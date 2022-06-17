McCallie Avenue Resurfacing Project Overnight Paving Begins June 19

Resurfacing Crews on McCallie Avenue will be working during the evening hours of 8 p.m.-6 a.m. beginning this Sunday to avoid potentially hazardous conditions as daytime temperatures are expected to reach 100 degrees Fahrenheit throughout the week.

Work during these later hours will avoid residential areas if possible, officials said.



All Construction projects are weather permitting.



