County Paying $8 Million For New Elementary School Site Across From East Brainerd Elementary

Wednesday, June 29, 2022

The county is planning to pay $8 million for an elementary school site directly across Goodwin Road from East Brainerd Elementary School.

Officials said East Brainerd and other elementaries in that area are at capacity.

The property at the former Cigna headquarters includes 18.6 acres and the 100,000-square-foot Cigna office building as well as parking areas.

Justin Witt of the county schools said it basically will require partitioning the large open space for classrooms and other school use. He said converting the office into a school is estimated at $15 million.

Officials said that still is a bargain considering building a brand new school from the ground up and acquiring the land might be $55 million.

The purchase will be from Empire Communities, which is buying the property from Cigna.

The entire site is 98 acres. The remainder will be residential, including a senior living section.

The school is expected to serve about 750 students.


June 29, 2022

Huge, 2-Story House At Cameron Hill's 517 W. 7th Street Functioned As An Oversized Duplex

A huge two-story house at the corner of West Seventh Street and Cypress on the side of Cameron Hill functioned throughout its short life as an over-sized duplex. Many of the fine homes on Cameron Hill, including some that were much smaller, were eventually divided into multiple homes. This house had a downstairs resident and an upstairs one from when it was built in the early ... (click for more)

Tivoli Foundation Asks $2 Million In County Help For $52 Million Restoration Of Tivoli, Fowler Building

The Tivoli Foundation is asking county government for $2 million in help for its planned $52 million complete renovation and restoration of the Tivoli Theatre and the adjacent former Fowler Brothers building. Nick Wilkinson, foundation executive director, said the ambitious plan in the 700 block of Broad Street "will require support from the public and various private organizations ... (click for more)

Opinion

Soddy Daisy: Home To Bad Food, Worse Roads, And No Gasoline - And Response

I enjoy Soddy Daisy. Truly I do. But over the past six years or so, everything in the town has been going downhill, and quite fast. There is simply no place to eat in Soddy Daisy that offers any nutritional value or variety. Burger King, McDonald's, Sonic, KFC, Taco Bell, Wendy's, Bojangles. This is what we have to feed our children. Now a couple people may say what about ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Yes, Coach Can Pray

In 2015 Joe Kennedy, a career Marine, was told by a “woke” crowd of educators that he could no longer be an assistant high school football coach in Seattle, Washington. The problem was that he publicly knelt and prayed on the field’s 50-yard line after every game and there were some school administrators that felt he was an undue influence on non-religious students. On Monday ... (click for more)

Sports

Homer-Happy Lookouts Bounce Back To Win

Oh, the difference a day makes. The Chattanooga Lookouts were shocked and stunned on Tuesday night when the Birmingham Barons scored 10 unanswered runs for a come-from-behind 12-9 victory at AT&T Field. There was no such late comeback on Wednesday as the Lookouts took advantage of four home runs to post a 5-4 victory to even their second-half record at 1-1. Relief pitching ... (click for more)

Chattanooga Kayakers Compete At World Championships

Two kayakers from Chattanooga are representing the United States of America in the Kayak Freestyle World Championships in Nottingham, England, UK from June 27 to July 2. Taft Sibley, 35, and Bennett Smith, 25, were both selected to represent the USA in the men’s squirt boat and men’s kayak category respectively. They are now both stalwarts of the US Freestyle Team in their ... (click for more)


