Tennessee Congressional Delegation Urges Swift Approval Of Disaster Declaration For Sevier County Wildfire

U.S. Senator Marsha Blackburn, along with Senator Bill Hagerty (R-Tenn.), and Reps. Diana Harshbarger (R-Tenn.), Tim Burchett (R-Tenn.), Chuck Fleischmann (R-Tenn.), Scott DesJarlais (R-Tenn.), Jim Cooper (D-Tenn.), John Rose (R-Tenn.), Mark Green (R-Tenn.), David Kustoff (R-Tenn.), and Steve Cohen (D-Tenn.) sent a letter to President Joe Biden urging his administration quickly approve Governor Bill Lee’s request for a major disaster declaration in response to the storm damage and wildfire in Sevier County that occurred from March 30- April 6.

Here is the letter:

The Honorable Joseph R. Biden

The White House

1600 Pennsylvania Ave. NW

Washington, DC 20500

Dear Mr. President:



We write to urge expedient approval of Governor Bill Lee’s request to declare a major disaster pursuant to the Robert T. Stafford Disaster Relief Act as a result of storm damage and severe wildfires in Sevier County that occurred from March 30, 2022, to April 6, 2022.



On March 30, 2022, heavy winds and dry conditions knocked down powerlines and ignited several wildfires in Sevier County, Tennessee. The fire threatened homes, roadways, and communications infrastructure and caused widespread power outages. Overall, approximately 11,000 homes were evacuated and at least 100 residences were damaged or destroyed. Governor Lee is specifically requesting Individual Assistance for Sevier County and the Hazard Mitigation Grant Program statewide.



Governor Lee’s request is attached, and on behalf of the State of Tennessee, we urge you to approve it as soon as possible.

Our offices can provide you with any additional information you need