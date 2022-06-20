 Monday, June 20, 2022 92.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Police Say The Real Time Information Camera System Helped Them Nab Memphis Pair In Home Invasion

Monday, June 20, 2022
William Edward Farmer IV
William Edward Farmer IV

Police said the Real Time Information System helped them nab two Memphis men involved in a home invasion on Dahlia Street on Saturday.

William Edward Farmer IV, 26, and Darion Merriweather, 28, are charged with two counts of kidnapping, aggravated robbery, and aggravated burglary. Farmer is also charged with unlawful possession of a weapon.

Two men said they were sitting on the front porch when two men pushed them in their residence and made them lie on the floor. They were armed with at least one pistol.

One of the men was struck in the head with a pistol during the ordeal.

The intruders stole a gun from the bedroom of the house as well as one of the men's wallets before leaving.

Police said their movements were captured on the RTIC system, allowing police to track them to public works property nearby. Both suspects were found at this location.

Police said Farmer was seen breaking a phone in two and throwing it on the ground.

The victim's gun and wallet were recovered.

Darion Merriweather
Darion Merriweather

Opinion

Free Speech?

Within the Chattanooga city limits, the 6300 block of Fairview Road, a residential Hixson yard continuously displays two full-size flags, offensive to most locals, on a tall pole close to the street. That street has major exposure as a heavily travelled main, two-lane route. One flag defames by name an elected official with a huge obscene four-letter word, illegal in many public ... (click for more)

We Need A Miracle

The separation between church and state is important to our democracy but not as important as choosing life over death and good over evil. Pushing God out of lives has lead to the destruction of the American family and the moral degradation of our society. How can we effectively reduce violent crime and drug overdoses in Chattanooga? How can we stop the deadly violence and pain ... (click for more)

Sports

Randy Smith: Wishing For A Kinder, Gentler Vols Baseball Squad Next Season

Now that the pain of the Tennessee baseball team's loss to Notre Dame in the NCAA Super Regionals has subsided a bit it's probably time to reflect on what exactly happened. The Volunteers dominated college baseball as no other team has done in years, finishing 57-9. That's an amazing record for sure but in a two out of three series in baseball, anything can happen. The Vols obviously ... (click for more)

First-Place Chattanooga FC Continues Its Winning Streak In San Francisco; Los Angeles Up Next

Chattanooga FC registered a comfortable 3-0 win over Bay Cities FC on Saturday night. The boys in blue put on a dominant display to earn a fifth win in a row and maintain a perfect away record on the season. Chattanooga entered the match on a hot streak, winning the previous four games by a margin of 14 goals to 4. Bay Cities came into the match on the back of a two-week break ... (click for more)


