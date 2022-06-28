TBI Issues 2 Blue Alerts In 1 Day As 2 Officers Are Shot In Separate Incidents; Hendersonville, Erin Officers Injured

The TBI issued a heightened warning Blue Alert in connection with a manhunt for a man who shot a Hendersonville, Tn., police officer during a chase in Madison, Tn., on Monday night. The officer did not have critical injuries, authorities said.

Then later Tuesday, there was a second Blue Alert as a second officer was shot - this was at Erin, Tn.

In the first case, law enforcement across the state is looking for 34-year-old Samuel Quinton Edwards, who is said to be armed with two guns.

Edwards abandoned his van in Madison and fled on foot.

It is believed he then stole a white 2009 Chevy Silverado pickup truck from Gibson Drive. The keys had been left in the vehicle.

That truck was found on Cycle Lane off Bethel Road at Millersville, Tn., on Tuesday morning.

BJ Brown is wanted after the Erin officer was shot during a traffic stop.

Brown, 32, was charged with attempted first-degree murder in the incident on Highway 149 around 9 p.m. on Monday.

Authorities said when Brown was told to get back in his car he fired at an officer inside a patrol car. The injured officer fired back and Brown ran off into a wooded area.