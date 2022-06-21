Chattanooga Airport Kicks Off $28 Million Terminal Renovation And Expansion

The Chattanooga Airport, the city of Chattanooga and elected officials kicked off construction Tuesday of the airport’s $28 million terminal renovation and expansion. Officials made remarks from the second floor of the Chattanooga Airport where crews will soon begin demolition of a wall facing the tarmac to make way for the new addition.

“With the expansion, the Chattanooga Airport is advancing to phase two of our 20-year master plan,” said Terry Hart, Chattanooga Airport president and CEO. “This project allows room for growth within the airport including additional departures and arrivals, so that we can continue conversations with airlines about new routes to and from Chattanooga.”

The expansion project will add 26,000 square feet to the terminal while renovating 36,000 square feet of existing concourse. It complements phase one of the master plan which included the $25 million four-level parking garage that was completed last July. The garage has three public parking levels, 1,300 spaces, a covered rental car area and covered walkway to baggage claim.

The terminal project includes three new passenger loading bridges, expanded security lanes and increased restrooms and concessions. The new security lanes will speed up passenger traffic allowing for an even smoother and convenient experience, said officials. The new bridges will support additional flights and routes as the airport continues to grow its destination base. New concessions include 2,570 square feet of post-security restaurant space with 70 seats in the dining area and 24 seats at the bar.

“It’s difficult to increase boardings without more capacity, so growth is necessary for us to expand the market for our customers and remain competitive with other regional airports,” said Jim Hall, chairman of the Chattanooga Metropolitan Airport Authority. “We want to keep existing customers and win over new ones as Chattanooga and nationwide travel picks up, and the terminal expansion is an important milestone toward our vision.”

Through April, Chattanooga Airport boardings were up more than 50 percent compared to the same time last year. Businesspeople are flying more which has a positive impact on the airport after business travel took a hit during the pandemic.

“Growth at the airport supports the vision for Chattanooga as we continue to improve economic opportunities across our city,” said Chattanooga Mayor Tim Kelly. “A strong airport is an economic driver for businesses looking to locate here and for attracting visitors and new residents to our community.”

Funding for the project comes from three sources. Approximately $12.5 million is federal grant money, while $3.5 million came from airport funds, and $8 million was collected through the airport’s passenger facility fee.

Tennessee Senator Bo Watson and Chattanooga City Councilwoman Carol Berz also spoke at the terminal expansion kickoff about the excitement around the project and what it means for Chattanooga. The expansion will not only impact the city but also the state of Tennessee as tourism is the state’s #2 industry. Currently, 81 percent of American travelers report strong excitement for travel this year, which is aiding the airline industry’s recovery.

Terminal construction is estimated to be completed in 2024. There will be no impact to passengers as the Chattanooga Airport continues operations.

Local builders J&J Contractors of Chattanooga are leading construction while engineers Allen & Hoshall are managing the project. DH&W is leading architecture and interior planning for the terminal expansion and renovation.

For more information, please visit www.ChattAirport.com/New-Terminal.