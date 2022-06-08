 Wednesday, June 8, 2022 84.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Jamaal Parker Facing At Least 15 Years In Federal Prison After Jury Conviction On Drug And Gun Charges

Wednesday, June 8, 2022
Jamaal Parker
Jamaal Parker

Following a two-day trial in Federal Court in Chattanooga, a jury convicted Jamaal “MoneyMaal” Parker, 37 of Chattanooga, of conspiracy to distribute five kilograms or more of cocaine and 28 grams or more of cocaine base, maintaining and using a drug premise, and possession of a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking.

Sentencing is set for Oct. 14 at 9 a.m. in United States District Court before Judge Travis R. McDonough. Parker faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 15 years in prison and up to a maximum of life in prison.

The evidence presented at trial showed that Parker and others trafficked kilogram quantities of cocaine from a source of supply in Atlanta and distributed cocaine and cocaine base from a residence on Hoyt Street in Chattanooga.

The investigation culminated with the March 2019 arrest of Parker, in which he was found in possession of four kilograms of cocaine and a loaded firearm.

U.S. Attorney Francis M. Hamilton of the Eastern District of Tennessee and J. Todd Scott, Special Agent in Charge of Drug Enforcement Administration Louisville Field Division made the announcement.

Law enforcement agencies participating in the joint investigation which led to indictment and subsequent conviction of Parker included the DEA Chattanooga Resident Office, DEA Atlanta Field Division, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives Chattanooga Field Office, Chattanooga Police Department, and Georgia State Patrol. Numerous agencies from the Appalachia High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area (HIDTA) Task Force assisted in the investigation.

The investigation was conducted as part of the Department of Justice’s Organized Crime and Drug Enforcement Task Force (OCDETF) program, the centerpiece of the Department of Justice’s drug supply reduction strategy. OCDETF was established in 1982 to conduct comprehensive, multi-level attacks on major drug trafficking and money laundering organizations. Today, OCDETF combines the resources and expertise of its member federal agencies in cooperation with state and local law enforcement. The principal mission of the OCDETF program is to identify, disrupt, and dismantle the most serious drug trafficking and money laundering organizations and those primarily responsible for the nation’s drug supply.

Special Assistant U.S. Attorney Kevin T. Brown and Assistant U.S. Attorney Scott Winne represented the United States at trial.


June 8, 2022

Inmate Burned At Silverdale From Boiling Water In Microwave Oven

June 8, 2022

Grand Jury True Bills

June 8, 2022

Wreck Involving Tanker Truck Blocks Traffic On Amnicola Highway For Several Hours


Hamilton County Sheriff's Office Corrections Services and contract medical personnel responded to one of the housing units at the Silverdale Detention Center on Wednesday afternoon after an inmate

Here are the Grand Jury true bills: True Bills: 313648 1 ANDERSON, JOSHUA JOSAIAH ASSAULT 06/01/2022 313648 2 ANDERSON, JOSHUA JOSAIAH ATTEMPTED ESPECIALLY AGGRAVATED KIDNAPPING 06/01/2022

A wreck involving a tanker truck blocked traffic for several hours on Wednesday. The tanker truck landed on its side, and other vehicles were also involved. A pickup truck suffered extensive



Inmate Burned At Silverdale From Boiling Water In Microwave Oven

Hamilton County Sheriff's Office Corrections Services and contract medical personnel responded to one of the housing units at the Silverdale Detention Center on Wednesday afternoon after an inmate sustained burns. The injury was from boiling water after being heated in a microwave. Microwaves are made available to the inmates who wish to heat up food and other types

Grand Jury True Bills

Here are the Grand Jury true bills: True Bills: 313648 1 ANDERSON, JOSHUA JOSAIAH ASSAULT 06/01/2022 313648 2 ANDERSON, JOSHUA JOSAIAH ATTEMPTED ESPECIALLY AGGRAVATED KIDNAPPING 06/01/2022 313649 1 BARNES, KEVIN EUGENE ASSAULT 06/01/2022 313649 2 BARNES, KEVIN EUGENE RESISTING ARREST 06/01/2022 313649 3 BARNES, KEVIN EUGENE EVADING ARREST 06/01/2022 313650 1

Opinion

Mayor Kelly’s Crime Wave Will Only Get Worse - And Response

In the 1990's when New York City was a criminal's dream, Rudy Giuliani brought the "Broken Window Doctrine" to national attention with his policing efforts to stop squeegee men who harassed drivers with unsolicited windshield washing. In criminology, the broken windows theory states that visible signs of crime, anti-social behavior and civil disorder create an urban environment

Roy Exum: Police Need Our Help

I'll bet a dollar to your dime that over 75 percent of people in Hamilton County don't know anything about "the Atlas One App." That's how you submit a tip to the Chattanooga Police Department following two mass shootings over the past two weekends. But even the nine-year-old who was shot Saturday night on Fort Street knows how to dial 423/643-5100 to share confidential information

Sports

"All the Tricks And Flicks" - A Resurgent Luke Ferreira Brings Flair To CFC's Attack

Flair isn't something common in the various tiers of the American game. Or perhaps, more accurately, I should say effectively-used flair is something of a unicorn. Stepovers turn into lost dribbles, and feints or hesitations fizzle out when the dribbler loses the ball. And so among many of his NISA brethren, Luke Ferreira's skillset is a rarity. The 27 year-old has every move

Biscuits Cook In 5th Inning; Defeat Lookouts, 5-3

A wretched fifth inning doomed Andrew Abbott to his first loss as a Lookout while Chattanooga went down 5-3 in Montgomery. With no outs in the inning, Grant Witherspoon stepped up to the plate with the bases loaded. On the very first pitch he saw, Witherspoon whipped his bat onto the ball and tripled to center. In came Roberto Alvarez, and then Tyler Frank and lastly Brett


