 Thursday, June 2, 2022 87.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Breaking News


Quainn Smith Arrested In May 23 Shooting Of Estranged Wife, Man With Her On Tunnel Boulevard

Thursday, June 2, 2022

Quainn Smith, 49, was arrested and charged with two counts of attempted murder in a May 23 double shooting on Tunnel Boulevard in which his estranged wife and a man she was with were shot.

The shooting left the 38-year-old man in critical condition from a shot that caused his lung to collapse.

The 42-year-old estranged wife was hit in the left arm, which had a bullet fragment embedded in it.

Chattanooga Police were notified at approximately 11:18 p.m. on Monday that two people had arrived at a local hospital by private vehicle with gunshot wounds. 

Officers located and confirmed that a man and a woman were there suffering from non-life threatening gunshot wounds.

Officers were able to determine the location of incident to be in the 200 block of Tunnel Boulevard. They responded to that area and located, then secured the crime scene.

The estranged wife said Quainn Smith has been stalking her and harassing her since they separated 6-7 months ago.

She said the man who was shot is a longtime friend, who had loaned her money to repossess her car. She denied having any relations with him. She said on the day of the shooting he had driven to her house so she could make a payment to him.

The woman said she went out to his car to hand over the money. She said she hopped in to get out of the way of traffic that was backing up behind them.

She said Quainn Smith came up to the vehicle, asked, "What the - is going on here?" and then began firing multiple shots. She said the man was hit in the chest and he began driving to the hospital. She said she then realized she was hit in the arm.


June 2, 2022

Construction Worker Says Co-Worker Made Threats, Then Fired Shots At His Vehicle On Highway 153

June 2, 2022

Alabama Man Charged In Shooting At Tent City On E. 11th Street

June 2, 2022

Police Blotter: Officer Helps Dog Left In Hot Car; Woman Has Pants On After All


A 27-year-old Chattanooga man has been charged with trying to kill a co-worker. Derrick L. Glover, 27, of 3206 Castle Ave., is charged with attempted first-degree murder after the co-worker's ... (click for more)

A Talladega, Ala., man has been charged in an April 9 shooting at the former Tent City at 730 E. 11th St. that was recently cleared by the city. Brandon Seth Gamble, 33, was charged with attempted ... (click for more)

An officer responded to 201 Market St., in the parking lot just north of Thai Smile and south of Aquarium Way, where a dog was left in a vehicle. The officer found the black Honda Civic with ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Construction Worker Says Co-Worker Made Threats, Then Fired Shots At His Vehicle On Highway 153

A 27-year-old Chattanooga man has been charged with trying to kill a co-worker. Derrick L. Glover, 27, of 3206 Castle Ave., is charged with attempted first-degree murder after the co-worker's car was shot up. The co-worker said Glover has been threatening him at a construction job at the Chickamauga Day. He said he could not tell if Glover was joking or not. However, on ... (click for more)

Alabama Man Charged In Shooting At Tent City On E. 11th Street

A Talladega, Ala., man has been charged in an April 9 shooting at the former Tent City at 730 E. 11th St. that was recently cleared by the city. Brandon Seth Gamble, 33, was charged with attempted first-degree murder, aggravated assault, reckless endangerment, and possession of a firearm in the commission of a dangerous felony. Gamble's former girlfriend said she had taken ... (click for more)

Opinion

Why I Am Leaving Teaching

An Open Letter from Hayley Little, a Hamilton County seventh grade math teacher who has decided to stop teaching after five years. The letter was sent to the superintendent and the members of the School Board: To Whom It May Concern, After five years of teaching in Hamilton County, I have decided not to return to the classroom next year. Teaching was a lifelong dream of mine, ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Run To The Roar

As harsh criticism builds over the slow police response in last week’s school massacre in Uvalde, Texas, I am reminded of one of my favorite stories, Run To The Roar. Throughout my life’s adventures it has served me well and it centers on a family of lions – called a ‘pride’ - in Africa. Every pride is ruled by a true ‘King of the Jungle” and the old man decides when to travel, ... (click for more)

Sports

Andrew Abbott Gets Big Win For Lookouts On 23rd Birthday

Pitching – or lack of – has been a topic of discussion for the Chattanooga Lookouts in recent days as they battle to compete in the AA South’s North division. They entered Wednesday night’s game against division-leading Rocket City in third place and a three-game losing streak, but they got good pitching and a little timely hitting to break that streak with an impressive 6-2 ... (click for more)

Randy Smith: Added Pressure On Vols As NCAA Tourney Begins

As the NCAA Baseball Tournament begins this week, the Tennessee Volunteers are the top overall seed and a heavy favorite to bring home the Championship Trophy from Omaha in late June. Before getting to the College World Series, the Vols must win the regional tournament which they will host at Lindsey Nelson Stadium, then they will host the super regional at home next week. Wins ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors