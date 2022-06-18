 Sunday, June 19, 2022 Weather

Breaking News


Goines Gets 51-Month Federal Term For Being Felon With A Gun

Saturday, June 18, 2022
Samuel James Goines Jr.
Samuel James Goines Jr.

A Chattanooga man who had a felony record and was caught with a gun has been sentenced to serve 51 months in federal prison.

Samuel James Goines Jr., 35, appeared before Judge Charles Atchley.

The sentence is concurrent to any time Goines gets on several charges he still faces in Hamilton County Criminal Court.

When he was arrested on Jan. 28, 2021, he was charged with feloniously carrying a weapon, possession of a firearm during a felony, possession of crack cocaine for resale, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving left of center, and driving on a suspended license.

A Jennings .25-caliber pistol was found in his vehicle after he gave consent to search. 


June 19, 2022

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

June 18, 2022

Police Blotter: Police Assist Woman Who Ran Out Of Gas On US 27; Woman's Nintendo Switch & 2 Controllers Missing For A Week

June 18, 2022

Chattanooga Police Officer Struck By Vehicle; Fires At Suspect


Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ALLISON, BRENDAN TYLER 510 CENTRAL DRUVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421 Age at Arrest: 23 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton County DOMESTIC ... (click for more)

A woman at 1400 Highway 27 SB whose Ford F-150 had run out of gas on the side of the highway called police for assistance. Police ran the woman through NCIC and she had no active warrants. Police ... (click for more)

A Chattanooga police officer was struck by a fleeing vehicle in the 700 block of North Germantown Road on Friday and during the course of the incident, shots were fired. The officer struck ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ALLISON, BRENDAN TYLER 510 CENTRAL DRUVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421 Age at Arrest: 23 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton County DOMESTIC ASSAULT VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF BALLARD, ANDRE LAVELL 708 EAST 49TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37410 Age at Arrest: 36 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton County DRUGS GENERAL ... (click for more)

Police Blotter: Police Assist Woman Who Ran Out Of Gas On US 27; Woman's Nintendo Switch & 2 Controllers Missing For A Week

A woman at 1400 Highway 27 SB whose Ford F-150 had run out of gas on the side of the highway called police for assistance. Police ran the woman through NCIC and she had no active warrants. Police were also able to assist the woman by taking her to the nearest gas station, the Sunrise Market at 8425 Dayton Pike, to buy a gas can. Police transported the woman back to her vehicle and ... (click for more)

Opinion

Chattanooga’s Most Influential Couple

US Army Lt. General Don Rodgers (ret.) was laid to rest in his home town of Cookeville, Tn. Thursday, June 16, 2022. As has been eloquently posted on this page, he was truly an American Patriot and an extraordinary leader who chose to live his last thirty or so years in Chattanooga. For many years, I have told his wife June (Scobee-Rodgers) that the two of them together were ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: The Saturday Funnies

I just invented a car that runs on herbs… I think I invented thyme travel. I may be old, but I still have a memory like an elevator. My boss texts me: "Send me one of those funny Father's Day jokes." Me: "I can't. I'm busy working." Boss: "That's hilarious! Send me another one!" Swimming with sharks is so expensive. It cost me an arm and a leg! Policeman knocks on the ... (click for more)

Sports

Biloxi Explodes Early, Rolls To 15-3 Win

The week began on a positive note for the Chattanooga Lookouts as they defeated the Biloxi Shuckers by a 7-6 final at AT&T Field Tuesday night. It’s been a downhill slide ever since for the home team, including a 15-3 drubbing on Saturday night that evened Biloxi’s record at 30-30 and the Lookouts too at 31-31. The Shuckers won for the fourth straight game while the Lookouts ... (click for more)

Lookouts Rally Falls Short, Biloxi Wins 6-5

Mike Siani ditched his helmet somewhere in between first and second base, and thrilled the Lookouts crowd of at least 4000 by barrelling into third with a bareheaded triple. With two outs and the Lookouts trailing 6-5, there were few players Chattanooga would've rather had at the plate than 2021 first round pick Matt McLain. McLain gave the baseball a good rip to right, ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors