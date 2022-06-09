 Thursday, June 9, 2022 73.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Breaking News


Police Chief Murphy Announces Focused Deterrence Initiative To Combat Violence

Thursday, June 9, 2022
Chattanooga Police Chief Celeste Murphy has announced a Focused Deterrence Initiative "to help combat recent violence."
 
She said, "With the recent uptick in violence in the city, the Chattanooga Police Department is implementing a Focused Deterrence Initiative. The initiative will utilize a rapid response team to both identify and respond to potential disturbances and violent criminal activity.
This team will be comprised of officers from all elements of our agency. A seasoned captain will spearhead the efforts.
 
"The primary goal of this initiative is to prevent violent incidents and large-scale disturbances from occurring. We will be partnering with other local and state law enforcement agencies in this effort."
 
She said it will include:
 
-Intelligence lead officer deployment
 
-A Captain will be assigned each night to direct the team's work and performance.
 
-Focus on proactive police action with the goal of preventing violence and taking illegal firearms off the street
 
-The initiative will be for the duration of the summer
 
Chief Murphy said, "Senseless violence and unchecked disorder will not be tolerated in our city. If you have information that can assist in identifying and prosecuting individuals involved in violent incidents please contact the CPD directly at (423) 698-2525 or through the Atlas-One app.
All tips are confidential."

June 9, 2022

Police Blotter: Newly Purchased House Is Vandalized; Man Doesn’t Want Trespassers On His Dock

June 9, 2022

Aunt Of Famed Publisher Adolph Ochs Built Large Home On Cameron Hill's Poplar Street

June 9, 2022

Latest Bradley County Arrest Report


A man on Rawlings Street told police he just bought a house and when he arrived that morning, he noticed the front door open, the front window broken ($200), the back door ($300) was broken in, ... (click for more)

The aunt of famed newspaper publisher Adolph Ochs built a large frame house on Cameron Hill's Poplar Street. Julia Levy David moved to Chattanooga in 1885 after the death of her husband, Jacob ... (click for more)

Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report. (click for more)



Breaking News

Police Blotter: Newly Purchased House Is Vandalized; Man Doesn’t Want Trespassers On His Dock

A man on Rawlings Street told police he just bought a house and when he arrived that morning, he noticed the front door open, the front window broken ($200), the back door ($300) was broken in, and a window in the kitchen ($100) was broken. The house was cleared and no one was located in or around the house. The man said he didn’t know if anything was taken or not because he was ... (click for more)

Aunt Of Famed Publisher Adolph Ochs Built Large Home On Cameron Hill's Poplar Street

The aunt of famed newspaper publisher Adolph Ochs built a large frame house on Cameron Hill's Poplar Street. Julia Levy David moved to Chattanooga in 1885 after the death of her husband, Jacob David, at Lexington, Ky. The Davids had lived in Lexington for many years. The six Levy children had come to the U.S. with their parents from Bavaria in 1850. Julia was the younger sister ... (click for more)

Opinion

Mayor Kelly’s Crime Wave Will Only Get Worse - And Response

In the 1990’s when New York City was a criminal’s dream, Rudy Giuliani brought the “Broken Window Doctrine” to national attention with his policing efforts to stop squeegee men who harassed drivers with unsolicited windshield washing. In criminology, the broken windows theory states that visible signs of crime, anti-social behavior and civil disorder create an urban environment ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Making The Loss Of Lives Matter

When Matthew McConaughey thrust himself into the role of a spokesperson for the Uvalde Massacre, the cynics among us scoffed “another publicity opp.” But, no, the brilliant actor is indeed a native son of Uvalde, Texas, where on May 24, 19 children and two adults were killed by a lone gunman, and 18 others were injured in what is now known as the Robb Elementary School shooting. ... (click for more)

Sports

Dan Fleser: You Either Love Or Hate The Vols

They are filed away under the general all-purpose heading of “blackout” moments. Whenever a bat is flipped into the air, an opposing dugout gets an earful or, in the case of Sunday, a middle finger gets flipped, a Tennessee baseball Vol professes to have gone down a memory hole. These moments also get funneled into the dual perception of UT’s team, which was aptly described ... (click for more)

UTC Wrestling Adds Trio Of Transfers For 2022-23 Season

Head Chattanooga Wrestling Coach Kyle Ruschell announced the addition of Logan Ashton, Jacob Boyd and Rocky Jordan to the 2022-23 squad on Thursday morning. “We have a very exciting group of transfers being added to our team,” said Ruschell. “These three guys are bringing their own unique experiences that I believe have the potential to take our program to the next level. ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors