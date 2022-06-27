Ooltewah Man, 62, Dies In Attack By Bull On Farm In Meigs County

An Ooltewah man died Saturday in a farm accident in Meigs County.

Officials of the Meigs County Sheriff's Office said Bruce Lee Wilson, 62, was killed by a bull.

It happened at a farm off Center Point Road.

A longtime resident of Ooltewah, Mr. Wilson was owner and operator of Wilson Grading and Hauling Comany.

He was an active member and deacon at Lakeway Baptist Church.

Mr. Wilson is survived by his wife, Karen Brown Wilson; mother, Elizabeth Wilson all of Ooltewah; brother, John (Kathi) Wilson, Maryville, Tn.; and sister, Linda Drake, Belton, S.C.

Funeral services will beheld Thursday at 12 noon in the chapel of Heritage Funeral Home, 7454 E. Brainerd Road, with Rev. Steve Moore officiating. Burial will follow at Old McDonald Cemetery with Sam King, Jason Wilson, Chuck Duncan, Ronny Antle, Randy Wilson and Andy Wilson serving as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearer will be Tommy Parrott.

The family will receive friends Wednesday from 4-8:30 p.m. and Thursday from 11 a.m. until noon at the funeral home.