SCENE ACCIDENT

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY



CARMICHAEL TATE, KOVU CORNELIUS

430 W 38TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410

Age at Arrest: 20 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

FAILURE TO APPEAR



COOK, ANTWON MAURICE

3916 BLANCHARD ST CHATTANOOGA, 374112107

Age at Arrest: 38 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED



CRAWFORD, ROBERT HOWARD

3925 ADKISSON DRIVE CLEVELAND, 37312

Age at Arrest: 38 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

UNLAWFUL EXPOSURE



FOSTER, HOBERT LAMAR

HOMELESS ,

Age at Arrest: 45 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



FRAZE, DAVID C

3624 TUCKALEECHEE OIKE MARYVILLE, 37804

Age at Arrest: 60 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



FRIZZELL, TRACY ALLEN

11007 EUSTICE RD SODDY DAISY, 373795610

Age at Arrest: 54 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

THEFT OF PROPERTY



GASPAR, LUPE MARTIN

1609 E 47TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



HENDERSON, NICHOLAS HAYDEN

6831 1/2 MARTHA AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37412

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

VOP (PROBATION CAPIAS - DUI)



HILL, KATHERINE REE

HOMELESS EAST RIDGE, 37412

Age at Arrest: 46 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

ALTERING, FALSIFYING OR FORGING EVIDENCES OF TITLE

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE



HOLLAND, DAVID KEITH

1321 EAST CHERRY STREET ROSSVILLE, 30741

Age at Arrest: 44 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



KELLY, ANTOINE TERNAE

1218 POPLAR ST APT E CHATTANOOGA, 37402

Age at Arrest: 40 years old

Arresting Agency: Chatt Housing Auth

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING



KENT, AMANDA LYNN

727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DISORDERLY CONDUCT



KIRK, NAKISHA NASHAY

1515 E 49TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

THEFT UNDER $1,000



LEFFEW, ADRIAN MITCHELL

DALLAS HOLLOW ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 48 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT



LEFFEW, BILLY JACK

HOMELESS SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 42 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FTA)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROP)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT C

CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION



LEWIS, REVA JO

337 MCCOPLIN CIR WHITWELL, 37397

Age at Arrest: 49 years old

Arresting Agency: Red Bank

FELONY POSSESSION OF FENTANYL



MCCORD, DUSTIN JAMES

905 FOREST DALE LN HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S

FAILURE TO APPEAR 39160609



NORMAN, JESSICA

3805 CHEVOIT DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



PAYNE, JAMES RICHARD

4202 WOODLAND DRIVE OOLTEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

VIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER 2500



PEREZ-LOPEZ, WALTER OLIVERIO

726 DODSON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

FAILURE TO APPEAR



ROWE, JENNIFER AUTUMN

HOMELESS HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: Red Bank

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



RUMPH, LADARIUS JAI

3905 BLANCHARD ST CHATTANOOGA, 374112108

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED



SAVAGE, DYLAN JORDAN

1950 S HELENA ST AURORA, 80013

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

***MUST APPEAR***

FAILURE TO APPEAR



SCHWEINFURTH, HELEN ALEJAN

125 DREW RD CHATTANOOGA, 374191817

Age at Arrest: 50 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



SHADRICK, BILLIE R

6322 HIXSON PIKE, APT B088 CHATTANOOGA, 37343

Age at Arrest: 46 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



SHERRILL, BRITTANY NICOLE

3804 CUSCOWILLA TRL CHATTANOOGA, 374154326

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

ASSAULT



SHOEMAKER, MORGAN LYNDSEY

5204 VILLAGE GARDEN DR CHATTANOOGA, 37363

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

FAILURE TO APPEAR



THOMSON, HAROLD ROGERS

7356 LEE HWY LOT 13 CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 54 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



UPTAIN, ALAN REID

106 SANTELA ST REDBANK, 37415

Age at Arrest: 38 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

EVADING ARREST

SPEEDING

IMPROPER PASSING

FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE



WITT, KATHERINE DAWN

4005 LARA LN CHATTANOOGA, 374161810

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

BURGLARY