 Tuesday, June 21, 2022 94.0°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

Breaking News


Chattanooga Airport Kicks Off $28 Million Terminal Renovation And Expansion

Tuesday, June 21, 2022

  • Chairman Jim Hall

  • Construction

  • Councilwoman Carol Berz

  • Guests

  • Mayor Tim Kelly

  • Rep. Patsy Hazlewood and Rep. Yusuf Hakeem

  • Senator Bo Watson

  • Senator Bo Watson references Tennessee Aviation System Plan

  • Terry Hart


The Chattanooga Airport, the city of Chattanooga and elected officials kicked off construction Tuesday of the airport’s $28 million terminal renovation and expansion. Officials made remarks from the second floor of the Chattanooga Airport where crews will soon begin demolition of a wall facing the tarmac to make way for the new addition.

“With the expansion, the Chattanooga Airport is advancing to phase two of our 20-year master plan,” said Terry Hart, Chattanooga Airport president and CEO. “This project allows room for growth within the airport including additional departures and arrivals, so that we can continue conversations with airlines about new routes to and from Chattanooga.”

The expansion project will add 26,000 square feet to the terminal while renovating 36,000 square feet of existing concourse. It complements phase one of the master plan which included the $25 million four-level parking garage that was completed last July. The garage has three public parking levels, 1,300 spaces, a covered rental car area and covered walkway to baggage claim.

The terminal project includes three new passenger loading bridges, expanded security lanes and increased restrooms and concessions. The new security lanes will speed up passenger traffic allowing for an even smoother and convenient experience, said officials. The new bridges will support additional flights and routes as the airport continues to grow its destination base. New concessions include 2,570 square feet of post-security restaurant space with 70 seats in the dining area and 24 seats at the bar.

“It’s difficult to increase boardings without more capacity, so growth is necessary for us to expand the market for our customers and remain competitive with other regional airports,” said Jim Hall, chairman of the Chattanooga Metropolitan Airport Authority. “We want to keep existing customers and win over new ones as Chattanooga and nationwide travel picks up, and the terminal expansion is an important milestone toward our vision.”

Through April, Chattanooga Airport boardings were up more than 50 percent compared to the same time last year. Businesspeople are flying more which has a positive impact on the airport after business travel took a hit during the pandemic.

“Growth at the airport supports the vision for Chattanooga as we continue to improve economic opportunities across our city,” said Chattanooga Mayor Tim Kelly. “A strong airport is an economic driver for businesses looking to locate here and for attracting visitors and new residents to our community.”

Funding for the project comes from three sources. Approximately $12.5 million is federal grant money, while $3.5 million came from airport funds, and $8 million was collected through the airport’s passenger facility fee.

Tennessee Senator Bo Watson and Chattanooga City Councilwoman Carol Berz also spoke at the terminal expansion kickoff about the excitement around the project and what it means for Chattanooga. The expansion will not only impact the city but also the state of Tennessee as tourism is the state’s #2 industry. Currently, 81 percent of American travelers report strong excitement for travel this year, which is aiding the airline industry’s recovery.

Terminal construction is estimated to be completed in 2024. There will be no impact to passengers as the Chattanooga Airport continues operations.

Local builders J&J Contractors of Chattanooga are leading construction while engineers Allen & Hoshall are managing the project. DH&W is leading architecture and interior planning for the terminal expansion and renovation.

For more information, please visit www.ChattAirport.com/New-Terminal.


June 21, 2022

Collegedale Has $13.2 Million Budget With No Tax Increase; 82 Townhomes Planned On Ooltewah-Ringgold Road

June 21, 2022

Police Blotter: Man Gets Stuck In Lee Highway Median; Man Awakened By Catalytic Converter Thief's Saw

June 21, 2022

Prominent Insurance Agent Henry N. Martin Built Home At 314 Cedar


Collegedale’s budget for fiscal year 2022-2023 passed on the final reading at the commission meeting Monday night with no tax rate increase. The rate remains the same as last year at $1.3897 ... (click for more)

A man told police he was leaving the Circle K at 9407 Lee Hwy. after getting gas. He intended to turn westbound to Lee Highway and attempted to drive through the median where he got stuck in ... (click for more)

A prominent Chattanooga insurance built a home for himself on Cedar Street in the midst of the Boom period in the late 1880s. Henry N. Martin moved into his new frame home at 314 Cedar St. ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Collegedale Has $13.2 Million Budget With No Tax Increase; 82 Townhomes Planned On Ooltewah-Ringgold Road

Collegedale’s budget for fiscal year 2022-2023 passed on the final reading at the commission meeting Monday night with no tax rate increase. The rate remains the same as last year at $1.3897 per $100 of assessed property value. Some items of interest planned for the $13,274,819 budget include the purchase of four SUVs and a truck for the police department, starting up a K-9 program, ... (click for more)

Police Blotter: Man Gets Stuck In Lee Highway Median; Man Awakened By Catalytic Converter Thief's Saw

A man told police he was leaving the Circle K at 9407 Lee Hwy. after getting gas. He intended to turn westbound to Lee Highway and attempted to drive through the median where he got stuck in the grass. Due to the grade of the ditch in the median, the man was unable to make it back onto the roadway. Police saw the car had sustained functional damage to the rear bumper and undercarriage. ... (click for more)

Opinion

Free Speech? - And Response

Within the Chattanooga city limits, the 6300 block of Fairview Road, a residential Hixson yard continuously displays two full-size flags, offensive to most locals, on a tall pole close to the street. That street has major exposure as a heavily travelled main, two-lane route. One flag defames by name an elected official with a huge obscene four-letter word, illegal in many public ... (click for more)

We Need A Miracle

The separation between church and state is important to our democracy but not as important as choosing life over death and good over evil. Pushing God out of lives has lead to the destruction of the American family and the moral degradation of our society. How can we effectively reduce violent crime and drug overdoses in Chattanooga? How can we stop the deadly violence and pain ... (click for more)

Sports

Randy Smith: Wishing For A Kinder, Gentler Vols Baseball Squad Next Season

Now that the pain of the Tennessee baseball team's loss to Notre Dame in the NCAA Super Regionals has subsided a bit it's probably time to reflect on what exactly happened. The Volunteers dominated college baseball as no other team has done in years, finishing 57-9. That's an amazing record for sure but in a two out of three series in baseball, anything can happen. The Vols obviously ... (click for more)

First-Place Chattanooga FC Continues Its Winning Streak In San Francisco; Los Angeles Up Next

Chattanooga FC registered a comfortable 3-0 win over Bay Cities FC on Saturday night. The boys in blue put on a dominant display to earn a fifth win in a row and maintain a perfect away record on the season. Chattanooga entered the match on a hot streak, winning the previous four games by a margin of 14 goals to 4. Bay Cities came into the match on the back of a two-week break ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors