Some National Investors Focusing On "Goldman Sachs Model" Of STVRs In Chattanooga, Council Members Told

Tuesday, June 7, 2022

City Planning Director Dan Reuter on Tuesday told a City Council committee studying Short Term Vacation Rentals (STVRs) that some business conglomerates are investing in STVRs "at the Goldman Sachs level."

He said, "This is a fairly new thing. We have no illusion that is not happening in Chattanooga as well."

Mr. Reuter said he was pointed to numerous websites on the issue, with one touting, "One of the best places to buy a STVR is Chattanooga, Tn. You are going to make a lot of money."

He said the rentals seem to be booming in tourism areas such as Chattanooga, Nashville, Charleston and Savannah.

Mr. Reuter said that is just one of the issues uncovered during four recent sessions with STVR stakeholders.

The City Council currently has a moratorium on new non-owner occupied STVRs and is studying whether ordinance changes should be made.

Mr. Reuter said there were many calls for better enforcement, including cracking down on the large number of unlicensed STVR operations in Chattanooga.

Caleb Fisher of city zoning enforcement said current enforcement is totally complaint driven. He said officials may know there is an unlicensed STVR in a certain neighborhood, but he said the exact address is usually not given.

Officials said a new online program should go into effect in about two weeks that would give fast identification of those operations.

Councilwoman Jenny Hill brought up the issue of higher fees for non-owner occupied units, who are reportedly making high dollar amounts. She said higher charges could insure that enforcement costs are covered.

She suggested annual fees perhaps based on the number of bedrooms in the residence.

Mr. Reuter said the some 600 legal STVR owners in Chattanooga could be recruited to help in reporting those flouting the licensing process. He said all those may be invited to a meeting on that and other topics.

The city is to ask UTC researchers to help in researching STVR topics, including finding out how other large cities in Tennessee are dealing with the issue.

 


Commissioner Bob Rolfe announced on Tuesday his departure from state government to enter the private sector. Stuart McWhorter will return to the Lee administration to serve as the Commissioner

A man on Kings Point Road told police he was at a picnic and his blue apple iPhone 13 Pro max was stolen from his back pocket. He had no suspect information. * * * Police observed a Kia

Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report.



Leadership Transition At Tennessee Department Of Economic & Community Development Announced

Commissioner Bob Rolfe announced on Tuesday his departure from state government to enter the private sector. Stuart McWhorter will return to the Lee administration to serve as the Commissioner for the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development, effective July 11. "Bobby has played an invaluable role in my cabinet by recruiting new businesses and industry to

Police Blotter: Man At Picnic Has iPhone Swiped From His Back Pocket; Woman Damages Gas Pump As She Backs Up Her U-Haul

A man on Kings Point Road told police he was at a picnic and his blue apple iPhone 13 Pro max was stolen from his back pocket. He had no suspect information. * * * Police observed a Kia Spectra (TN tag) parked on the side of the road on Elmo Avenue, with parking lights on, occupied by two men. Due to the high property crime in the area after dark, police made contact with

Mayor Kelly’s Crime Wave Will Only Get Worse - And Response

In the 1990's when New York City was a criminal's dream, Rudy Giuliani brought the "Broken Window Doctrine" to national attention with his policing efforts to stop squeegee men who harassed drivers with unsolicited windshield washing. In criminology, the broken windows theory states that visible signs of crime, anti-social behavior and civil disorder create an urban environment

Roy Exum: Curfews Need Teeth

As knowledgeable people scramble for solutions after two mass shootings in Chattanooga in an eight-day period, a curfew for unaccompanied minors is a must. Right now, there is a 10 p.m. curfew for those 16 and younger, and an 11 p.m. for those 18 and under, but the curfews are worthless unless they are enforced. By "enforced," I mean a parent or guardian has to come pick up a child

"Just A Jersey Boy Living My Dream" - Travis Ward Has Found A Home In Chattanooga

Once play begins, Travis Ward never stops moving. He spends 90 minutes alternating between locking down his side of the pitch and providing an aggressive presence in attack as a fullback. His defense is nothing to scoff at, but Ward's pace is best-deployed as a pseudo-winger who can beat his defender and cross the ball in. "If we're on top of the game, it allows me to get

UTC Adds Takia Davis To Women's Basketball Lineup

University of Tennessee at Chattanooga head coach Shawn Poppie announced the addition of Takia Davis to the 2022-23 women's basketball lineup. "I am ecstatic to be adding Takia Davis to our women's basketball program," Mocs head coach Shawn Poppie said of his latest addition. "Takia is an athletic post player who plays with a lot of energy and emotion. Her ability to run the


