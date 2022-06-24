Hagerty, Blackburn Vote Against Gun Control Bill, But It Passes

 Friday, June 24, 2022 72.0°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

Tennessee senators Bill Hagerty and Marsha Blackburn voted against a gun control bill on Thursday, but it passed and was sent on to the House.

 

Senator Hagerty said, “I have said for weeks that Congress should consider what it can do to address the root causes of senseless massacres that our country has seen far too often, but that any bill that infringes upon the Second Amendment right of law-abiding citizens would not have my support.

 

"Sadly, this legislation gives government officials and courts more power to restrict Tennesseans’ constitutional rights, which does not make anyone safer. This bill was also crafted without committee input or any opportunity to offer amendments on the Senate floor to improve or meaningfully examine the provisions.”

 

Senator Blackburn said, "Enhanced funding for school security and mental health treatment is a good thing, but it’s being combined with giving the left a foothold to limit the Second Amendment.

"I voted against the gun control bill because Americans' constitutional right to keep and bear arms is not negotiable."


Police responded to suspicious activity at the Super 8, 7024 McCutcheon Road. Officers found a man sitting in the parking lot. The man said he was staying at the hotel. The man had no room keys, ... (click for more)

Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report. (click for more)

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: BAILEY, KAYLON SEBRON 1967 BEENCEL READ ATL, 31316 Age at Arrest: 45 years old Arresting Agency: COURT HOLD BANISTER, BROOKE ... (click for more)



Police Blotter: Man Says He Is Staying In 2 Rooms At Hotel; Knocked Out Window Will Cost $600 To Repair

Police responded to suspicious activity at the Super 8, 7024 McCutcheon Road. Officers found a man sitting in the parking lot. The man said he was staying at the hotel. The man had no room keys, but told police he was staying in two different rooms. * * * Police observed a woman on the front sidewalk at Raceway, 2528 Broadway St.. The woman had a cart with a sign that read, ... (click for more)

Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report. (click for more)

All Politics Should Be Local - And Response

All politics is local is a phrase often attributed to former Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives Tip O'Neill, although he did not originate it. But is it true? Maybe not. If we look at voting behavior, the turnout for strictly local elections is alarmingly low. It is the U.S. presidential election cycle that drives greater voter turnout, not local issues. An example ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Arch Chooses Texas

The University of Texas has just landed “The Holy Grail” of college football recruiting. Arch Manning, the nation’s No. 1 prospect with perhaps the best pedigree in the revered game, announced Thursday he has committed to the Longhorns after this fall’s senior season at Isidore Newman High School in New Orleans. Not only is the 5-star Manning the No.1 rated recruit in a packed ... (click for more)

CFC Extends Unbeaten Streak To 6 Games To Remain In 1st Place

The Chattanooga Football Club has outscored opponents 17-4 since May. CFC Men remain in first place and extended their unbeaten streak to six games after a week on the West Coast in which they secured a win and a draw against two clubs in much larger markets: a 3-0 win over Bay Cities FC from San Francisco and 1-1 draw on Wednesday night against Los Angeles Force. Finley Stadium ... (click for more)

Red Wolves Set Club And League Record With Seven Goal Performance

The Chattanooga Red Wolves came out as hot as the 95-degree weather at kickoff against the Charlotte Independence, compiling a 7-1 route over their USL opponent. In the 88 th minute of the Chattanooga Red Wolves 7-1 route over Charlotte Independence, Independence was awarded a cheeky penalty kick. With the fans belting out their disagreement with the call, Red Wolves’ ... (click for more)


