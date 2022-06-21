 Tuesday, June 21, 2022 Weather

Police Blotter: Man Gets Stuck In Lee Highway Median; Man Awakened By Catalytic Converter Thief's Saw

Tuesday, June 21, 2022

A man told police he was leaving the Circle K at 9407 Lee Hwy. after getting gas. He intended to turn westbound to Lee Highway and attempted to drive through the median where he got stuck in the grass. Due to the grade of the ditch in the median, the man was unable to make it back onto the roadway. Police saw the car had sustained functional damage to the rear bumper and undercarriage. No one involved required medical care. At the owner’s request, police contacted Doug Yates Recovery to have the vehicle towed. At this time the extent of the damage is unknown.

* * *

Police were called to the Motel 6 at 7703 Lee Hwy. in reference to an intoxicated person. The Motel 6 employee told police a white male was screaming and possibly scaring other people in the area. The officer found a man who matched the description given by the Motel 6 employee on the south side of Mapco. The officer gave the man a verbal warning for disorderly conduct and he agreed to leave the area.

* * *

A man on Brigadoon Lane told police his two vehicles, a white Buick Cascada and maroon Chevy Traverse, were ransacked during the night. He said both vehicles were unlocked and the only item stolen was a pair of sunglasses from the Buick. The man wanted a report completed to document the incident.

* * *

A woman on Duncan Avenue told police between 2:45-4 a.m., someone stole the cover of her car that was parked on the street.

* * *

Police called a man who was involved in a road rage incident. The man said he was driving when a woman driving a white SUV displayed a handgun to him. He got her license number. He said she raised the firearm up to let him know she had a gun. The man said following the incident, the woman turned left on Hamill Road and headed west. The man immediately called police to notify of the incident. Officers went to the residence to where the license was registered to do a follow up to determine who the suspect was. Officers were not able to make contact with anyone at this time.

* * *

A man on S. Crest Road told police he found his mailbox open this morning and empty. He doesn’t know if there was any mail inside. The man said other mailboxes on the street were open and some mail was scattered in the roadway.

* * *

Police returned to W. 38th Street where two vehicles had been previously tagged. The owners did not contact the police or make any efforts to remove the vehicles. Five days were given to the owners to correct the problem. United Wrecker was contacted and removed both vehicles which were improperly parked and abandoned.

* * *

A man was visiting friends in Chattanooga and had parked his vehicle on the street in front of his friend’s residence on W. 17th Street. At 2:11 a.m. he was awakened by the sound of a saw on metal. He looked out the window and saw a man crawl out from under his vehicle. By the time the man was able to get outside, the suspect had already left with his catalytic converter. He was unable to provide a clothing or race description.


