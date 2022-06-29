Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
BLEVINS, ANDREW JAMES
1092 E ELMWOOD DR CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
COFFELT, WESLEY ALAN
4700 DELASHMITT ROAD HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
DANFORTH, DARRISHA LESHAYE
1619 MILNE ST CHATTANOOGA, 374063141
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
(VOP) FRAUDULENT USE OF DEBIT CARD
(VOP) FRAUDULENT USE OF DEBIT CARD
(VOP) FRAUDULENT USE OF DEBIT CARD
(VOP) FRAUDULENT USE OF DEBIT CARD
(VOP) FRAUDULENT USE OF DEBIT CARD
DEW, TORRANCE
4712 MURRAY LAKE LN CHATTANOOGA, 374162274
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
EVANS, AMY KENDRA
3699 NORTHROP ST LUPTON CITY, 373510427
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
GOODLOW, STACY DARREL
5307 HIGHWAY 58 APT 9 CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
JOHNSON, JAYDEN RAY
2866 FERNLEAF LN CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES
KEENEY, DOROTHY E
311 HOTCHKISS VALLEY RD E LENOIR, 37771
Age at Arrest: 74 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
LEAL, JENNIFER LEA
6402 RIVER RD NEW PORT RICHEY, 34652
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
MORALES PEREZ, STEPHANIE
2810 E 45TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
ROBERSON, ADAM MATTHEW
3303 NICKAJACK RD RISING FAWN, 30738
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
ROBERTS, CHRISTOPHER EUGENE
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
RUSSELL, JEFFREY ALLEN
509 LATIMORE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
SHAVERS, JANET LYNN
20069 RIVER CANYON RD CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT
SIMPSON, MATTHEW WARREN
6318 BRIDGELAKE RD HIXSON, 37434
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
SIVER, COLE GREGORY
7631 MONGER LANE OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
THORNTON, ERICA LASHAWN
5216 TACOYA CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT
TURNER, JOSEPH
2928 CALHOUN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
Here are the mug shots:
|ANDREWS, ERNEST JESSIE
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 11/19/1979
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 06/28/2022
Charge(s):
- IN TRANSIT TO SUMNER CO TN
|
|BROOKS, PAMELA DIANE
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 12/29/1983
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 06/28/2022
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|COMPTON, CAMERON JAMES
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 07/15/1995
Arresting Agency:
Last Date of Arrest: 06/28/2022
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|HOLLOWAY, EARL DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 63
Date of Birth: 08/08/1958
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 06/28/2022
Charge(s):
|
|HOWARD, DEANGELO JERMAINE
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 06/18/1990
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 06/28/2022
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF A FIREARM WITH PRIOR DRUG CONVICTION
|
|KENEMER, CHASE K
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 02/20/1989
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 06/28/2022
Charge(s):
|
|LANGSTON, DEVIN WANYA
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 11/07/1995
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 06/28/2022
Charge(s):
|
|LINDER, WILL DEMARIO
Age at Arrest: 52
Date of Birth: 04/12/1970
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 06/28/2022
Charge(s):
|
|MCGINNIS, JENNIFER N
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 10/20/1981
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 06/28/2022
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|MCNABB, CHARLOTTE MARY
Age at Arrest: 57
Date of Birth: 05/22/1965
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 06/28/2022
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|MICHAELS, KELLY LEIGH-ANNE
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 10/26/1989
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 06/28/2022
Charge(s):
|
|PITTMAN, NADINE CELESTE MARIE
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 03/08/2001
Arresting Agency:
Last Date of Arrest: 06/28/2022
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|POE, PEYTON LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 02/01/2000
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 06/28/2022
Charge(s):
- ESCAPE
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION
|
|RUCKER, ALVIN DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 54
Date of Birth: 03/31/1968
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 06/28/2022
Charge(s):
|
|SMILEY, DONTAVIOUS LEE
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 02/16/1999
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 06/28/2022
Charge(s):
|
|SMITH, JAMIE MATTHEW
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 09/11/1988
Arresting Agency: Chatt St Police
Last Date of Arrest: 06/28/2022
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|SMITH, JOEL DERAL
Age at Arrest: 65
Date of Birth: 01/03/1957
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 06/28/2022
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
|
|STOKES, DAMON CASTEELE
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 10/18/1989
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 06/28/2022
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED BURGLARY
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
- HARASSMENT
|
|STRINGFEILD, TRAVIS JOHN
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 10/27/1984
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 06/28/2022
Charge(s):
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION
- POSSESION OF MARIJUANNA
- POSSESION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|STUART, TYLER SCOTT
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 07/31/1991
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 06/28/2022
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|WILSON, MICHAEL
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 06/25/2004
Arresting Agency:
Last Date of Arrest: 06/28/2022
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY-OVER 20000
|
|WOODS, TRAMMELL LAJUAN
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 11/30/1989
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 06/28/2022
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|