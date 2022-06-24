Police Blotter: Man Says He Is Staying In 2 Rooms At Hotel; Knocked Out Window Will Cost $600 To Repair

Police responded to suspicious activity at the Super 8, 7024 McCutcheon Road. Officers found a man sitting in the parking lot. The man said he was staying at the hotel. The man had no room keys, but told police he was staying in two different rooms.

* * *

Police observed a woman on the front sidewalk at Raceway, 2528 Broadway St.. The woman had a cart with a sign that read, "Help. Homeless. Anything helps." Police identified the woman and then informed her that she was being formally trespassed for panhandling.

* * *

Police were dispatched to an alarm at Sandy's Liquor Store, 2410 Glass St., for an interior motion. Police found a man outside the business charging his phone. Police identified the man and he said he was just charging his phone and the owner had just locked up and left. Police checked the building and it was secure. The man began to walk home.



* * *

A man told police that while traveling south on I-75 around the 13.6 mile marker, some cones fell off a construction truck which he was not able to avoid, causing him to strike them with his vehicle, causing damage to the driver's side front bumper.

* * *

Police located a vehicle at 11th and Lindsey that had earlier been reported stolen from the Speedway at 3956 Brainerd Road. Police contacted the owner, who came out and recovered his stolen car. The vehicle was removed from NCIC.

* * *

A disorder was reported at a residence on Dorris Street. A man told police that he and his cousin were in an argument. The cousin had left the property and the man told police that he didn't want anything to happen to his cousin. The disorder was apparently only verbal. Officers did not locate the cousin anywhere in the vicinity.

* * *

A man called police from a residence on Rosemont Drive. He said his daughter lives there and he was making this report for her because she had to go to work. He told police that at about 6 a.m. that morning his daughter discovered that the back window of her vehicle had been broken out and the person who did it had used a rock. He said his daughter last saw the vehicle around 5 p.m. the day before when she parked it there overnight. The man had photos of the rock and he had

already gotten an estimate for around $600 to repair the window.