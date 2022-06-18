Goines Gets 51-Month Federal Term For Being Felon With A Gun

A Chattanooga man who had a felony record and was caught with a gun has been sentenced to serve 51 months in federal prison.

Samuel James Goines Jr., 35, appeared before Judge Charles Atchley.

The sentence is concurrent to any time Goines gets on several charges he still faces in Hamilton County Criminal Court.

When he was arrested on Jan. 28, 2021, he was charged with feloniously carrying a weapon, possession of a firearm during a felony, possession of crack cocaine for resale, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving left of center, and driving on a suspended license.

A Jennings .25-caliber pistol was found in his vehicle after he gave consent to search.