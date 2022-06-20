Police Say The Real Time Information Camera System Helped Them Nab Memphis Pair In Home Invasion

Police said the Real Time Information System helped them nab two Memphis men involved in a home invasion on Dahlia Street on Saturday.

William Edward Farmer IV, 26, and Darion Merriweather, 28, are charged with two counts of kidnapping, aggravated robbery, and aggravated burglary. Farmer is also charged with unlawful possession of a weapon.

Two men said they were sitting on the front porch when two men pushed them in their residence and made them lie on the floor. They were armed with at least one pistol.

One of the men was struck in the head with a pistol during the ordeal.

The intruders stole a gun from the bedroom of the house as well as one of the men's wallets before leaving.

Police said their movements were captured on the RTIC system, allowing police to track them to public works property nearby. Both suspects were found at this location.

Police said Farmer was seen breaking a phone in two and throwing it on the ground.

The victim's gun and wallet were recovered.