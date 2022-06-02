Funeral Will Be Saturday For 19-Year-Old Maddie Taylor Of Spring City Who Drowned At Watts Bar Lake

Funeral services will be Saturday for Madison “Maddie” Taylor, 19, of Spring City, who died in a drowning incident at Watts Bar Lake on Tuesday.



Her siblings include 2021 “American Idol” contestant Drake McCain Taylor.



Born in Chattanooga on June 22, 2002, Maddie was a lifetime resident of Spring City. She was a graduate of Rhea County High School where she played volleyball, basketball, softball, and ran track. Maddie was attending Union College in Kentucky and was a member of the basketball and track teams and was on the Dean’s list. She enjoyed singing, playing video games, and shopping.



She was a member of the Spring City United Methodist Church.



Survivors include mother Courtney McArthur Swafford, Spring City, father Courtney “Coco” Taylor, Knoxville, boyfriend Hunter Hill, Spring City, siblings McKinley (K.

J. Gunter) McArthur, Spring City, Drake Taylor, Spring City, Jayleigh Taylor, Dunlap, Karmah Swafford, Spring City, Amari Taylor, Knoxville, Braelyn Taylor, Cleveland, Mia Swafford, Spring City, Kenyon Taylor, Cleveland, Jaelyn Lawson, Spring City, and Tyce Taylor, Chattanooga, maternal grandparents Robin and Jimmy Jones, Spring City, paternal grandmother Melody Floyd, Atlanta, paternal grandfather Kevin Hoffman, Knoxville, great grandmother Fay Hoffman, Knoxville, aunts Ashley Goodwin, Spring City, Chastity Taylor, Atlanta, and Shay Hoffman, Knoxville, uncles Taylor and Franc Floyd, Atlanta, special nephews Axel and Kaice Gunter and many cousins including Ty, Bradley, and Gracie Goodwin.The family will receive friends Saturday from 1-4 p.m. at the Spring City United Methodist Church. Funeral services will be private.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Maddie Taylor Scholarship Fund, c/o Southeast Bank, P. O. Box 1074, Spring City, TN 37381.