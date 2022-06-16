 Friday, June 17, 2022 Weather

Police Check Out Report Of Student With A Gun At Central High; School Placed On Lockdown

Thursday, June 16, 2022
Chattanooga Police responded to a call of a student possibly with a gun on campus at Central High School on Thursday. 
 
Officers were advised there was a possibility of a student on campus with a firearm.
 
K-9 Units were dispatched to the school to assist with a search of the premises.
 
As a safety measure, the school was placed on lockdown.
 
After an extensive search of the property was conducted, nothing was located.
 
Students were on campus due to summer school. Chattanooga Police ask anyone with any information regarding this incident to call 423-643-5100 or submit a tip via the Atlas One App (formerly the CPD Mobile App).
You can remain anonymous. No amount of information is too small or insignificant.


