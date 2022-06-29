 Wednesday, June 29, 2022 77.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Wednesday, June 29, 2022

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ANDREWS, ERNEST JESSIE 
116 CALIFORNIA AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
IN TRANSIT TO SUMNER CO TN

BLEVINS, ANDREW JAMES 
1092 E ELMWOOD DR CHATTANOOGA, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

BROOKS, PAMELA DIANE 
345 TRACE LN ROSSVILLE, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

COFFELT, WESLEY ALAN 
4700 DELASHMITT ROAD HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

DANFORTH, DARRISHA LESHAYE 
1619 MILNE ST CHATTANOOGA, 374063141 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
(VOP) FRAUDULENT USE OF DEBIT CARD
(VOP) FRAUDULENT USE OF DEBIT CARD
(VOP) FRAUDULENT USE OF DEBIT CARD
(VOP) FRAUDULENT USE OF DEBIT CARD
(VOP) FRAUDULENT USE OF DEBIT CARD

DEW, TORRANCE 
4712 MURRAY LAKE LN CHATTANOOGA, 374162274 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

EVANS, AMY KENDRA 
3699 NORTHROP ST LUPTON CITY, 373510427 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
DISORDERLY CONDUCT

GOODLOW, STACY DARREL 
5307 HIGHWAY 58 APT 9 CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

HOLLOWAY, EARL DEWAYNE 
1828 FROST ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403 
Age at Arrest: 63 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO APPEAR

HOWARD, DEANGELO JERMAINE 
6335 HANSLEY DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF A FIREARM WITH PRIOR DRUG CONVICTION

JOHNSON, JAYDEN RAY 
2866 FERNLEAF LN CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES

KEENEY, DOROTHY E 
311 HOTCHKISS VALLEY RD E LENOIR, 37771 
Age at Arrest: 74 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

KENEMER, CHASE K 
1707 AUBURNDALE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

LANGSTON, DEVIN WANYA 
1309 ARLINGTON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374063570 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

LEAL, JENNIFER LEA 
6402 RIVER RD NEW PORT RICHEY, 34652 
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

LINDER, WILL DEMARIO 
1717 FOUST ST CHATTANOOGA, 374071054 
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

MCGINNIS, JENNIFER N 
220 CULVER STREET 03 RED BANK, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

MCNABB, CHARLOTTE MARY 
103 STEPHENSON AVE LOOKOUT MOUNTAIN, 37350 
Age at Arrest: 57 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MICHAELS, KELLY LEIGH-ANNE 
4724 GATES LANE APISON, 37302 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VICIOUS DOG AT LAW

MORALES PEREZ, STEPHANIE 
2810 E 45TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MURRELL, MONTREAL ALDON 
2774 4TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
DRIVING ON REVOKED FOR DUI

PITTMAN, NADINE CELESTE MARIE 
35310 LAKE EDWARD DR ZEPHYRHILLS, 33541 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: 
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

ROBERSON, ADAM MATTHEW 
3303 NICKAJACK RD RISING FAWN, 30738 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

ROBERTS, CHRISTOPHER EUGENE 
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY

RUCKER, ALVIN DEWAYNE 
134 LYNCHBURG AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374102221 
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FAILURE TO APPEAR

RUSSELL, JEFFREY ALLEN 
509 LATIMORE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

SHAVERS, JANET LYNN 
20069 RIVER CANYON RD CHATTANOOGA, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT

SIMPSON, MATTHEW WARREN 
6318 BRIDGELAKE RD HIXSON, 37434 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

SIVER, COLE GREGORY 
7631 MONGER LANE OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

SMILEY, DONTAVIOUS LEE 
2706 6TH AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
ASSAULT
SEXUAL BATTERY
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

SMITH, JAMIE MATTHEW 
12315 MIDWAY CHURCH RD SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chatt St Police
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

SMITH, JOEL DERAL 
4846 ROLLING MEADOWS DRIVE SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377 
Age at Arrest: 65 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

STOKES, DAMON CASTEELE 
7206 MOSES ROAD HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
HARASSMENT

STRINGFEILD, TRAVIS JOHN 
HOMELESS EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
POSSESION OF MARIJUANNA
POSSESION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

STUART, TYLER SCOTT 
305 SERENA LANE HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

THORNTON, ERICA LASHAWN 
5216 TACOYA CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT

TURNER, JOSEPH 
2928 CALHOUN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

WILSON, MICHAEL 
2102 EAST 32ND STREET APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: 
THEFT OF PROPERTY-OVER 20000

WOODS, TRAMMELL LAJUAN 
4037 CAIN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

Here are the mug shots:

ANDREWS, ERNEST JESSIE
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 11/19/1979
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 06/28/2022
Charge(s):
  • IN TRANSIT TO SUMNER CO TN
BROOKS, PAMELA DIANE
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 12/29/1983
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 06/28/2022
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
COMPTON, CAMERON JAMES
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 07/15/1995
Arresting Agency:

Last Date of Arrest: 06/28/2022
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
HOLLOWAY, EARL DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 63
Date of Birth: 08/08/1958
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 06/28/2022
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
HOWARD, DEANGELO JERMAINE
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 06/18/1990
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 06/28/2022
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF A FIREARM WITH PRIOR DRUG CONVICTION
KENEMER, CHASE K
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 02/20/1989
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 06/28/2022
Charge(s):
  • RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
LANGSTON, DEVIN WANYA
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 11/07/1995
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 06/28/2022
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
LINDER, WILL DEMARIO
Age at Arrest: 52
Date of Birth: 04/12/1970
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 06/28/2022
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
MCGINNIS, JENNIFER N
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 10/20/1981
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 06/28/2022
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MCNABB, CHARLOTTE MARY
Age at Arrest: 57
Date of Birth: 05/22/1965
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 06/28/2022
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MICHAELS, KELLY LEIGH-ANNE
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 10/26/1989
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 06/28/2022
Charge(s):
  • VICIOUS DOG AT LAW
PITTMAN, NADINE CELESTE MARIE
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 03/08/2001
Arresting Agency:

Last Date of Arrest: 06/28/2022
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POE, PEYTON LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 02/01/2000
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 06/28/2022
Charge(s):
  • ESCAPE
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
RUCKER, ALVIN DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 54
Date of Birth: 03/31/1968
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 06/28/2022
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
SMILEY, DONTAVIOUS LEE
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 02/16/1999
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 06/28/2022
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
SMITH, JAMIE MATTHEW
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 09/11/1988
Arresting Agency: Chatt St Police

Last Date of Arrest: 06/28/2022
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
SMITH, JOEL DERAL
Age at Arrest: 65
Date of Birth: 01/03/1957
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 06/28/2022
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
STOKES, DAMON CASTEELE
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 10/18/1989
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 06/28/2022
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED BURGLARY
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
  • HARASSMENT
STRINGFEILD, TRAVIS JOHN
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 10/27/1984
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 06/28/2022
Charge(s):
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
  • POSSESION OF MARIJUANNA
  • POSSESION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
STUART, TYLER SCOTT
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 07/31/1991
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 06/28/2022
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

WILSON, MICHAEL
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 06/25/2004
Arresting Agency:

Last Date of Arrest: 06/28/2022
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY-OVER 20000
WOODS, TRAMMELL LAJUAN
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 11/30/1989
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 06/28/2022
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE


June 29, 2022

