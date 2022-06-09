Upcoming Street Closings Announced

Here are upcoming street closings:

Ochs Highway between St Elmo Avenue and W 41st Street will be closed on Friday, from 9 a.m. until noon for pavement restoration. Detours via W 41st and W 42nd Street will be posted. Please follow all temporary signage and any instructions given by the flaggers. Reminder: Ochs Highway continues to restrict all tractor-trailers and vehicles over 2 axles due to ongoing construction.





East 8th Street between Georgia Avenue and Lindsay Street will be closed Saturday, from 8:30 a.m. until 5 p.m. for a crane lift. Detours will be posted.





All construction-related closures are weather dependent and are subject to change.





View CDOT's map of events and road closures for full details of these activities and other projects underway in our public space.