( Note - the Mayor's salary will increase along with the county mayor, but that has not yet been set at the county.) Employee Name Department Name Position Name Salary Rate Bean, Russell J General Government City Judge $194,803.00 Paty, Sherry B General Government City Judge $194,803.00 Kelly, Tim A Executive ... (click for more)

A woman told police she was pumping gas at 7022 Shallowford Road and left her wallet on the back of her vehicle. She said she left the scene and came back once she realized her wallet was gone. She said the wallet had her TN ID, $500 cash and a ring worth $9,000. She does not know if the wallet fell off at the gas station or somewhere else. * * * An anonymous caller told police ... (click for more)