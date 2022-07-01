EPA Awarding Brownfield Grant At Site Of Planned Lookouts Stadium

U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Deputy Administrator Janet McCabe on Wednesday is set to present the city of Chattanooga with Brownfield program cleanup and assessment grants at the site of a planned new $79.5 million stadium to be used by the Lookouts.

The press conference will be at the U.S. Pipe/Wheland site.

The grant is "to help spur economic revitalization by addressing contaminated, polluted, or hazardous brownfield properties in the South Chattanooga and Alton Park communities."

Also set to take part are Daniel Blackman, EPA Region 4 Regional Administrator; Rep. Chuck Fleischmann and TDEC Commissioner David Salyers.

The amount of the grant was not listed.