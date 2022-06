Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

AKERS, RANDY D

7986 STILLWATER CIR OOLTEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest: 48 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



BAKER, TIMEKOS D

1406 STRATMAN CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 20 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA



BENFORD, TRAY-VAUGHN MARKEL

4040 MOUNTAIN CREEK RD APT 2702 CHATTANOOGA, 37415

Age at Arrest: 20 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



BENSON, THERION DEAN

4618 FALL CREEK RD CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

THEFT UNDER 1,000



BISHOP, LARRY DAVID

6302 PYTHIAN RD.

HARRISON, 37341Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)BLUE, JAMES DANNY1232 GROVE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 60 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDASSAULTBOYD, LYDELL LEVON2110 CHAMBERLAIN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 45 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (FAILURE TO APPEAR)BRUMMITT, KEVIN JAMES1210 JOHN ROSS RD EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeFTA POSS OF METHBUFORD, GERALD ANTHONY3902 MONTVIEW DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCERETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICERCHAMBERS, CHRISTOPHER BRENT1793 SOUTHERNWOOD DR CHATTANOOGA, 30741Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)CHATMAN, JEREMIAH LASHUN8439 CHERRYBARK LANE OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCECHESNEY, DAVID NATHANIEL2204 MILNE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDOMESTIC ASSAULTCOFFMAN, BAILI ASHLEY3343 HAPPY VALLEY RD ROSSVILLE, 307416014Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)CRAWFORD, JAMES JOHNHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37405Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDBURGLARYCRAWFORD ALLEN, BRANDON T3099 SE BUCHANAN RD CLEVELAND, 37323Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEDRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATIONFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYDRINKING UNDER AGE/SELL ALCOHOL TO MINORDUTY UPON STRIKING FIXTURES UPON A HIGHWAYCROSS, LAQUANDA DIONE1615 E 5TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)CRUTCHER, BRITTON ADRIAN316 VISTA DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDLEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLEDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEDRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATIONDANIELS, FRANCIS LORENIA161 SIGNAL HILLS DR CHATTANOOGA, 374051829Age at Arrest: 49 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDAGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASSPUBLIC INTOXICATIONEDWARDS, WAYNE BERNARD2601 13TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDOMESTIC ASSAULTGRIFFIN, ANNETTIA4716 METRO PARK LN HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyAGGRAVATED BURGLARYHAYNES, ASHLIE NICHOLE3805 MEMPHIS DR CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency:VIOLATION OF PROBATION (RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ATTEMPTED POSS. FIREARM DUVIOLATION OF PROBATION (ATTEMPT POSSESSION OF COCAVIOLATION OF PROBATION (ATTEMPT POSSESSION OF MDMAHOLLOWAY, KRISTIN DARELLE821 WEST 14TH ST. CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)HUBBARD, BRANDON LAMAR2300 WILSON ST APT 4 D CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDVIOLATING AUTO REGISTRATION LAWDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYHUBBARD, DEONDRIA5809 TALLADEGA DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDTHEFT UNDER 1,000JOHNSON, IRVING DILMON2912 NORTH CHAMBLAIN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyAGGRAVATED ASSAULTTHEFT OF PROPERTYINTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLSJONES, AERIAL VANAE4100 CLIO AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyAGGRAVATED ASSAULTKENNEMORE, ALEXIS NICOLE1007 OAK STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37403Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSELIVELY, JOSHUA LEE238 SKILES ROAD GRAYSVILLE,Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankTAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCELOPEZ, ROBERT JESUS7014 MCCUTCHEON RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSPOSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONYDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIALOY, KATRINA MARIE3001 E 45th St Chattanooga, 37407Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAMANSEL, HEATHER MARIE4817 16TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEMAUST, CRYSTAL MARIE7986 STILLWATER CIR OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDTHEFT UNDER $1,000MAY, ANGELA MICHELLE3230 OZARK CIRCLE CHATTANOOOGA, 37405Age at Arrest: 55 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)MELCHOR, JOSE D8902 PEACH ST HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 61 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSEFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYMORRISON, PATRICK EUGENE176 PAT WEBB CIRCLE ROSSVILLE, 30741Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)MYLES, RESHEEM RESHAWN265 W 37TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEEVADING ARRESTNELSON-WEAVER, SHANAHJ L1104 WHEELER AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374063260Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPOSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONYDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPAREDES, AUGUST VICTOR728 SUNSET MTN DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)PARVIN, WILLIAM DAVID2110 MOUNTAN HOLLOW DRIVE SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFPATTERSON, QUINNESHIA NICOLE727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDCAR JACKINGPOSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMEDRECKLESS ENDANGERMENTPLATT, ROBERT JUSTIN23901 NORTH RIVER ROAD ALVA, 33920Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDTHEFT OF PROPERTYPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)PYBURN, TONY CARMEN3407 CURTIS ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)RAGLAND, BILLY JOE2501 VANCE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 55 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyNONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORTRAMSEY, ALEXIS SIERRAHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyASSAULTSALANIC POP, GRICELDA AMANDINA4024 HOOKER RD CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)SEXTON, KELLY WAYNE3201 VANBUREN HIXSON, 37415Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDVIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (BURGLARY)SHIVELY, LAWRENCE EUGENE788 GRAND MOUNTAIN DR CHATTANOOGA, 374217428Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDOMESTIC ASSAULTSHOTT, MEGAN1701 SMOKERISE DR AKRON, 44313Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDTHEFT OF PROPERTYSIMS, KIEOSHA JENNIECE4118 FAGAN CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDASSAULTSMITH, TONY175 DUCKTAIL ST SODDY DAISY, 37384Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyDOMESTIC ASSAULTSTULTZ, NATHAN TYLAR11 LAFAYETTE RD HAMPTON FALLS, 038442302Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRYSUBLETT, GRAVION DEVONTA413 SHAWNEE TRAIL CHATANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATIONPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIADRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSETAYLOR, ANDREW SCOTT44 BAMBOO LANE SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)TORRES, SAVANNAH LEIGH1324 STRATTON PLACE DR APT 1 CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDOMESTIC ASSAULTVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFVARGAS SANCHEZ, EXOR OMAR4610 SUNFLOWER LANE APT A4 CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)WATTS, KYREE DORCELL541 WOODLAND AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37405Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAWEBB, HOLLY CHRISTINA1708 S HAWTHORNE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)