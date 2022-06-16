 Thursday, June 16, 2022 83.0°F   a few clouds   A Few Clouds

Chancellor Fleenor Dismisses Case Brought Against Casey Daughters In Connection With Family Estate

Thursday, June 16, 2022

Chancellor Pam Fleenor has dismissed the case in which a Chattanooga attorney was suing the two daughters of Chattanooga Choo Choo founder B. Allen Casey Jr. in connection with his estate.

 The suit was brought by James L.

Henry Jr.

The wife of Mr. Casey, Emma Patten "Emmy" Casey, died May 15, 2020 and left an estate of about $15 million.

The suit said Mr. Casey died six weeks later and left no real estate and almost no personal property. He did have a number of creditors, including attorney Henry. Total claims of the creditors against Mr. Casey's estate exceed $4 million.

Attorney Henry said as a surviving spouse of over nine years of marriage, Mr. Casey had the right under Tennessee law to "an elective share" of Emmy Patten's estate equal to 40 percent of the net estate. He said that would have been about $6 million. The Caseys had been married since 1963.

Attorney Henry said if Allen Casey had gotten his share of his wife's estate there would be more than enough to pay off all the creditors, including himself.

Chancellor Jeff Atherton earlier had appointed attorney Jennifer Kent Exum to represent the Allen Casey estate and she declined to seek the elective share. The suit said she did so at the last minute, not giving attorney Henry and other creditors time to respond.

The complaint was against Elizabeth and Lynn Casey (daughters of the Caseys), Cartter Patten III, attorney Exum and the Chambliss Bahner and Stophel law firm. 

The suit said Elizabeth Casey was named to oversee the estate of her father.  Attorney Henry said she had a conflict in that if Mr. Casey got his elective share of the estate then that money would go to creditors and not to her and her sister.

The suit asked for compensatory damages of at least $6 million as well as punitive damages.

Cartter Patten III, brother of Emmy Patten Casey, was named due to his being a representative of her estate.

Chancellor Fleenor said the surviving spouse may elect to take the spouse' s elective share. She said the word in the law is "may" but is not "shall."


June 16, 2022

Police Blotter: Woman Receives Threatening Texts From Her Son; Man Thought To Be Smoking Out Of Glass Bowl Is Just Eating Soup

June 16, 2022

Tennessee Judicial Conference Remains Closed To Media And Public

June 16, 2022

Police Blotter: Woman Receives Threatening Texts From Her Son; Man Thought To Be Smoking Out Of Glass Bowl Is Just Eating Soup

A woman on S. Orchard Knob Avenue told police her son had been parked across the street earlier and was now sending her threatening messages. Police observed a text message the woman said was from her son. Part of the message reads "I'm kill all y'all just stay away from me u lazy ------ i can kill y'all anytime." The woman believes her son was trespassed from the property, however ... (click for more)

Tennessee Judicial Conference Remains Closed To Media And Public

An annual conference of Tennessee court officials taking place this week will remain closed to the media and the public after a federal judge denied an emergency petition by a news organization seeking access. The annual gathering of the Tennessee Judicial Conference — a group that includes active and retired state court judges, clerks and staff attorneys — began Wednesday. ... (click for more)

Opinion

LTG Don Rodgers - American Patriot

Thirty years ago at the conclusion of Operation Desert Storm, I met a guy at a national security briefing who had just retired from active duty. He was a fellow Tennessean named Don Rodgers, a Vietnam vet whose last career post was Commanding General, United States Army Information Systems Command, United States Army Signal Center and Fort Gordon. I recognized his name ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: A Court Summary

During my morning readings on Wednesday I came across a make-sense story on the Business Insider website that laid bare three controversial decisions the Supreme Court will address within several weeks. I share these in the hope the summaries will educate and enlighten our readers. * * * THE SUPREME COURT COULD SHAKE UP THE NATION WITH UPCOMING LANDMARK DECISIONS ON ABORTION, ... (click for more)

Sports

Moc Family Mourns Loss Of John Kalvelage

The Chattanooga Mocs lost an important member of the family on Tuesday, June 14. John Kalvelage '76, a two-time All-American wrestler at UTC from 1972-76, died at the age of 68 after a battle with cancer. Kalvelage, a member of the Chattanooga Hall of Fame Class of 1994, helped lead the Mocs to three top-15 finishes at the NCAA Division II Tournament throughout his career. The ... (click for more)

Lethargic Lookouts Fall To Biloxi

It was a hot, hot day at AT&T Field Wednesday, probably too hot for a minor league baseball game to be played in downtown Chattanooga Unfortunately, weather doesn’t always dictate when and if an athletic contest will be played, so the 12:15 start between the Biloxi Shuckers and the host Chattanooga Lookouts went on as scheduled. Both teams just seemed to be going through ... (click for more)


