Police Blotter: Motel Guest Stays Past Checkout, Then Breaks Back Into Room; Thrower Of Small Plastic Football May Be Culprit In Broken Window

The manager of America’s Best Inn at 7717 Lee Hwy. told police a man staying in room 128 had stayed past check out and used a screwdriver to break into his room. The manager didn’t want to prosecute for the damage to the door, but she did want him trespassed from the property. When the officer went to room 128 there were four individuals inside. The man was told to gather his things and leave, and if he came back, he would be arrested for trespassing. The other individuals were asked to leave. Everyone complied.

* * *

Police were dispatched to an alarm at State of Confusion, a bar at 301 E. Main St. Upon arrival an officer located an unlocked door but didn’t find anyone inside the building and nothing appeared to be out of place. The alarm company was unable to contact a responsible party for the building, however the officer was able to secure the unlocked door.

* * *

While conducting routine patrol, an officer saw a red sedan parked in Ricko's Pizzeria parking lot at Riverside Drive and Amnicola Highway. Knowing that the business was closed at the time, the officer got out with the vehicle and noticed that it was unoccupied. The car was a red Pontiac Grand Prix, but the tag came back to a white Chevy CTA, registered to a man on Tunnel Boulevard. Police were only able to retrieve a partial VIN from the vehicle as the rest was fogged up and glossy. Police didn’t find any reports of a vehicle matching the VIN characters to be stolen. The driver's seat was far forward and there were women's sunglasses on the dash. The last possible driver of this vehicle could have been a short female.

* * *

Police received a call about a black truck with a lawnmower in the back driving around slowly on E. 46th Street. Police found the truck matching the description parked behind a residence. The driver told police he was just dropping off a friend at this address. Nothing seemed out of place with the vehicle or occupants.

* * *

An Orange Grove Center employee at 2325 Shady Lane told police a catalytic converter was stolen between 5:30 p.m. and 7 a.m. He said bus MB25 was driven by another employee yesterday and sounded normal. When he came in and started it this morning it did not sound the same. The employee looked under the bus and saw the converter had been removed. The employee and the officer checked all vehicles on the lot and found bus MB12 had the converter stolen as well. Also, underneath bus MB12 was a jean jacket where the converter was cut. The employee said he found a saw blade that was used where the suspect came in. The suspect cut a chain link fence tie, crawled underneath, and was able to enter the lot. The officer was able to review video footage of the lot and saw a man dressed in a blue coat and blue jeans crawling under bus MB25 and reappearing, then walked to the back of the bus where he walked along the fence in the shadows. He was then seen walking towards bus MB25. The employee said the value of the converters is approximately $1,500 apiece.

* * *

A woman on N. Chamberlain Avenue told police her catalytic converter was stolen from her vehicle. She said it happened between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m. A man assisted with retrieving camera footage of the incident, and upon reviewing it, the officer was unable to identify the suspect.

* * *

Police responded to Norcross Road on reports of vagrants who were drinking on private property without authorization. Upon arrival the people were gone.

* * *

An officer responded to a stalled vehicle in the middle of the roadway on I-24 East. The car was in the left lane and was blocking traffic. The driver said he was on his way back home from college when the vehicle just quit running. The car was towed from the scene as a traffic hazard by United Wrecker and the complainant was given a ride to the McDonald’s at exit 175 on Browns Ferry Road.

* * *

An officer was dispatched to an indecent exposure on East 3rd in front of Erlanger. According to the reporting party, the suspect was a black male wearing jeans and a white tank top. While searching the area, the officer spoke with a black male wearing jeans and a white tank top. The reporting party was just a passerby and did not want to speak with police. The man said he had no idea what the officer was talking about and that he didn't flash anyone. He said he was just waiting on his ride. He didn’t have any warrants so the officer sent him on his way.

* * *

A woman told police she parked her silver 2004 Jeep Grand Cherokee at the corner of S. Lyerly and E. 18th Street at approximately 1:45 p.m. She left the key to her vehicle in the center console, went into the construction site, and when she came back her vehicle was gone. She said there were mop handles, mop heads, cleaning solutions, and several other housekeeping equipment located in the vehicle. Her sister had a black/beige with Indian print pocket book that looks like a backpack with her wallet inside that was also in the Jeep. She said there were only credit cards that she does not use often in it. She will call and put a hold on the credit cards so they could not be used. There were several items of jewelry and her house keys in the vehicle. The Jeep was entered into NCIC and a BOLO was issued countywide.

* * *

A woman on Chestnut Street told police her Chevrolet Equinox was possibly keyed or accidentally hit. Officers observed the scratch on the passenger-side door to the rear of the vehicle. She believes it could be a coworker because of tension at work.

* * *

While on patrol on Amnicola Highway, an officer saw a vehicle driving with an expired license plate. The officer initiated emergency equipment and made a traffic stop. The driver said she was aware that the license plate expired in May of 2021. She also did not have proof of insurance. She was cited for the expired registration and issued her a warning for financial responsibility.

* * *

A stolen vehicle was recovered by police on Lightfoot Mill Road. Inside the stolen Toyota Solara was a pair of brown, size 10 Levi boots, as well as a red iPhone with a green case and a black TCL phone. The iPhone had a background photo of a young black male holding up cash. A photo of the background was taken and added to the report. An officer lifted one latent fingerprint off the screen of the iPhone which was later placed into drop box at CPD Property. The two phones and boots were placed into CPD Property as evidence.

* * *

A man told police he had left his Patagonia backpack ($65) outside of FIAMMA Pizza Company at 405 N. Market St. for about 10 minutes and, when he returned, his backpack was gone. Inside the backpack was a brown leather wallet, three debit cards, one Mastercard credit card, a house key and his ID. He doesn’t know who took his backpack and doesn’t wish to press charges over the incident.

* * *

While patrolling on Campbell Street, an officer noticed a black 2017 two-door Jeep Wrangler with a temp tag parked on the backside of a complex that appeared abandoned. All of the seat belts were buckled and the interior appeared to be vandalized. The officer ran the VIN and found that the Jeep wasn’t stolen or listed in any recent reports.

* * *

A man on Kirby Avenue told police he had problems with a female not wishing to leave his home for the evening, so he called police for assistance. Police spoke with the man some more and were informed the woman was now gone and that he was going to go look for her to ask her to come back to his home.

* * *

An officer responded to a disorder at the Waffle House at 7047 Amin Dr. As the officer exited the patrol car, it was accidentally left in neutral and rolled into a small concrete retaining wall. There was a small scuff to the lower portion of the front bumper on the driver's side where the car made contact with wall. The vehicle was driven from the scene.

* * *

Police received reports that a wheelchair-bound man was possibly unconscious at the Smokey Bones at 2225 Gunbarrel Road. Police arrived and spoke with the man who was found to be conscious. He denied EMS. Police verified his identity and provided him a ride to his residence on Panorama Drive.

* * *

A woman on E. 12th Street was visibly intoxicated while standing on the porch of her mother’s home. She went on to explain she had left Mary’s bar prior to walking to this location. She explained to officers she was frightened a vehicle may have followed her on her walk home. Police checked the area but nothing was located. The woman then was asked if she would be alright to go within the home for the remainder of the night to which she responded yes. She went inside the home without any further need for police assistance.

* * *

A woman on Cameron Lane told police when she left for work that morning her window was fine, but upon coming home it was broken. There was no sign of forced entry and it did not appear as if anyone broke the window on purpose. There was a small plastic football on the ground under the window and possibly the cause of the broken window. Her landlord had sent a repair crew that was on scene at the same time as police. The repair man said the repair would be approximately $200.