Governor Lee Says Prayers Answered In Overturning Of Roe v Wade

Friday, June 24, 2022

Tennessee Governor Bill Lee said the landmark Supreme Court decision that overturned Roe v Wade "marks the beginning of a hopeful, new chapter for our country."

 

He said, “After years of heartfelt prayer and thoughtful policy, America has an historic opportunity to support women, children and strong families while reconciling the pain and loss caused by Roe v. Wade. We have spent years preparing for the possibility that authority would return to the states, and Tennessee’s laws will provide the maximum possible protection for both mother and child.

In the coming days, we will address the full impacts of this decision for Tennessee.”

 

His office gave this synopsis:

 

Tennessee Laws Enacted Since 2019

Governor Lee has introduced and worked with the Tennessee General Assembly to pass maximum possible protection for pre-born children.

  • Trigger Law – With the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, this law will criminalize performing or attempting to perform an abortion, except in cases where it is necessary to prevent death or serious and permanent bodily injury to the mother. (TCA 39-15-213)
    • This law will take effect on the thirtieth day after the Supreme Court issues a judgment overturning Roe v. Wade. It does not apply to the recipient of an abortion.
  • Anti-Discrimination Law – Prohibits abortion on the basis of sex, race or Down Syndrome (TCA 39-15-217)
  • Ultrasound Law – Requires a physician to perform an ultrasound, making the ultrasound images visible and the fetal heartbeat audible for the expecting mother (TCA 39-15-215)
  • Heartbeat Law – Prohibits an abortion where a fetal heartbeat exists, in increments beginning at six weeks (TCA 39-15-216)
    • *Currently enjoined and subject to ongoing litigation

 

In 2021, Tennessee successfully defended the 48-Hour Waiting Period law before the en banc panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Sixth Circuit. (TCA 39-15-202)

 

Expanded Support for Families in Crisis

  • Supporting new and expecting mothers enrolled in TennCare by enhancing maternal health care coverage from 60 days to 12 months postpartum
  • Expanding TennCare’s Health Starts Initiative to support maternal health and holistic care for mothers and children
  • Reforming the TANF program to promote economic mobility and improve outcomes for parents and children

 

Investments in Public-Private Partnerships

  • Launching Tennessee Fosters Hope, a public-private partnership, to ensure every Tennessee child has a safe, loving home and make our state the most foster-friendly state in America
  • $433,000 to Psalm 139 Ministries to place ultrasounds in crisis pregnancy centers across the state
  • $1 million to Agape to support expecting and new mothers

 

Ways to Care for Families in Crisis

Tennesseans who want to lend support to families in crisis are encouraged to get involved through the following organizations:

  • Hope Clinic for Women – more info here
  • Psalm 139 Project – more info here
  • Agape Child & Family Services – more info here

June 24, 2022

HCSO Issues Scam Alert For Hamilton County

June 24, 2022

Health Department To Begin Administering Pfizer Shots For Ages 6 Months-4 Years; Moderna Now Approved For 6 Months-5 Years

June 24, 2022

Police Blotter: Man Says He Is Staying In 2 Rooms At Hotel; Knocked Out Window Will Cost $600 To Repair


HCSO Issues Scam Alert For Hamilton County

The HCSO is alerting the public to a scam being perpetrated in the community. The scam involves a phone call from a person advising they work for the HCSO Fugitive Unit. The caller then states they have an open warrant for their arrest informing the individual they have missed jury duty or pertains to some other random legal issue. In some cases, the caller will even use the

Health Department To Begin Administering Pfizer Shots For Ages 6 Months-4 Years; Moderna Now Approved For 6 Months-5 Years

The Hamilton County Health Department will begin administering Pfizer COVID-19 shots to individuals ages 6 months through 4 years old at all Hamilton County Health clinics beginning Monday. The CDC now recommends individuals six months of age through five years old receive a COVID vaccine. The Health Department will only be administering Pfizer shots to this age group.

Opinion

All Politics Should Be Local - And Response (3)

All politics is local is a phrase often attributed to former Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives Tip O'Neill, although he did not originate it. But is it true? Maybe not. If we look at voting behavior, the turnout for strictly local elections is alarmingly low. It is the U.S. presidential election cycle that drives greater voter turnout, not local issues. An example

Roy Exum: Arch Chooses Texas

The University of Texas has just landed "The Holy Grail" of college football recruiting. Arch Manning, the nation's No. 1 prospect with perhaps the best pedigree in the revered game, announced Thursday he has committed to the Longhorns after this fall's senior season at Isidore Newman High School in New Orleans. Not only is the 5-star Manning the No.1 rated recruit in a packed

Sports

CFC Extends Unbeaten Streak To 6 Games To Remain In 1st Place

The Chattanooga Football Club has outscored opponents 17-4 since May. CFC Men remain in first place and extended their unbeaten streak to six games after a week on the West Coast in which they secured a win and a draw against two clubs in much larger markets: a 3-0 win over Bay Cities FC from San Francisco and 1-1 draw on Wednesday night against Los Angeles Force. Finley Stadium

Red Wolves Set Club And League Record With Seven Goal Performance

The Chattanooga Red Wolves came out as hot as the 95-degree weather at kickoff against the Charlotte Independence, compiling a 7-1 route over their USL opponent. In the 88 th minute of the Chattanooga Red Wolves 7-1 route over Charlotte Independence, Independence was awarded a cheeky penalty kick. With the fans belting out their disagreement with the call, Red Wolves'


