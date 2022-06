Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

APPLEBERRY, BRANDON JAMAL

607 N HOLLY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



BELL, MICHAEL TYRONE

717 E 48TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374102102

Age at Arrest: 61 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

REGISTRATION, EXPIRED

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR



BURNS, CHEYANNE M

166 CROWE HILL CIR BENTON, 37307

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

POSS.





OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCEPOSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONYDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEFAILURE TO YIELD RIGHT-OF-WAYDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCECLARK, KYLE ETHAN151 WILLIAMS TRENT, 30752Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIADRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSECOCHRAN, RODNEY343 KIRKLAND AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 47 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyMISAPPLICATION OF CONTRACT PAYMENTSCOOPER, LORNA NICOLE244 HOMESTEAD CIR NE CLEVELAND, 373235478Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIADRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINEDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEIMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERSCOTTON, TIMOTHY CLARK112 COFFMAN DR FORT OGLTHORPE, 30742Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIADRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEDAVIS, AUSTIN HUNTERHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDAGGRAVATED ASSAULTDAVIS, MARVIN DARREL1020 W 37TH STREET APT C203 CHATTANOOGA, 374101255Age at Arrest: 62 years oldArresting Agency: Tenn Hwy PatrolDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEDILLARD, MALEK OMARI501 E 52ND ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)ENGLAND, NICHOLAS W727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)GILBREATH, JOHN A620 CEDAR DR SE CLEVELAND, 37323Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSPUBLIC INTOXICATIONHARDAWAY, CHRISTOPHER LEO727 E 11TH STREET / HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374112800Age at Arrest: 50 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDCRIMINAL TRESPASSINGHUDSON, DANIEL DWAYNE10361 LOVELL RD SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: Signal MountainDOMESTIC ASSAULTINGLE, JERRY LEE351 BLEVINS DR RINGGOLD, 307368120Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDVIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)KEYS, TEENA MARIE312 MCBRIEN CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency:AGGRAVATED ASSAULTAGGRAVATED BURGLARYVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFKINAMORE, DEANDRE JATQUEZ5114 TONEHILL LANE HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)KOLIADKO, DANIEL MICHAEL6121 PEBBLEBROOK LAANE MCDONALD, 37353Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: CollegedaleBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)LONG, RICARDO DAVID1614 GLOWMONT DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37412Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: CollegedaleBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)MARSH, CLIFFORD ERIC5008 CAROLYN LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 46 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN MORGAN COUNTY AL)MCDONALD, TERRY803 E 48TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)MCGRATH, RANDON9516 DAYTON PIKE APT 613 SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 61 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyTHEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)MIHALKO, MICHAEL STEVEN223 LONDON ST APT 1 BOSTON, 02128Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSEVADING ARRESTDISORDERLY CONDUCTPUBLIC INTOXICATIONDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAMOORER, JESSE CORNELIUS1907 BUCKLEY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDTHEFT UNDER $1,000PARROTT, ASHLEY SHEA106 BLEDSOE TERRACE CHATTANOOGA, 37405Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)POINTER, JEREMY JERMAINE504 FISHER CHATTANOOGA, 374063431Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDOMESTIC ASSAULTCRIMINAL IMPERSONATIONPOSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONYDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEQUALLS, KENNETH JAMES589 BROYES ROAD SPRING CITY, 37381Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: Humane SocietyDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSERAMOS, SANTIAGO GABRIEL2114 EAST 14TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 50 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)RICE, REGINALD LAMAR3108 14TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDVIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF METH (SELL,STEVENSON, MAGEN LEIGH5505 ALABAMA AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37409Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)STOKER, CHRISTOPHER SHAWN3427 ELDER MOUNTAIN RD CHATTANOOGA, 37419Age at Arrest: 48 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION( DRIVING ON REVOKED , SUSPEVIOLATION OF PROBATION (VANDALISM/ MALICIOUS MISCHTELLIS, TIM TAWAINHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 59 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDCRIMINAL TRESPASSINGWADLEY, TEDARRELL2717 N CHAMBERLAIN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374062506Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDCRIMINAL IMPERSONATIONPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAFAILURE TO APPEARWALKER, AUSTIN PHILLIPS7542 WOODLAND BAY DR HARRISON, 37341Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountySPEEDINGOPEN CONTAINER LAWDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEREGISTRATION, EXPIREDWALKER, DILLION LEE158 CHEROKEE TRL RINGGOLD, 307366821Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDISORDERLY CONDUCTDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEWATSON, JOHN DAVID5908 LAKERESORT TERRACE APT S 131 CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDSPEEDINGDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEWILLIAMS, KERA MICHELLE112 COFFMAN DR FT OGLETHORPE, 30742Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFUGITIVE (WALKER )WILLIAMS, TYRELL MARQUEZZ1111 JARVIS AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDPOSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONYDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE