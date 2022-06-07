Police Blotter: Man At Picnic Has iPhone Swiped From His Back Pocket; Woman Damages Gas Pump As She Backs Up Her U-Haul

A man on Kings Point Road told police he was at a picnic and his blue apple iPhone 13 Pro max was stolen from his back pocket. He had no suspect information.

* * *

Police observed a Kia Spectra (TN tag) parked on the side of the road on Elmo Avenue, with parking lights on, occupied by two men. Due to the high property crime in the area after dark, police made contact with the men. The first man told police that the second man lived at the residence and that they were just hanging out. The first man helped the second man inside the residence, as the second man was heavily intoxicated.

* * *



A disorder was reported at the Mapco Gas Station at 200 Browns Ferry Road involving a black couple inside a black Chrysler 200 in the front parking lot area. The vehicle had left prior to police arrival. A cashier that works for the store said the man driver was observed pulling on the female, who had pink color hair, as she attempted to exit out of the vehicle. The female was not able to get out, and then the male drove away and was last seen heading west on I-24 towards Nashville. The vehicle license plate was a temp tag, and there was no other information to follow up on.



* * *

A man told police he found billfold at 500 Broad St. He told police he found the billfold on the sidewalk and wanted to turn it in to be returned to the owner. Several minutes later another call came in from the owner of the billfold. The man lived in Biloxi, Ms. and said he had left town two hours before. Police sent the billfold by mail to him at his home in Biloxi.



* * *

A man who wished to remain anonymous told police he found a yellow wallet belonging to a woman laying on the ground around 1000 Stuart St. The wallet contained several gift cards, credit/debit cards, $48 in cash, with change, and a TN drivers license. The wallet and its contents were turned into Property Division.

* * *

A man told police he left the Baymont at 7017 Shallowford Road this morning and left his laptop there. He said he called the hotel and they said it was not there. The man said he was able to track the laptop to a residence on St Stephen Place. He did not want to press charges, he only wants his laptop back.

* * *

Police observed a white Nissan Maxima with expired temp tags on Central Avenue and conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle. Police identified the driver, a known violent member of a street gang, and a woman. Both were run for warrants and none were located. They were given a verbal warning for the traffic offenses. This report is to document the man's associations with the vehicle and the woman.

* * *

A man told police that while traveling on I-75 northbound, a tire came off a U-Haul trailer and struck the front of his vehicle. He said that he saw the trailer swaying and then sparks, and then the tire struck his vehicle.

* * *

A woman told police she found on Cromwell Road. The wallet contained an ID and credit cards belonging to a man who resided on Cromwell Road. Police turned in wallet to Chattanooga Property Division.

* * *

Police spoke with a supervisor at Chattanooga Nailed It Construction Co., 4100 Kirkland Ave. She said sometime over the weekend someone stole a new Kempstar heat and air unit valued at $3,500. She said the duct work and electrical were cut and the unit lifted. She said there is nothing there as far as a crime scene to process. She gave police the contact information for the owner, a man in Atlanta. The man said he would wait until the last minute possible to install a new unit at the location, which will be a rental property once finished.

* * *

A man told police he was in his parked car in the passenger seat on Rossville Boulevard when another vehicle parked next to the car. He told police that someone in the other vehicle opened the

door and it made contact with his door. He and his wife showed officers the contact made, and police observed a small scratch that was almost imperceptible. Police spoke with the owner of the other vehicle, who said that he did not make contact with the other vehicle and the man was lying about the event. Both men wrote statements to their respective stories. Because of the conflicting statements and the negligible amount of damage, there is no further police action required.

* * *

A man at a residence on Isbill Road told police that two weed eaters had been stolen from his carport area. The man showed officers surveillance of a dark colored Kia Soul pull into the next driveway and the passenger exited. The vehicle left and the suspect was observed running across the yard and street. There is no further information regarding leads, witnesses or suspects. Both weed eaters are valued at approximately $700 and serial numbers were given to police.

* * *



A vehicle was reported on fire at the Clarion Inn, 3641 Cummings Hwy. Police discovered the vehicle was stolen out of Chattanooga. The owner of the vehicle was contacted. The vehicle was removed from NCIC and towed from the roadway by United Wrecker service. The vehicle sustained heavy fire damage to the undercarriage.

* * *

A man on Longview Drive told police he had received a camera ticket for a vehicle he no longer owns. He said that he sold a dark blue Chevy Cheyenne pickup earlier. He said that he did forget to remove the license plate. He just wanted to make a record of the fact that he sold the vehicle.

* * *

An employee at Kankus Express, 3604 Brainerd Road, told police that a woman was backing up her U-haul and sideswiped gas pump 18. There was no gas leak, only damage to the hose. This happened on private property. No one was injured. The employee was unsure of the damage cost.