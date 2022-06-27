Riverbend Officials Say Rebranded Festival Was "Resounding Success"

 Monday, June 27, 2022 78.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Monday, June 27, 2022

Friends of the Festival, the umbrella organization for Riverbend Festival, Riverfront Nights, and other local events, said the rebranded, retooled festival was "a resounding success."

Festival organizers said, "Attention paid to limiting the number of wristbands and reducing the size of the venue, along with listening to what past festival goers wanted, led to three days on the river that was enjoyed by everyone."

“We focused on what was important to our audience,” said Mickey McCamish executive director of Friends of the Festival.  “By example, our guests wanted us to focus on ways to limit trash on site and to provide stations for water bottle refills.  By providing water stations, we saved more than 15,000 water bottles from entering the landfill.”

Mr.

McCamish said that offering 15,000 wristbands plus additional one-day wristbands also worked well for the festival.  Approximately 14,700 guests were scanned for festival entry on Friday, 15,700 on Saturday and 16,100 for the festival’s last day.

"This kept the crowds manageable and the venue comfortably populated," he said.

Officials said, "The popularity of Riverbend has also positioned it as being much more than a local festival.  Wristband purchases were made by guests in 44 states and six foreign countries.  Out-of-town travelers made finding rooms in downtown hotels throughout the weekend extremely difficult with many hotels noting they were sold out for the period. 

"This year’s festival featured a diverse array of food offerings plus a marketplace for guests to pick up artisanal products.  Twenty-two vendors provided everything from hot dogs and noodles to Henna tattoos, and even axe throwing for guests to enjoy. Friends of the Festival also provided a new take on offering merchandise to mark the weekend.  Festival t-shirts, branded water bottles, canvas totes, and other items featuring the new brand, lineup, and various designs flew off the shelves with many of the items running out as the weekend ended. 

"With new placements for the stages and the long-held barge stage literally down the river, guests were able to have up-close experiences with performers.  The limitation of VIP wristbands also provided stress-free enjoyment at various areas within the festival."

 


Police Blotter: Man Tries To Steal Hotel Points At Courtyard By Marriot; Woman Gets Upset When Friend Makes Fun Of Her Haircut

Christopher Johnson Dies After Water Accident On Saturday

Latest Bradley County Arrest Report


Police Blotter: Man Tries To Steal Hotel Points At Courtyard By Marriot; Woman Gets Upset When Friend Makes Fun Of Her Haircut

Police were called to Courtyard by Marriot at 200 Chestnut St. where a man was attempting to steal someone else's hotel points. Hotel staff said they received a call about the attempted theft and asked the guest to the front desk and then he left the hotel. The staff told police the name the man used to check into the room. The hotel staff was able to cancel the reservation and ... (click for more)

Christopher Johnson Dies After Water Accident On Saturday

The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office is offering an update regarding the water emergency that occurred on Saturday on Dockside Drive. The victim, Christopher Johnson (born in 1973), succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased at a local medical facility shortly after arrival. (click for more)

Opinion

Soddy Daisy: Home To Bad Food, Worse Roads, And No Gasoline - And Response

I enjoy Soddy Daisy. Truly I do. But over the past six years or so, everything in the town has been going downhill, and quite fast. There is simply no place to eat in Soddy Daisy that offers any nutritional value or variety. Burger King, McDonald's, Sonic, KFC, Taco Bell, Wendy's, Bojangles. This is what we have to feed our children. Now a couple people may say what about ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Hope, Not Judgment

In the last years of my mother’s blessed life, she would watch two or three TV preachers in the afternoons. She adored it and darn near memorized the messages. Of course, I would kid her, asking how many of the viewers did she imagine would sip on a glass of “communion” during the telecasts. Oh, mother would never over-imbibe, not in a million years, but the combination of a great ... (click for more)

Sports

Dan Fleser: Thoughts About UT Athletics

A thought or two about Tennessee athletics: -The news of Tennessee winning the all-sports championship for the SEC conference came and went earlier this month. It was lost amid the fallout from a baseball season that ended too soon and the now year-round fixation on football’s recruiting. The achievement deserved better. Mike Strange, my former Knoxville News Sentinel ... (click for more)

Red Wolves Fall To Tucson FC, 2-1

The Chattanooga Red Wolves fell to Tucson FC 2-1, Saturday night at CHI Memorial Stadium, splitting this week’s games with a win and a loss. The late game heroics came short as the rally came minutes too late for the Red Wolves. Forward Rey Ortiz sparked life into multiple attacks, but the crowding Tucson defense proved too tough to penetrate. Late game sub Moe Espinoza ... (click for more)


