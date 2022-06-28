 Tuesday, June 28, 2022 84.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

TBI Issues 2 Blue Alerts In 1 Day As 2 Officers Are Shot In Separate Incidents; Hendersonville, Erin Officers Injured

Tuesday, June 28, 2022
The TBI issued a heightened warning Blue Alert in connection with a manhunt for a man who shot a Hendersonville, Tn., police officer during a chase in Madison, Tn., on Monday night. The officer did not have critical injuries, authorities said. 

Then later Tuesday, there was a second Blue Alert as a second officer was shot - this was at Erin, Tn.

In the first case, law enforcement across the state is looking for 34-year-old Samuel Quinton Edwards, who is said to be armed with two guns.

Edwards abandoned his van in Madison and fled on foot.

It is believed he then stole a white 2009 Chevy Silverado pickup truck from Gibson Drive. The keys had been left in the vehicle.

That truck was found on Cycle Lane off Bethel Road at Millersville, Tn., on Tuesday morning.

BJ Brown is wanted after the Erin officer was shot during a traffic stop. 

Brown, 32, was charged with attempted first-degree murder in the incident on Highway 149 around 9 p.m. on Monday.

Authorities said when Brown was told to get back in his car he fired at an officer inside a patrol car. The injured officer fired back and Brown ran off into a wooded area.

Top City Of Chattanooga Salaries 2022

Higgins, Dorsey Families Lived Side By Side On Cedar Street; The Eureka Straightening Comb Was Produced At A Building In The Rear

Indictment Charges Local Woman Distributed Fentanyl Resulting In A Death


( Note - the Mayor's salary will increase along with the county mayor, but that has not yet been set at the county.) Employee Name Department Name Position Name Salary ... (click for more)

The Higgins and Dorsey families were longtime residents of Cedar Street on the Westside, living side by side at 917 and 919 Cedar. The connection was that Lenora Higgins was the wife of William ... (click for more)

Connie Marie Wood has been charged with second-degree murder for allegedly distributing fentanyl resulting in the death of Jonathan Daniel Jones. The victim, 45, was an accomplished musician ... (click for more)



The Higgins and Dorsey families were longtime residents of Cedar Street on the Westside, living side by side at 917 and 919 Cedar. The connection was that Lenora Higgins was the wife of William Oscar Park Dorsey Sr. Her father, John Goldsmith "Capt. Jack" Higgins, was the inventor of the Eureka Straightening Comb, and it was produced in a building at the rear of the Higgins home. ... (click for more)

Opinion

Soddy Daisy: Home To Bad Food, Worse Roads, And No Gasoline - And Response

I enjoy Soddy Daisy. Truly I do. But over the past six years or so, everything in the town has been going downhill, and quite fast. There is simply no place to eat in Soddy Daisy that offers any nutritional value or variety. Burger King, McDonald's, Sonic, KFC, Taco Bell, Wendy's, Bojangles. This is what we have to feed our children. Now a couple people may say what about ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Yes, Coach Can Pray

In 2015 Joe Kennedy, a career Marine, was told by a “woke” crowd of educators that he could no longer be an assistant high school football coach in Seattle, Washington. The problem was that he publicly knelt and prayed on the field’s 50-yard line after every game and there were some school administrators that felt he was an undue influence on non-religious students. On Monday ... (click for more)

Sports

Rhyne Howard Selected For 2022 AT&T WNBA All-Star Game

The University of Kentucky women’s basketball program will be represented at the 2022 AT&T WNBA All-Star Game at Wintrust Arena in Chicago on Sunday, July 10 at 1 p.m. ET on ABC. Wildcat great Rhyne Howard will make her first career appearance in the All-Star Game, which is the centerpiece of a weekend full of WNBA action. The co-captains of the All-Star Game, A’ja Wilson ... (click for more)

Randy Smith: Heading Back To Cooperstown

I first visited Cooperstown, N.Y. in 1995. For those who are not familiar with this small village in up-state New York, it houses the Baseball Hall of Fame. My journey was part of a week-long family vacation that took us first to Camden Yards and a Baltimore Orioles game, through Pennsylvania and Amish country, then on to Cooperstown and the Hall of Fame and finally a stop in New ... (click for more)


