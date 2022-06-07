 Wednesday, June 8, 2022 73.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Breaking News


Red Bank Dealing With Issue Of Large Parcels

Tuesday, June 7, 2022 - by Gail Perry

A public hearing was held at the Red Bank Commission meeting for a change to the commercial zone within the city. The  issue arose on the  heels of the request to subdivide the property commonly referred to as the “Save-A-Lot” property on Dayton Boulevard, even though that request was later withdrawn. The concern is that many large parcels that are commercially zoned in the city could be subdivided and changed to residential property.

There are currently 374 parcels with a C-1 Commercial zone. A single-family residential unit is currently allowed on each of those lots, plus the current zoning would allow any of those properties to be subdivided.

 

City Manager Martin Granum said that staff, planners from SETD and the Red Bank planning commissioners came to a consensus and recommend to wait for the city’s pending comprehensive plan to be completed before permanent zoning changes are made. The recommendation that was passed on a vote of  four to one prohibits subdivisions but preserves the ability to build one single family residence on a parcel.

 

On the second and final reading, 626 Lullwater Road was rezoned from R-1 Residential to R-TZ Townhouse / Zero Lot Line Residential.

 

Red Bank is transitioning into more digital processes to handle daily business. On Tuesday night, the commission approved the purchase of software that will allow residents to handle many transactions with the Public Works department through the city’s website. Among other interactions, residents will be able to get permits, ask for inspections, schedule brush pick-up and other public works related business on the  the Red Bank website. A three-year contract with IWORQ will be a total of $60,000 or $20,000 for each year. City Manager Granum said a newsletter will be sent to residents to encourage them to use the system.

 

The Police Department will also be getting an upgraded digital system that integrates 24 Taser units with 20 body cameras and 19 in-car camera kits with hardware, software storage, indexing and retrieval systems. The city will pay $364,460 for the acquisition, purchase, training, maintenance and servicing of this system.

 

New audio/visual interactive displays and conferencing equipment was also approved for the Police Department. It will be installed in the community room and training facility at the cost of $45,960.

 

In 2014 Red Bank accepted a grant to make signalization improvements to Dayton Boulevard. That is in the process of being implemented now with added improvements to the original plan for the intersection of Dayton Boulevard and Morrison Springs Road. The crosswalk and pedestrian island will become ADA accessible and there will be the addition of signs. Additional  costs are associated with the changes but they are expected to be done within the current budget for the work.

 

The commissioners approved a change to meeting dates to accommodate two holidays. The first meeting in January and the first meeting in July will be eliminated. The city manager said it is not much of a change since it is usually decided, closer to the time, not to hold those two meetings.

 

The fiscal year 2022 budget was amended to account for unexpected income and expenditures through the year. Finance Director John Alexander said this is done each year as a housekeeping measure.

 

Tracey Perry, city recorder, announced that Red Bank citizens will have access to Care-A-Van service for the elderly or disabled beginning July 1. Applications will be put on the Red Bank website.


June 8, 2022

Police Blotter: Man Blackmailed With Video After Skyping With Woman On Flirtini Match; $2,500 Electric Bike Stolen Off The Back Of Truck Parked At Hotel

June 8, 2022

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

June 7, 2022

City Council Approves $350 Million Budget With No Tax Increase On 1st Reading


A man on Little Sorrel Road told police he was being blackmailed by an unknown woman he met on Flirtini Match. He said that unbeknownst to him, "Sofia" recorded him while they were Skyping. "Sofia" ... (click for more)

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ADAMS, CARLA 71 MULL VALLEY RD MORGANTON, 30560 Age at Arrest: 25 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD AGGRAVATED ASSAULT VANDALISM/MALICIOUS ... (click for more)

The City Council on Tuesday approved on first reading the $350 million budget submitted early by Mayor Tim Kelly. It does not include a tax increase. Nearly half of the spending is for public ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Police Blotter: Man Blackmailed With Video After Skyping With Woman On Flirtini Match; $2,500 Electric Bike Stolen Off The Back Of Truck Parked At Hotel

A man on Little Sorrel Road told police he was being blackmailed by an unknown woman he met on Flirtini Match. He said that unbeknownst to him, "Sofia" recorded him while they were Skyping. "Sofia" is supposedly in the Philippines and now has demanded the man give her $1,650 or she will release the video to all his Facebook friends. The only information the man has on the suspect ... (click for more)

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ADAMS, CARLA 71 MULL VALLEY RD MORGANTON, 30560 Age at Arrest: 25 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD AGGRAVATED ASSAULT VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF ALDERETE, JOE ERIC 115 HARLEY DAVIDSON DRIVE TRENTON, 30752 Age at Arrest: 26 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton County Booked for Previous Charges ... (click for more)

Opinion

Mayor Kelly’s Crime Wave Will Only Get Worse - And Response

In the 1990’s when New York City was a criminal’s dream, Rudy Giuliani brought the “Broken Window Doctrine” to national attention with his policing efforts to stop squeegee men who harassed drivers with unsolicited windshield washing. In criminology, the broken windows theory states that visible signs of crime, anti-social behavior and civil disorder create an urban environment ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Police Need Our Help

I’ll bet a dollar to your dime that over 75 percent of people in Hamilton County don’t know anything about “the Atlas One App.” That’s how you submit a tip to the Chattanooga Police Department following two mass shootings over the past two weekends. But even the nine-year-old who was shot Saturday night on Fort Street knows how to dial 423/643-5100 to share confidential information ... (click for more)

Sports

"Just A Jersey Boy Living My Dream" - Travis Ward Has Found A Home In Chattanooga

Once play begins, Travis Ward never stops moving. He spends 90 minutes alternating between locking down his side of the pitch and providing an aggressive presence in attack as a fullback. His defense is nothing to scoff at, but Ward’s pace is best-deployed as a pseudo-winger who can beat his defender and cross the ball in. “If we’re on top of the game, it allows me to get ... (click for more)

UTC Adds Takia Davis To Women's Basketball Lineup

University of Tennessee at Chattanooga head coach Shawn Poppie announced the addition of Takia Davis to the 2022-23 women’s basketball lineup. “I am ecstatic to be adding Takia Davis to our women's basketball program,” Mocs head coach Shawn Poppie said of his latest addition. “Takia is an athletic post player who plays with a lot of energy and emotion. Her ability to run the ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors