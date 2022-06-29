Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ANDREWS, ERNEST JESSIE

116 CALIFORNIA AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37415

Age at Arrest: 42 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

IN TRANSIT TO SUMNER CO TN



BLEVINS, ANDREW JAMES

1092 E ELMWOOD DR CHATTANOOGA, 37405

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



BROOKS, PAMELA DIANE

345 TRACE LN ROSSVILLE, 30741

Age at Arrest: 38 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



COFFELT, WESLEY ALAN

4700 DELASHMITT ROAD HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 52 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



DANFORTH, DARRISHA LESHAYE

1619 MILNE ST CHATTANOOGA, 374063141

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

(VOP) FRAUDULENT USE OF DEBIT CARD

(VOP) FRAUDULENT USE OF DEBIT CARD

(VOP) FRAUDULENT USE OF DEBIT CARD

(VOP) FRAUDULENT USE OF DEBIT CARD

(VOP) FRAUDULENT USE OF DEBIT CARD



DEW, TORRANCE

4712 MURRAY LAKE LN CHATTANOOGA, 374162274

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT



EVANS, AMY KENDRA

3699 NORTHROP ST LUPTON CITY, 373510427

Age at Arrest: 44 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

DISORDERLY CONDUCT



GOODLOW, STACY DARREL

5307 HIGHWAY 58 APT 9 CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



HOLLOWAY, EARL DEWAYNE

1828 FROST ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403

Age at Arrest: 63 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

FAILURE TO APPEAR



HOWARD, DEANGELO JERMAINE

6335 HANSLEY DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

POSSESSION OF A FIREARM WITH PRIOR DRUG CONVICTION



JOHNSON, JAYDEN RAY

2866 FERNLEAF LN CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 19 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES



KEENEY, DOROTHY E

311 HOTCHKISS VALLEY RD E LENOIR, 37771

Age at Arrest: 74 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE



KENEMER, CHASE K

1707 AUBURNDALE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37405

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT



LANGSTON, DEVIN WANYA

1309 ARLINGTON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374063570

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



LEAL, JENNIFER LEA

6402 RIVER RD NEW PORT RICHEY, 34652

Age at Arrest: 52 years old

Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



LINDER, WILL DEMARIO

1717 FOUST ST CHATTANOOGA, 374071054

Age at Arrest: 52 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



MCGINNIS, JENNIFER N

220 CULVER STREET 03 RED BANK, 37415

Age at Arrest: 40 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



MCNABB, CHARLOTTE MARY

103 STEPHENSON AVE LOOKOUT MOUNTAIN, 37350

Age at Arrest: 57 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



MICHAELS, KELLY LEIGH-ANNE

4724 GATES LANE APISON, 37302

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VICIOUS DOG AT LAW



MORALES PEREZ, STEPHANIE

2810 E 45TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 18 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



MURRELL, MONTREAL ALDON

2774 4TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol

DRIVING ON REVOKED FOR DUI



PITTMAN, NADINE CELESTE MARIE

35310 LAKE EDWARD DR ZEPHYRHILLS, 33541

Age at Arrest: 20 years old

Arresting Agency:

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



ROBERSON, ADAM MATTHEW

3303 NICKAJACK RD RISING FAWN, 30738

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



ROBERTS, CHRISTOPHER EUGENE

727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403

Age at Arrest: 41 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

THEFT OF PROPERTY



RUCKER, ALVIN DEWAYNE

134 LYNCHBURG AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374102221

Age at Arrest: 54 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

FAILURE TO APPEAR



RUSSELL, JEFFREY ALLEN

509 LATIMORE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 44 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING



SHAVERS, JANET LYNN

20069 RIVER CANYON RD CHATTANOOGA, 37405

Age at Arrest: 41 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

ASSAULT



SIMPSON, MATTHEW WARREN

6318 BRIDGELAKE RD HIXSON, 37434

Age at Arrest: 38 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE



SIVER, COLE GREGORY

7631 MONGER LANE OOLTEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING



SMILEY, DONTAVIOUS LEE

2706 6TH AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 23 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

ASSAULT

SEXUAL BATTERY

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING



SMITH, JAMIE MATTHEW

12315 MIDWAY CHURCH RD SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: Chatt St Police

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



SMITH, JOEL DERAL

4846 ROLLING MEADOWS DRIVE SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377

Age at Arrest: 65 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE



STOKES, DAMON CASTEELE

7206 MOSES ROAD HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

AGGRAVATED BURGLARY

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

HARASSMENT



STRINGFEILD, TRAVIS JOHN

HOMELESS EAST RIDGE, 37412

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

POSSESION OF MARIJUANNA

POSSESION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



STUART, TYLER SCOTT

305 SERENA LANE HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



THORNTON, ERICA LASHAWN

5216 TACOYA CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

ASSAULT



TURNER, JOSEPH

2928 CALHOUN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 45 years old

Arresting Agency: Red Bank

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



WILSON, MICHAEL

2102 EAST 32ND STREET APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 18 years old

Arresting Agency:

THEFT OF PROPERTY-OVER 20000



WOODS, TRAMMELL LAJUAN

4037 CAIN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37410

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

Here are the mug shots:

ANDREWS, ERNEST JESSIE

Age at Arrest: 42

Date of Birth: 11/19/1979

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 06/28/2022

Charge(s):

IN TRANSIT TO SUMNER CO TN BROOKS, PAMELA DIANE

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 12/29/1983

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 06/28/2022

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

COMPTON, CAMERON JAMES

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 07/15/1995

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 06/28/2022

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

HOLLOWAY, EARL DEWAYNE

Age at Arrest: 63

Date of Birth: 08/08/1958

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 06/28/2022

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR HOWARD, DEANGELO JERMAINE

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 06/18/1990

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 06/28/2022

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF A FIREARM WITH PRIOR DRUG CONVICTION KENEMER, CHASE K

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 02/20/1989

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 06/28/2022

Charge(s):

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT LANGSTON, DEVIN WANYA

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 11/07/1995

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 06/28/2022

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT LINDER, WILL DEMARIO

Age at Arrest: 52

Date of Birth: 04/12/1970

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 06/28/2022

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT MCGINNIS, JENNIFER N

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 10/20/1981

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 06/28/2022

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA MCNABB, CHARLOTTE MARY

Age at Arrest: 57

Date of Birth: 05/22/1965

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 06/28/2022

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



MICHAELS, KELLY LEIGH-ANNE

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 10/26/1989

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 06/28/2022

Charge(s):

VICIOUS DOG AT LAW PITTMAN, NADINE CELESTE MARIE

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 03/08/2001

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 06/28/2022

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA POE, PEYTON LEBRON

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 02/01/2000

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 06/28/2022

Charge(s):

ESCAPE

PUBLIC INTOXICATION RUCKER, ALVIN DEWAYNE

Age at Arrest: 54

Date of Birth: 03/31/1968

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 06/28/2022

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR SMILEY, DONTAVIOUS LEE

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 02/16/1999

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 06/28/2022

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION SMITH, JAMIE MATTHEW

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 09/11/1988

Arresting Agency: Chatt St Police



Last Date of Arrest: 06/28/2022

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE SMITH, JOEL DERAL

Age at Arrest: 65

Date of Birth: 01/03/1957

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 06/28/2022

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE STOKES, DAMON CASTEELE

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 10/18/1989

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 06/28/2022

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED BURGLARY

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

HARASSMENT STRINGFEILD, TRAVIS JOHN

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 10/27/1984

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 06/28/2022

Charge(s):

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

POSSESION OF MARIJUANNA

POSSESION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA STUART, TYLER SCOTT

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 07/31/1991

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 06/28/2022

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

