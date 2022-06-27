Police Blotter: Man Tries To Steal Hotel Points At Courtyard By Marriot; Woman Gets Upset When Friend Makes Fun Of Her Haircut

Police were called to Courtyard by Marriot at 200 Chestnut St. where a man was attempting to steal someone else's hotel points. Hotel staff said they received a call about the attempted theft and asked the guest to the front desk and then he left the hotel. The staff told police the name the man used to check into the room. The hotel staff was able to cancel the reservation and return the hotel points back to their rightful owner. The hotel staff said in the room they found a printer, some clear plastic ID cards and a crystal-like substance inside a small container. The property was taken to the Chattanooga Police Property Division.

A woman on N. Kelley Street told police she had gotten home and thought she saw a light on in her house. She believed her daughter's ex-boyfriend was inside. Police cleared the home and didn’t find anyone or any signs of forced entry. The woman told police about several incidents related to her daughter and her ex-boyfriend, however all this information was already reported under another police report.

Police responded to a vehicle recovered stolen outside of Chattanooga on E. 48th Street. Officers found the car parked on the street. Upon running registration, the vehicle came back stolen. NCIC was contacted to verify the status. The vehicle did verify as stolen. The vehicle was towed by A-1 Towing. NCIC was cleared by dispatch.

An officer responded to an apartment at 7255 Lee Highway in reference to a delayed vehicle crash that occurred in the Walmart parking lot at 2020 Gunbarrel Road. A man told police his car and another vehicle collided in the Walmart parking lot. The man said both drivers were at fault. He gave police the other driver’s name and said he has Farmers Insurance and did not provide any information of the other vehicle involved. The man said he already reported this to his insurance company and they are not requiring a police report at this time but he wanted this documented.

An unknown caller told police a man was sitting at the corner of 5000 N. Terrace holding a switch blade. Police made contact with the man who said he was homeless but did not own a switch blade. Police ran the man and made sure he had no outstanding warrants. He was given a ride to the homeless shelter.

An officer responded to Panda Express at 2260 Gunbarrel Road in reference to a suspicious person who was disturbing employees and customers. The Panda Express manager said she wanted the man to leave the business and be trespassed. He was trespassed from Panda Express and left.

A woman on N. Concord Road told police her boyfriend took her wallet and will not give it back. The boyfriend was already gone once police arrived. The woman said she didn’t want to make a theft report at this time.

A man sitting on his porch on Dahlia Street told police he and his girlfriend had an argument and he just wanted to have a ride to his mother's house to prevent any further altercation. Police transported the man and his belongings to Chestnut Flats without issue.

Police were called to Highway 27 southbound on a report of a broken-down vehicle on the shoulder. Police found a Toyota Corolla and there was no owner on scene. The car was determined to be a hazard due the location and heavy traffic. It was towed.

A man on St. Elmo Avenue told police his brother was on his way from Parkridge to pick up some keys. The man said he didn’t want any drama from his brother and requested officers stand by as he retrieved his car keys and some personal belongings. His brother arrived, gathered some personal belongings and left without incident.

A woman on Ramsgate Parkway told police that morning she found a dent and scrape to the right side near the front of her Lexus RX350. She doesn’t know when or where it happened.

A woman on W. 37th Street told police she and a man had been in a verbal argument. She said she and the man had made up and would no longer be arguing.

An employee of Avis and Budget Rental Car at 1011 Airport Road called police and said he had information about a suspicious vehicle which had been seen in the area around the time of various vehicle thefts in the Airport Road area. The man said his companies and Enterprise had spotted a red 2021 Toyota Camry driving through the lots of Avis, Budget and Enterprise. On various occasions this car stopped and an unknown individual exited the vehicle and attempted to make entry into parked rental cars but was unable to gain entry. The man said Enterprise employees managed to get a tag and he discovered it was one of their rental vehicles that was 10 days late for return. The man said this car had been rented to a man, but was unsure if this man was involved. Auto-Crimes has been notified.

A man on Guild Trail told police sometime after 9:30 p.m. someone broke into his 2016 Camaro and stole his wallet and its contents. He said the door was left open on his car and everything in it is now wet.

A woman at Sweeney’s BBQ at 5928 Highway 58 told police she got into a disorder with a friend at the restaurant. The woman said her friend was upset because the woman was making fun of her haircut. The woman also claimed her friend walked up to her and pushed her against the wall. The woman said she went to the bar, then her friend got behind her and pushed her head onto the bar. Her friend got into her car and left the scene with her husband. The woman also claimed there was a man who witnessed the altercation. However, the man left the restaurant before police arrived. The woman also claimed that the restaurant manager left the scene. The woman didn’t want to prosecute.