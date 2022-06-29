Malik Taylor Arrested After Firing Shots In Cleveland On Tuesday

Cleveland Police responded around 11:30 p.m. on Tuesday to the area of Mosby Park after reports of shots being fired in the area.

When police arrived, several empty casings were found on East Street NE 2nd Street NE. Witnesses advised a purple Dodge Charger with a busted rear window had left the scene after firing the rounds.

A few minutes later, Cleveland Police located the vehicle near 11th Street and High Street. Several suspects were detained.

Through an investigation conducted by the Cleveland Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division and Crime Suppression Unit and the Bradley County Sheriff’s Office, a handgun believed to be the shooter’s gun, was located.

Malik Taylor of Chattanooga was taken into custody and charged with reckless endangerment for the shooting. The vehicle was seized for evidentiary purposes.