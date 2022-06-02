Police Blotter: Officer Helps Dog Left In Hot Car; Woman Has Pants On After All

An officer responded to 201 Market St., in the parking lot just north of Thai Smile and south of Aquarium Way, where a dog was left in a vehicle. The officer found the black Honda Civic with a dog inside panting heavily. The windows were cracked but not enough. The officer was able to unlock the car and provide the dog with some water. Thai Smile was gracious enough to give the officer a plastic bowl with ice and the officer filled that bowl with water and left it inside of the vehicle for the dog. The officer wet the dog’s ears and observed it drinking for several minutes. There was a phone number on the dog’s collar, but the owners could not be reached.

* * *

An officer reported suspicious activity on Pierce Avenue where a man was pulling a screen off a window in an attempt to enter the residence. The officer spoke with the man and then detained him. The man told police his cousin lives at the address and allows him to stay on a regular basis. He told the officer he forgot his keys inside the residence and no one who lives at this location was there to let him inside. He said he believed the best course of action would be to enter the residence through a window. The officer allowed the man to contact his cousin via phone to request his presence. The cousin soon arrived and said the man was allowed on the property and didn’t want to press any charges.

* * *

While on patrol at 663 Northgate Mall Dr. an officer saw a black Lexus SUV parked over the line in the parking spaces near Ross. The officer checked the vehicle's information against police records and did not discover it to be stolen. The vehicle's doors were locked and the officer didn’t observe any suspicious items inside the vehicle. No keys were visible inside the car.

* * *

Police spoke with a man who said a woman was in his driveway on North Holly Street and he was worried she was going to vandalize his home. Previous reports showed a vandalism where the woman was the suspect at the address. The man requested the woman leave and be trespassed from the property. When police informed the woman that she is trespassed from the location she became irate and began accusing the man of burglarizing her home on Bonny Oaks Drive at 2 a.m. that day, but never called the police. The woman showed the officer photos of what looked like trash and clothing on a floor and she said the marina across the street has cameras and that she would call the police when she gets home. The woman left the property without further incident.

* * *

While patrolling the lot of Walmart at 3901 Hixson Pike, an officer saw a vehicle parked and unattended with two dogs inside. The rear windows were down and the dogs did not appear to be in distress. About 10 minutes later, contact was made with the owner, a woman, who was given a warning about leaving animals in vehicles when the temperature was above 70 degrees.

* * *

An officer responded to the Clarion Inn at 3641 Cummings Hwy. to check the well-being of a female who appeared to be passed out in the parking lot. Police arrived on scene, along with EMS #10, and found the woman was awake but intoxicated. The complainant who works the front desk for the motel said the woman was staying in room 110 for the past two nights and was recently kicked out of the room due to her conduct in the motel. Police asked the woman if she had a safe place to go and she requested a ride to her friend Hannah’s house on Myrtle Avenue. Police took the woman to the home without incident and her friend Hannah did invite her in.

* * *

Police were dispatched to Allied Quik Stop at 1302 N. Holtzclaw for a panhandler. When police arrived the man said he was leaving. A records check was conducted and nothing was found.

* * *

An officer responded to Clifton Hills Elementary at 1815 E 32nd St. where two victims said both of their vehicles were broken into. Both said they arrived at the school for a soccer game about 30 minutes prior to calling the police. As they were playing soccer, they were alerted by a friend that the windows to their vehicles had been broken. The officer saw the first vehicle had its front, left driver-side window incompletely shattered. The owner said nothing was taken out of the vehicle and that there was just damage to the window. The second vehicle had the front, right passenger-side window completely shattered. The owner of this vehicle also said nothing was taken from his vehicle and that the window was just damaged. Both victims then showed the officer a silver/bronze bag and wallet lying on the ground in between both vehicles. They said these items were on the ground when they were alerted that there was damage to their vehicles. The officer took both items and submitted them into Property. It is unknown who the owner is.

* * *

Police responded to a shoplifting at Walmart at 3550 Cummings Hwy. An officer spoke with a Walmart employee about a theft which occurred earlier in the day. The employee showed the officer video camera footage of two white males scanning multiple items however, they did not scan what appeared to be a hand-held flashlight. One of the men paid for a white bucket and motor oil and placed the flashlight into the bag. The men walked out, passing all points of sale. The value of the flashlight was $52. No subject information was able to be provided, however, both men will be trespassed from the Walmart.

* * *

An officer saw a man next to a vehicle with multiple shopping carts containing multiple items in the parking lot of Walmart at 501 Signal Mountain Road. The officer spoke with the man who said he and his girlfriend have been living in the area, but they hope to get inside of a shelter soon. Neither the man or his girlfriend had any outstanding warrants.

* * *

The shift supervisor at Walgreens at 4542 Highway 58 showed police security footage of two black males walking out of the store with a shopping cart and a black trash bag full of items worth approximately $300 to $400. The suspects passed all points of sale without purchasing the items. Both suspects got into a red sedan and drove off.

* * *

An officer initiated a traffic stop at 1800 Cleveland Ave. on a black Lexus displaying an expired tag. The officer spoke with and identified the driver and front-seat passenger. The passenger told the officer he was in possession of a firearm located in the floorboard in front of him. He said the firearm belonged to him and he wanted police to be aware before continuing the traffic stop. Police then located the black Glock 19 in the floorboard of the front passenger seat and it returned negative as stolen.

* * *

An officer responded to a shoplifting at the Raceway at 2528 Broad St. The night manager reported a black male had taken a 4-pack of Steel Reserve beer. The man was wearing a coat and an orange/black/white TN beanie with a pompom on top. The manager had no further information at this time.

* * *

A woman on Redlands Drive told police her husband had been yelling in the house and she wanted officers to calm him down. She said she and her husband had not been in any physical dispute and that it had been strictly verbal. Officers spoke with her husband who said he would calm down and go to sleep for the evening. Officers left the scene without further incident.

* * *

Police were called to East 23rd St. where it was reported a woman was walking in the alleyway with no pants on. Police found the woman who was wearing very dark pants and identified her. She said she didn’t need police, fire or EMS assistance of any kind.