Jamaal Parker Facing At Least 15 Years In Federal Prison After Jury Conviction On Drug And Gun Charges

Following a two-day trial in Federal Court in Chattanooga, a jury convicted Jamaal “MoneyMaal” Parker, 37 of Chattanooga, of conspiracy to distribute five kilograms or more of cocaine and 28 grams or more of cocaine base, maintaining and using a drug premise, and possession of a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking.

Sentencing is set for Oct. 14 at 9 a.m. in United States District Court before Judge Travis R. McDonough. Parker faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 15 years in prison and up to a maximum of life in prison.

The evidence presented at trial showed that Parker and others trafficked kilogram quantities of cocaine from a source of supply in Atlanta and distributed cocaine and cocaine base from a residence on Hoyt Street in Chattanooga.

The investigation culminated with the March 2019 arrest of Parker, in which he was found in possession of four kilograms of cocaine and a loaded firearm.

U.S. Attorney Francis M. Hamilton of the Eastern District of Tennessee and J. Todd Scott, Special Agent in Charge of Drug Enforcement Administration Louisville Field Division made the announcement.

Law enforcement agencies participating in the joint investigation which led to indictment and subsequent conviction of Parker included the DEA Chattanooga Resident Office, DEA Atlanta Field Division, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives Chattanooga Field Office, Chattanooga Police Department, and Georgia State Patrol. Numerous agencies from the Appalachia High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area (HIDTA) Task Force assisted in the investigation.

Special Assistant U.S. Attorney Kevin T. Brown and Assistant U.S. Attorney Scott Winne represented the United States at trial.