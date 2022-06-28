June 28, 2022
( Note - the Mayor's salary will increase along with the county mayor, but that has not yet been set at the county.)
Employee Name
Department Name
Position Name
Salary ... (click for more)
A woman told police she was pumping gas at 7022 Shallowford Road and left her wallet on the back of her vehicle. She said she left the scene and came back once she realized her wallet was gone. ... (click for more)
Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report. (click for more)
( Note - the Mayor's salary will increase along with the county mayor, but that has not yet been set at the county.)
Employee Name
Department Name
Position Name
Salary Rate
Bean, Russell J
General Government
City Judge
$194,803.00
Paty, Sherry B
General Government
City Judge
$194,803.00
Kelly, Tim A
Executive ... (click for more)
A woman told police she was pumping gas at 7022 Shallowford Road and left her wallet on the back of her vehicle. She said she left the scene and came back once she realized her wallet was gone. She said the wallet had her TN ID, $500 cash and a ring worth $9,000. She does not know if the wallet fell off at the gas station or somewhere else.
* * *
An anonymous caller told police ... (click for more)
I enjoy Soddy Daisy. Truly I do. But over the past six years or so, everything in the town has been going downhill, and quite fast.
There is simply no place to eat in Soddy Daisy that offers any nutritional value or variety. Burger King, McDonald's, Sonic, KFC, Taco Bell, Wendy's, Bojangles. This is what we have to feed our children. Now a couple people may say what about ... (click for more)
In 2015 Joe Kennedy, a career Marine, was told by a “woke” crowd of educators that he could no longer be an assistant high school football coach in Seattle, Washington. The problem was that he publicly knelt and prayed on the field’s 50-yard line after every game and there were some school administrators that felt he was an undue influence on non-religious students.
On Monday ... (click for more)
A thought or two about Tennessee athletics:
-The news of Tennessee winning the all-sports championship for the SEC conference came and went earlier this month. It was lost amid the fallout from a baseball season that ended too soon and the now year-round fixation on football’s recruiting.
The achievement deserved better.
Mike Strange, my former Knoxville News Sentinel ... (click for more)
The Chattanooga Red Wolves fell to Tucson FC 2-1, Saturday night at CHI Memorial Stadium, splitting this week’s games with a win and a loss.
The late game heroics came short as the rally came minutes too late for the Red Wolves. Forward Rey Ortiz sparked life into multiple attacks, but the crowding Tucson defense proved too tough to penetrate.
Late game sub Moe Espinoza ... (click for more)