Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

GUSTIN-PEREZ, ALEX ALEXANDER

1806 S ORCHARD KNOB AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: Chatt St Police

PUBLIC INTOXICATION



ALEXANDER, CHARLES TORRAN

4800 BELLA VISTA CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 40 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

THEFT OF PROPERTY



ANDERSON, IRVING ALLEN

727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 51 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF



BEATRICE, ASHLEY ADELE

1504 TRUMAN AVE EAST RIDGE, 37412

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION



BELL, MONTY DEWAYNE

727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37402

Age at Arrest: 59 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

FAILURE TO APPEAR

FAILURE TO APPEAR



BOSTICK, MICHAEL WINSTON

1105 GLENWOOD DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 70 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF



CARTER, NATHAN LEBRON

6458 LONGWOOD LANE HARRISON, 37341

Age at Arrest: 39 years old

Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



CECIL, NICOLE MARIE

4064 ALEXIS CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

THEFT UNDER $1,000



CHASTAIN, DAWN RAYVEN

59 HUSTLE STREET ROSSVILLE, 30741

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



COOK, MORRIS THEODORE

5008 HANCOCK CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest: 67 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (VIO MOTOR VEHICLE OFFENDER

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (VIO MOTOR VEHICLE OFFENDER



CREEL, NATALIE J

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA,

Age at Arrest: 64 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING



DALL, CHRISTOPHER ANDREW

1341 JACKSON MILL DRIVE HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 20 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

BURGLARY

THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $1,000.00

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF OVER $1,000.00



DE LA LUZ-PEDRAZA, PABLO

3410 AMNICOLA HWY CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



DEANECELLI, RON SIRGAY

1528 BURNS AVE EAST RIDGE, 37412

Age at Arrest: 45 years old

Arresting Agency: Signal Mountain

FAILURE TO APPEAR



DEW, TORRANCE

4712 MURRAY LAKE LN CHATTANOOGA, 374162274

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DISORDERLY CONDUCT



DURHAM, AMANDA PAIGE

4819 EASTWOOD DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (SIMPLE POSSESSION OF CONTR



EDWARDS, LANCE ERIC

4434 BONNY OAKS DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest: 51 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

ASSAULT



FINCHER, MATHEW BRIAN

1131 STRINGERS RIDGE RD CHATTANOOGA, 37405

Age at Arrest: 41 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

OR MANUFACTURING)REGISTRATION, EXPIREDDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEDRIVING WHILE IN POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE 5 GFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAFORD, VICTORIA220 CLIFTVIEW DRIVE APT B RED BANK, 37415Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyTENNCARE FRAUDTHEFT OF SERVICESHANKINS, SHAWN THOMAS9822 LOVELL RD SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN CATOOSA CO GA)HARRIS, RONALD LEE1121 GROVE ST APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: Federal MarshallBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)HERNANDEZ, SILVESTER17 HILL STREET RINGGOLD, 30736Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDFAILURE TO APPEARVIOLATION OF PROBATION (TOP)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGG BURGLARY)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (TOP)HOLLOWAY, TYLER DANIEL10603 CARD ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSETHEFT OF PROPERTYPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIACONTROLLED SUBSTANCES IN SCHEDULE ITAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCEKELLER, MICHAEL EDWARD3205 HOLSTON HILLS ROAD KNOXVILLE, 37101Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeAGGRAVATED ASSAULTDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEPOSS.HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCEDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYOPEN CONTAINER LAWLALONDE, AMY DIANNA4087 N HIGHWAY 341 FLINSTONE, 30725Age at Arrest: 45 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDISORDERLY CONDUCTIMPROPER PASSING (MUST PASS SAFELY)DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINESPEEDINGRECKLESS DRIVINGDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEIMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERSLAWSON, TRAVIS EARL385 ROBIN DR CHATTANOOGA, 37405Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDVIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS DRUG PARA)LEWIS, SKYLAR BLAKE6317 WALDEN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374212329Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFAILURE TO APPEARSECOND DEGREE MURDERPOSS. OF FENTANYL FOR RESALE OR DELIVERYPOSS. OF FENTANYL FOR RESALE OR DELIVERYLOGAN, MARISA TASHEA316 NORTH HIGHLAND PARK AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDTHEFT OF PROPERTYLONG, TONY MAURICE1156 BRONCO RD LA FAYETTE, 307284315Age at Arrest: 49 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDCOMMISSION OF AN ACT OF TERRORISMRETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICERDISORDERLY CONDUCTLOWMAN, MICHAEL A2517 JEFFREY DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 54 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyAGGRAVATED ASSAULT DOMESTICMADSEN, JAMES ERNEST4104 WATSON RD CHATTANOOGA, 37405Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency:DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEMALONE, ALAN HUGH11237 DAYTON PIKE SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 59 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAMCMURRAY, DONALD ALBERT980 JAMES AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 52 years oldArresting Agency: OtherCRIMINAL TRESPASSINGMILLER, MATTHEW ALLEN4322 KATIE KIM LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37363Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: CollegedaleBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)MYREE, LEONARD LEBRON5910 HANCOCK CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 51 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDASSAULTSTALKINGAGGRAVATED STALKINGNOVENE, ALLANTE DYQUAN1114 NORTH HAWTHORNE STREET APTB CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)ONEAL, SARAH DAWN4017 B PATTON RD OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDOMESTIC ASSAULTPASSMORE, BRIAN S368 OCOEE CIR OCOEE, 373613631Age at Arrest: 53 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)PATTON, CHARLES EDWARD4518 HIXSON PIKE F5 CHATTANOOGA, 37343Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDCHILD NEGLECTPEREZ AGUILAR, ADELSO JUVENTINO508 DONALDSON ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 18 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDISORDERLY CONDUCTPERRY, DERICK ALEXANDER2601 TAYLOR ST CHATTANOOGA, 374062537Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIASEAT BELT LAW VIOLATIONDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEPICKETT, ANTONIO DEMARCO7641 BORRIS DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN CATOOSA COUNTY GA)PITMON, MARQUISE704 CORSY CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyTHEFT OF PROPERTYPOSSESSION OF COCAINERHODES, TANYA RENEE3965 BUCKNER LANE OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDOMESTIC ASSAULTROBINSON, MICHAEL JAMAL1799 CYNTHIA DR CHATTANOOGAROSSVILLE, 30741Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgePUBLIC INTOXICATIONEVADING ARRESTRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAASSAULT ON POLICESTORCK, HANNAH ELIZABETH425 S 22ND PLACE DECATUR, 62521Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)VANDERGRIFF, JAMES RANDALL2523 CRESCENT CLUB DRIVE HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 51 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSERESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSPOSSESSION OF PROHIBITED WEAPONREGISTRATION, UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF DECAL OR PLATEREGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLEFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYWATKINS, MALCOLM2005 SHERMAN ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 44 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (ATTEMP POSSESSIOJ OF COCAIWILDER, SEAN E7255 LEE HWY APT 811 CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 53 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyAGGRAVATED BURGLARYTHEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $1,000.00WILKERSON, MARZAE ARMEESCH2120 CHESTNUT ST CHATTANOOGA, 37408Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyAGGRAVATED ASSAULTVIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTIONWILSON, CINDY S2455 RIDGE CIRCLE APT 100 CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 67 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEWOMACK, ERIKA NICOLE1519 DALLAS LAKE RD CHATTANOOGA, 37343Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)