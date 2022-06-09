 Thursday, June 9, 2022 80.0°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

Upcoming Street Closings Announced

Thursday, June 9, 2022

Here are upcoming street closings:

Ochs Highway between St Elmo Avenue and W 41st Street will be closed on Friday, from 9 a.m. until noon for pavement restoration. Detours via W 41st and W 42nd Street will be posted. Please follow all temporary signage and any instructions given by the flaggers.

Reminder: Ochs Highway continues to restrict all tractor-trailers and vehicles over 2 axles due to ongoing construction.


East 8th Street between Georgia Avenue and Lindsay Street will be closed Saturday, from 8:30 a.m. until 5 p.m. for a crane lift. Detours will be posted.


All construction-related closures are weather dependent and are subject to change.


View CDOT's map of events and road closures for full details of these activities and other projects underway in our public space.


June 9, 2022

United States Senators Bill Hagerty and Ben Cardin (D-MD) praised unanimous passage by the Senate Foreign Relations Committee Thursday of the Fighting Emerging Narcotics Through Additional Nations to Yield Lasting Results Act that will help stem the flow of fentanyl and other illicit synthetic drugs to the U.S. and elsewhere. The FENTANYL Results Act, sponsored by Senators Jeanne ... (click for more)

A man on Rawlings Street told police he just bought a house and when he arrived that morning, he noticed the front door open, the front window broken ($200), the back door ($300) was broken in, and a window in the kitchen ($100) was broken. The house was cleared and no one was located in or around the house. The man said he didn’t know if anything was taken or not because he was ... (click for more)

Mayor Kelly’s Crime Wave Will Only Get Worse - And Response

In the 1990’s when New York City was a criminal’s dream, Rudy Giuliani brought the “Broken Window Doctrine” to national attention with his policing efforts to stop squeegee men who harassed drivers with unsolicited windshield washing. In criminology, the broken windows theory states that visible signs of crime, anti-social behavior and civil disorder create an urban environment ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Making The Loss Of Lives Matter

When Matthew McConaughey thrust himself into the role of a spokesperson for the Uvalde Massacre, the cynics among us scoffed “another publicity opp.” But, no, the brilliant actor is indeed a native son of Uvalde, Texas, where on May 24, 19 children and two adults were killed by a lone gunman, and 18 others were injured in what is now known as the Robb Elementary School shooting. ... (click for more)

"This Looks Legit" - Montes And Aguilar Growing With CFC Women

When people think about playing at a sport’s higher level, they often think of trips to large cities, playing in front of countless spectators and honing the finer parts of the sport. This is all true for Chattanooga FC’s Jacqueline Montes, of course. But away from her college campus and family for a summer, Montes has also picked up another hobby (and vital life skill). “I’m ... (click for more)

Dan Fleser: You Either Love Or Hate The Vols

They are filed away under the general all-purpose heading of “blackout” moments. Whenever a bat is flipped into the air, an opposing dugout gets an earful or, in the case of Sunday, a middle finger gets flipped, a Tennessee baseball Vol professes to have gone down a memory hole. These moments also get funneled into the dual perception of UT’s team, which was aptly described ... (click for more)


