Quainn Smith Arrested In May 23 Shooting Of Estranged Wife, Man With Her On Tunnel Boulevard

Quainn Smith, 49, was arrested and charged with two counts of attempted murder in a May 23 double shooting on Tunnel Boulevard in which his estranged wife and a man she was with were shot.

The shooting left the 38-year-old man in critical condition from a shot that caused his lung to collapse.

The 42-year-old estranged wife was hit in the left arm, which had a bullet fragment embedded in it.

Chattanooga Police were notified at approximately 11:18 p.m. on Monday that two people had arrived at a local hospital by private vehicle with gunshot wounds.



Officers located and confirmed that a man and a woman were there suffering from non-life threatening gunshot wounds.



Officers were able to determine the location of incident to be in the 200 block of Tunnel Boulevard. They responded to that area and located, then secured the crime scene.



The estranged wife said Quainn Smith has been stalking her and harassing her since they separated 6-7 months ago.

She said the man who was shot is a longtime friend, who had loaned her money to repossess her car. She denied having any relations with him. She said on the day of the shooting he had driven to her house so she could make a payment to him.

The woman said she went out to his car to hand over the money. She said she hopped in to get out of the way of traffic that was backing up behind them.

She said Quainn Smith came up to the vehicle, asked, "What the - is going on here?" and then began firing multiple shots. She said the man was hit in the chest and he began driving to the hospital. She said she then realized she was hit in the arm.



