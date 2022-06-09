Police Chief Murphy Announces Focused Deterrence Initiative To Combat Violence

Chattanooga Police Chief Celeste Murphy has announced a Focused Deterrence Initiative "to help combat recent violence."
She said, "With the recent uptick in violence in the city, the Chattanooga Police Department is implementing a Focused Deterrence Initiative. The initiative will utilize a rapid response team to both identify and respond to potential disturbances and violent criminal activity.
This team will be comprised of officers from all elements of our agency. A seasoned captain will spearhead the efforts.
"The primary goal of this initiative is to prevent violent incidents and large-scale disturbances from occurring. We will be partnering with other local and state law enforcement agencies in this effort."
She said it will include:
-Intelligence lead officer deployment
-A Captain will be assigned each night to direct the team's work and performance.
-Focus on proactive police action with the goal of preventing violence and taking illegal firearms off the street
-The initiative will be for the duration of the summer
Chief Murphy said, "Senseless violence and unchecked disorder will not be tolerated in our city. If you have information that can assist in identifying and prosecuting individuals involved in violent incidents please contact the CPD directly at (423) 698-2525 or through the Atlas-One app.
All tips are confidential."