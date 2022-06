Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

BORNE, DAMION C

10 WINDMERE LOOP DUNLAP, 37327

Age at Arrest: 23 years old

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

EVADING ARREST

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING



BOSTON, RODNEISHA ELYSE

6306 WALDEN AVENUE APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency:

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



BROCK, LUREY DASHAWN

2109 WILSON ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

POSSESSION OF PROHIBITED WEAPON

POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



BROWN, EMILY PAIGE

252 PEACE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37415

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: Red Bank

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



BUCHANON, TIMOTHY E

2017 EMMA KAY DR CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 18 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE



BUSIE, MICHAEL STEPHEN

1174 GARNER SPRINGS RD ADAIRSVILLE, 30103

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE SECOND OFFENSE

POSS.

