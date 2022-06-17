 Friday, June 17, 2022 80.0°F   overcast   Overcast

McCallie Avenue Resurfacing Project Overnight Paving Begins June 19

Friday, June 17, 2022

Resurfacing Crews on McCallie Avenue will be working during the evening hours of 8 p.m.-6 a.m. beginning this Sunday to avoid potentially hazardous conditions as daytime temperatures are expected to reach 100 degrees Fahrenheit throughout the week.

Work during these later hours will avoid residential areas if possible, officials said.
 
All Construction projects are weather permitting.
 
View CDOT's map of events and road closures for full details of these activities and other projects underway in the public space.


Ceremonial Signing Of Truth In Sentencing Act Takes Place At Courthouse

Police Blotter: Man Doing Yardwork Finds Handgun; Man Carrying Gun On Street Is Doing Cosplay For Resident Evil


Ceremonial Signing Of Truth In Sentencing Act Takes Place At Courthouse

Lt. Governor and Speaker of the Senate Randy McNally and Tennessee House Speaker Cameron Sexton came to the Hamilton County Courthouse, Friday morning to do a ceremonial signing of the Truth in Sentencing Act that was passed this last term in the Tennessee Legislature. Going into effect on July 1, defendants will have to serve 100 percent of their sentence for nine offense and 85 ... (click for more)

Opinion

Chattanooga’s Most Influential Couple

US Army Lt. General Don Rodgers (ret.) was laid to rest in his home town of Cookeville, Tn. Thursday, June 16, 2022. As has been eloquently posted on this page, he was truly an American Patriot and an extraordinary leader who chose to live his last thirty or so years in Chattanooga. For many years, I have told his wife June (Scobee-Rodgers) that the two of them together were ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: The Darwin Awards

There is nothing funny about somebody getting killed but The Darwin Awards are a true delight, as was delivered over the Internet earlier this week. The annual honor is “earned” by the spectacularly stupid persons who did the human gene pool the biggest service by removing themselves in the most extraordinarily dumb ways. Talk about some idiots. Last year's winner was the fellow ... (click for more)

Sports

Lookouts Blasted 11-2 by Biloxi

Certain summer days are so humid and so hot, time itself seems to get lodged within the breathable blanket of moisture. A second becomes a minute, a walk to the pitchers’ mound becomes a hike, and a 11-4 drubbing by Biloxi morphed into prolonged suffering. The Shuckers slapped out 16 torturous hits over almost three hours of gametime. Francisco Urbaez got the first knock against ... (click for more)

McLemore Announces Stephan Jaegar As PGA Touring Professional

Officials at McLemore Golf Club announced that Stephan Jaegar will serve as their first PGA Touring Professional. In his role, Mr. Jaegar will represent the club and resort on the PGA Tour. While Mr. Jaegar was born in Germany, he attended The Baylor School and The University of Tennessee at Chattanooga, and with his wife, Shelby, considers Chattanooga his home. Mr. Jaegar ... (click for more)


