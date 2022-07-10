Police Blotter: Man Says His Friend Stole $300, $500 Sunglasses And $1,600 iPad; Tall, Dirty Man May Have Stolen Car And Gun

A man told police he and his friend were at Dave and Buster’s at 2100 Hamilton Place Blvd. and he thinks his friend stole $300, a pair of Bluetooth sunglasses worth $500, and an Apple iPad worth $1,600. He said while they were at Dave and Buster’s he asked his friend to send $150 to himself so they could eat. The friend transferred an extra $300 to himself without the man’s permission. The man realized this once he was on the way home. The man said the friend was wearing the sunglasses and failed to return them. He believes his friend took the sunglasses and the iPad. Officers have no evidence of the iPad and sunglasses being stolen by the friend.

* * *

A woman on Oakland Avenue told police at approximately 6:45 a.m. she heard what she described as a loud "bang" outside her residence. Then she heard her car alarm go off. She went outside to check her black Honda sedan and saw the front driver-side mirror was damaged. The woman believed this was damaged as someone attempted to break into her vehicle as she didn’t see any vehicles driving down the roadway at the time she heard the loud "bang" noise. The woman also said she didn’t see anyone near her vehicle and was unable to provide any suspect description. Her car was locked and no entry was made into it. She estimated the cost of the damage at $600.

* * *

A woman at Safebox on St. Elmo Avenue told police a black male was seen behind their business acting suspiciously. According to the complainant, the man was described as about 5'7" tall, wearing a white hat, a gray sweater and black shorts. The woman said there were no signs of forced entry into the business. When police approached the scene, the man fled on foot from behind the business towards the creek. Police searched the area, but were unable to find him. His bicycle and a bag with miscellaneous clothes were turned into Chattanooga Property Division.

* * *

A woman at Hamilton Pointe Apartments at 6574 E. Brainerd Road told police she last saw her vehicle around 11 p.m. the previous night and she had left it unlocked with the windows down. The vehicle stayed there overnight and, when she got back to it around 9 a.m., she discovered that the glove compartment and center console had been rummaged through and emptied. Nothing was stolen but someone possibly could have copied vital identity information that she had in the vehicle. The passenger side door was open when she discovered this.

* * *

Police were asked to check on a silver Ford Fusion on Arlington Avenue that didn’t have a license plate on it and was parked at a place known for criminal activity. When the officer arrived, no one was inside the car. The officer looked through the window and saw a license plate in the back seat. The officer ran the VIN and the license plate matched and came back as not stolen.

* * *

Employees of Extended Stay at 6240 Airpark Dr. towed a vehicle from their lot. Once the tow company arrived, they discovered the vehicle's tag was listed as stolen. Police confirmed this and proceeded to run the vehicle's VIN and discovered the vehicle itself had not been reported stolen. Employees of Extended Stay identified a woman as the last known operator of this vehicle. However, police didn’t have any evidence to suggest the woman is the one responsible for stealing or displaying this tag. The officer took the tag into possession and transported it to Property Division for safekeeping. The owner of the tag has not been identified. The towing company transported the vehicle to 1709 Chickamauga Loop.

* * *

A woman staying at the Edwin Hotel at 102 Walnut St. told police when she checked out, she left behind a plastic toiletry bag on the bed. Inside the toiletry bag was a small Tiffany bag which contained her wedding band, earrings, and a necklace.

* * *

Police spoke with a man and a woman on Hickory Valley Road. When police arrived, the officer could hear a man yelling from down the hallway. The officer only heard a verbal argument while outside of the door. Both the man and woman said they were just arguing and nothing physical happened.

* * *

A man on Passenger Street called police and said someone had taken his Glock out of his vehicle. He said this happened sometime in July of 2021 and there was no forced entry. The Glock was entered into NCIC.

* * *

A man at 4978 Gold Wing Way told police two Arlo security cameras and three trail security cameras were stolen from the back lot of his storage unit business. He said one Arlo security camera was installed on top of a boom lift and the other security cameras were installed in the trees surrounding the back lot. The man showed police security video footage of a white male, who could be the suspect, on the property at approximately 3 a.m. Police were unable to get a full description of the man due to the quality of the video.

* * *

An officer saw a man illegally cross Intermont Road near the 3600 block of Hixson Pike. The officer approached him and told him he had illegally crossed the road. The officer asked for his identification, which he gave. The man didn’t have any outstanding warrants.

* * *

A man at GooGoo Car Wash at 1833 Gunbarrel Road told police a white male in a white sedan came in as he was closing and became upset. The man said the the suspect damaged one post while leaving. The post was worth $50 to replace.

* * *

A homeowner on Park Avenue called police to say there was a man lying on the bench on the back porch of the residence. The man was identified and ordered to leave the residence at the request of the homeowner. The homeowner said she didn’t want to provide her information for the report. A check for warrants was conducted of the man with no results. He left without further police involvement.

* * *

A loss prevention employee of H&M at 2100 Hamilton Place Blvd. told police that some customers have been manipulating the Green Dot Cards. The suspects would return merchandise and receive cash back. The suspects return merchandise seven times and would receive $707.76 in cash. The total amount is $4,950 that was taken. The suspect should not be able to do this with the Green Dot Card. The employee needed the report for the bank PNC Bank.

* * *

A woman at US Xpress at 4080 Jenkins Road told police her car was stolen while she was inside. She said the keys were with the vehicle. She had a Glock 43 in the vehicle at the time it was stolen. Officers had other people say their vehicles were broken into as well. A woman also had a gun stolen from her vehicle, a Ruger LC9. A man said his vehicle was broken into, but nothing was taken. Officers were able to lift finger prints from one woman’s vehicle while on scene. Officers will submit the finger prints to property. Both the vehicle and gun were entered into NCIC. Officers were told by other people on the scene that a white male in a faded blue shirt was walking in the parking lot. They described him as about six feet tall and dirty.