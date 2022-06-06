9-Year-Old Boy Was Among 3 Gunshot Victims On Fort Street Late Saturday Night

A nine-year-old boy was among three people shot on Fort Street late Saturday night.

Also shot were a man, 24, and a woman, 19.

At approximately 11:16 p.m., Chattanooga Police responded to the 1300 block of Fort Street on a report of a person shot. Upon arrival, officers located the three gunshot victims.

They were transported to a local hospital by Hamilton County EMS with non-life threatening injuries.

Investigators with the Violent Crimes Unit learned that the victims were in a vehicle near the Fort Street location when they realized they were being shot at.

Chattanooga Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to call 423-698-2525 or submit a tip via the Atlas One App (formerly the CPD Mobile App). You can remain anonymous.