Man Fleeing From Deputies On Highway 58 Collides With Patrol Vehicle

Friday, June 24, 2022
Randy Ridge
A man fleeing from county deputies late Friday afternoon wound up colliding with a county patrol vehicle. The deputy in the vehicle was not injured.

 

Randy Ridge of Harrison was charged in the case. He is facing charges of multiple traffic violations, theft of property, reckless endangerment, and felony evading arrest.

 

In addition to the new charges, Ridge has outstanding warrants for driving on a suspended license, theft, and failure to appear.

 

At approximately 4:45 p.m., a Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office deputy attempted to stop a suspected stolen blue station wagon on Highway 58.

After running the tag, it was found it belonged to a stolen station wagon wanted out of Huntsville, Tn. As deputies attempted to stop the vehicle, the driver refused to pull over and a pursuit ensued southbound on Highway 58.

 

The pursuit would lead deputies throughout several roads leading off Highway 58. Once returning to Highway 58, the suspect vehicle would travel north until it crossed the median where it collided with a HCSO patrol unit trying to stop it from driving into oncoming traffic. At that time, the vehicle came to a stop, the suspect fled on foot, and was later apprehended by deputies after a short foot pursuit.

 

Ridge was transported by Hamilton County EMS to a local medical facility for medical review as a precaution.

 

Ridge, 31, has had numerous prior arrests for drugs, assault, driving and other charges.

 

 

 


