Red Bank Dealing With Issue Of Large Parcels

A public hearing was held at the Red Bank Commission meeting for a change to the commercial zone within the city. The issue arose on the heels of the request to subdivide the property commonly referred to as the “Save-A-Lot” property on Dayton Boulevard, even though that request was later withdrawn. The concern is that many large parcels that are commercially zoned in the city could be subdivided and changed to residential property. There are currently 374 parcels with a C-1 Commercial zone. A single-family residential unit is currently allowed on each of those lots, plus the current zoning would allow any of those properties to be subdivided.

City Manager Martin Granum said that staff, planners from SETD and the Red Bank planning commissioners came to a consensus and recommend to wait for the city’s pending comprehensive plan to be completed before permanent zoning changes are made. The recommendation that was passed on a vote of four to one prohibits subdivisions but preserves the ability to build one single family residence on a parcel.

On the second and final reading, 626 Lullwater Road was rezoned from R-1 Residential to R-TZ Townhouse / Zero Lot Line Residential.

Red Bank is transitioning into more digital processes to handle daily business. On Tuesday night, the commission approved the purchase of software that will allow residents to handle many transactions with the Public Works department through the city’s website. Among other interactions, residents will be able to get permits, ask for inspections, schedule brush pick-up and other public works related business on the the Red Bank website. A three-year contract with IWORQ will be a total of $60,000 or $20,000 for each year. City Manager Granum said a newsletter will be sent to residents to encourage them to use the system.

The Police Department will also be getting an upgraded digital system that integrates 24 Taser units with 20 body cameras and 19 in-car camera kits with hardware, software storage, indexing and retrieval systems. The city will pay $364,460 for the acquisition, purchase, training, maintenance and servicing of this system.

New audio/visual interactive displays and conferencing equipment was also approved for the Police Department. It will be installed in the community room and training facility at the cost of $45,960.

In 2014 Red Bank accepted a grant to make signalization improvements to Dayton Boulevard. That is in the process of being implemented now with added improvements to the original plan for the intersection of Dayton Boulevard and Morrison Springs Road. The crosswalk and pedestrian island will become ADA accessible and there will be the addition of signs. Additional costs are associated with the changes but they are expected to be done within the current budget for the work.

The commissioners approved a change to meeting dates to accommodate two holidays. The first meeting in January and the first meeting in July will be eliminated. The city manager said it is not much of a change since it is usually decided, closer to the time, not to hold those two meetings.

The fiscal year 2022 budget was amended to account for unexpected income and expenditures through the year. Finance Director John Alexander said this is done each year as a housekeeping measure.

Tracey Perry, city recorder, announced that Red Bank citizens will have access to Care-A-Van service for the elderly or disabled beginning July 1. Applications will be put on the Red Bank website.