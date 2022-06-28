Police Blotter: Woman Leaves Wallet On Back Of Her Car, Losing $500 Cash And $9,000 Ring; Man Asks Police For Ride To GA Line To Get Away From Gangsters

A woman told police she was pumping gas at 7022 Shallowford Road and left her wallet on the back of her vehicle. She said she left the scene and came back once she realized her wallet was gone. She said the wallet had her TN ID, $500 cash and a ring worth $9,000. She does not know if the wallet fell off at the gas station or somewhere else.

An anonymous caller told police there was a man standing around on Water Street carrying a brown paper sack. The caller said they observed a handgun inside the paper sack. The description was given of a black male with dreads and black pants. Police located a man matching the exact description. He was identified and said he was not carrying a brown paper sack. Police checked the area for weapons, however nothing was located.

The manager for the Westin Hotel, 801 Pine St., told police a woman had stayed for one night in room 821. He said the cleaning staff went into the room the next day and found multiple driver's licenses left behind. The manager wished to turn these over to police. Officers will be transporting theses ID's to CPD's Property Division.

Police were called to a residence on Whitney Street, where a tree had fallen onto three vehicles. No injuries were reported. Damage to all vehicles appeared to be superficial, but due to the size of the tree, an accurate estimate of the damage could not be assessed.

A woman told police her vehicle had been damaged while she was in the Hamilton Place Mall. She said she does not know how or who did the damage.

A woman on McBrien Road called police to report that her neighbor had a dead tree that was a danger to the building. The woman was given information on how to request the city to examine the danger. She said she would go online and register the issue.

A man on E. 11th Street told police he wanted his female friend to leave for the night. Police spoke with the woman, who said she was going to leave.

A woman on Courage Way told police they have had an ongoing problem with an apartment where their kids are up and playing all day and night. The woman wanted a report and for police to speak to the occupants in that apartment. Police tried to make contact with the occupants, but were unable to get anyone to come to the door.

A woman on Georgia Avenue told police that at an unknown time, damage was done to the

driver's side mirror on her Chevrolet CZL. She said she did not observe the incident when it occurred, nor did she have any suspect information. Police observed her vehicle parked legally out of the roadway, as well as the damage she mentioned. The woman requested a report be made for her insurance.

A man on N. Hickory Street told police he did not want his niece on his property anymore. Police spoke with the niece and she left without issue.

A man on Wilcox Boulevard told police his gray 2015 Chevy Malibu (TN tag) had been taken from his home between the hours of 10:30 p.m. and 2:25 a.m. He said he has the only set of keys to the vehicle and he does not know how it could have been stolen. There is no suspect information. The vehicle was entered into NCIC. The vehicle was recovered by United Wrecker later, who contacted the man. Police met with the man as he retrieved his vehicle. The vehicle was taken out of NCIC.

While on routine parole, an officer observed a vehicle parked on the side of the road on 14th Street. Upon conducting a registration check on the vehicle, the officer was alerted that the vehicle in question may possibly be stolen. The officer contacted Dispatch where the information was

confirmed. This vehicle was taken out of NCIC and the owner was notified via Dispatch. A-1 towing came and recovered the vehicle.

Police discovered a gray Chevy Malibu abandoned in the intersection of Jarren Drive and Forest Highland Drive. The vehicle was left with the doors unlocked and no keys visible in the vehicle. Police did see a wallet sitting in the center console with ID cards for a woman and a man. The vehicle's VIN pulls up registration listing a woman on Timber Hills Drive in Cleveland as the current registered owner of the vehicle. No phone or further contact information was listed. Since the vehicle was left abandoned in the lane of travel, Cain's Wrecker was called to the scene for a tow. Police stayed on scene until the vehicle was towed and the roadway cleared.

A man at the Lookout Mountain Tomato Company, 1212 Peeples St., told police that a black male in a wheelchair had been setting fires there recently. He told police that just prior to their arrival, the man set a fire and then left it unattended. The man said he had to extinguished the fire. Police observed the location of the fire to be no closer than 10 feet from the closest tents. Police were unable to locate the man or to identify him.

While patrolling the area around the Circle K, 3729 Tennessee Ave., police observed a white male in the parking lot of Circle K, attempting to flag down police. Once in the parking lot, the man charged at police, yelling about a knife. The man asked to be transported to the "next town" to get away from all the "gang activity pulling knives on him." Police gave the man a ride to the Georgia line, per his request.