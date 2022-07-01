Police Blotter: Walmart Thief Is Caught Stealing Condoms; Woman Tries To Steal Ammunition By Putting It In Her Purse

A loss prevention employee of Walmart at 490 Greenway View Dr. told police they stopped a black male who passed all points of store sales with a box of Trojan condoms. The man was inside the loss prevention office and was about to get trespassed. He then ran out the door and fled the area. Walmart recovered their items but would like to have him trespassed.

* * *

An officer conducted a traffic stop on Gadd Road on a white Nissan Altima with no tag. The officer spoke with the driver and the two passengers. One of the passengers had a possible warrant out of Red Bank from March and she was removed from the car. The woman’s warrant did not verify. There were unknown pills seen in the center console. The driver and the other passenger were then removed from the car as well. The driver consented to a search of the vehicle and the pills were found to be aspirin. The driver had a ticket he had already received for the traffic violations. There were not active warrants for the driver or the other passenger and all were released.

* * *

Two officers conducted a field interview at a residence on Fagan Street. The officers drove behind the house and checked the registration on a few vehicles. One of the cars was a 2019 Chevy Spark. The vehicle came back to a man who was there and spoke to officers briefly. He appeared to be driving the car. The property behind the address belongs to the city of Chattanooga where there are "No Trespassing" signs clearly posted.

* * *

An officer saw a Nissan coupe parked at the Walgreen's Pharmacy at 5478 Highway 153 with a white male inside the car. Another white male came out of the store and got inside the vehicle. The driver of the car came back as having been revoked. The officer turned back into the parking lot to make contact with the car. When the officer turned left onto Gadd Road from Highway 153 he saw taillights coming from the vehicle towards the end of Gadd Road and School Drive. When the officer got to School Drive, there was no sign of the car and contact was not made.

* * *

A man on E. 11th Street told police one of his co-workers came up to him while working and said he was going to beat the man up. The man said after this encounter, the co-worker got into a white Camry and left. After speaking with the man, police spoke with a security officer from the homeless facility. The security officer said he heard the argument and went to get the two men away from each other. After speaking with the security officer, police spoke with the man’s supervisor. The supervisor said he sent the co-worker home for the day and they do not tolerate threats of any kind so he was going to handle the matter. Police were called back because the co-worker returned. Police tried to speak with the first man and he would not cooperate. He said he didn’t want to talk with police about the matter anymore.

* * *

An employee at Street Cuts LLC at 4010 Rossville Blvd. told police sometime over the weekend, someone cut a hole through their business fencing and cut the catalytic converter off of a 2020 Ford F550 truck.

* * *

An employee with Elmington Property Management at Patten Towers on E. 11th Street needed to make a police report regarding graffiti written in the elevator. The woman sent police photos of "Crips" and "Crips are Back" written in sharpie on the walls of the elevator. The woman said the writing had already been removed when she called. She said there was no damage to the property.

* * *

Police were dispatched to a suspicious vehicle on Grace Avenue where they found a spray-painted black motorcycle with no tag behind a house that was under construction. The person working on the house was unsure how long the bike had been parked there, but thought it looked suspicious. The officer ran the VIN and the motorcycle was not stolen and was registered to a person in Knoxville.

* * *

Police recovered a stolen truck when they were notified by Hook & Book Towing that they had towed a white Nissan Titan from private property on St. Elmo Avenue. The truck was reported stolen from East Ridge. It was recovered at 2605 E. 47th St. at the Hook & Book Towing parking lot. East Ridge was notified to remove the vehicle from the NCIC system. Police also attempted to contact the victim, but got no answer.

* * *

A woman at the Hilton Garden Inn Hamilton Place at 2343 Shallowford Village Dr. reported to police her car was stolen during the night. She believes she may have dropped her credit card case with keys attached to it in the parking lot while assisting her sister to her hotel room. The woman reported she also received a text at 1:52 a.m. from her credit card company asking to confirm an attempted online purchase. She said her credit card has since been deactivated. Her driver’s license was also inside the case. The car was entered into NCIC.

* * *

A man told police he left his motorcycle on the side of the road at 2000 Riverside Dr. in March. He retrieved his motorcycle and didn’t realize until recently that the license plate had been stolen.

* * *

A man at 1-800 Radiator and AC at 3402 N. Hawthorne St. told police he had not heard from his employee for several days and she was in possession of one of his vehicles as well as two company credit cards that had been used not for the business. He initially wanted the vehicle reported stolen, but then was able to get in contact with the woman. He said he wanted to give her the chance to return the vehicle and explain the charges as it may not have been her using the cards. He wanted the warrant option taken off the table for the time being.

* * *

A man on Whitehall Road told police someone stole his 8x16 dual axle utility trailer and the eight extension ladders that were on it from the worksite. The only possible suspect information is from a neighbor who the man said may have seen two skinny, white males in an old dark Bronco or Blazer.

* * *

An officer responded to an abandoned vehicle at the 1-9 Exit Dayton Pike on-ramp onto I-27 southbound coming from Highway 153. An anonymous complainant called in an abandoned vehicle in the roadway. The officer found the white Buick LeSabre and confirmed it was in the roadway, on the on-ramp of the interstate. Police had R&D Wrecker at 5605 Hixson Pike tow the car because it was a potential road hazard.

* * *

A loss prevention employee at Sportsman Warehouse at 6241 Perimeter Dr. told police she watched as a white female suspect entered the store and then placed three boxes of Winchester ammunition in her purse. She passed all points of store sales without paying for the merchandise. The employee confronted the suspect who dropped all three boxes of ammunition prior to fleeing the scene.