Police Chief Murphy Announces Focused Deterrence Initiative To Combat Violence

Chattanooga Police Chief Celeste Murphy has announced a Focused Deterrence Initiative "to help combat recent violence."

She said, "With the recent uptick in violence in the city, the Chattanooga Police Department is implementing a Focused Deterrence Initiative. The initiative will utilize a rapid response team to both identify and respond to potential disturbances and violent criminal activity.

"The primary goal of this initiative is to prevent violent incidents and large-scale disturbances from occurring. We will be partnering with other local and state law enforcement agencies in this effort."

She said it will include:

-Intelligence lead officer deployment

-A Captain will be assigned each night to direct the team's work and performance.