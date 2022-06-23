 Thursday, June 23, 2022 93.0°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

Governor Lee Reappoints David Rausch To Lead Tennessee Bureau Of Investigation

Thursday, June 23, 2022

Governor Bill Lee announced on Thursday, he will appoint David Rausch to serve a second term as Director of the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI), effective July 1. Director Rausch’s term will expire June 30, 2028. 

“David is a committed public servant who has worked tirelessly to keep Tennessee communities safe,” said GovernorLee.

“I appreciate his leadership and am confident he will continue to serve and protect Tennesseans with integrity.”

Director Rausch has served as director of the TBI since 2018. Mr. Rausch is a U. S. Army veteran with more than three decades of law enforcement experience, including 25 years with the Knoxville Police Department. His career with the Knoxville Police Department includes service on the SWAT Team and seven years as the Chief of Police. Mr. Rausch earned his Bachelor of Arts in Political Science and Master of Science in Justice Administration from the University of Louisville.


All Politics Should Be Local - And Response

Red Wolves Set Club And League Record With Seven Goal Performance

Winners Named At CWGA Play Date At Brainerd

