Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

AUTRY, CLAY PATRICK

915 S SEMINOLE DRIVE COLLEGEDALE, 37315

Age at Arrest: 38 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

ATTEMPTED FIRST DEGREE MURDER

DOMESTIC AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

EVADING ARREST

POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

CRIMINAL SIMULATION



BLACKMON, AUSTIN SHADRICK

1200 GALAPAGO ST DENVER, 80204

Age at Arrest: 23 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



BROWN, HALEY ANN

126 IRELAND LANE CHICKAMAUGUE, 34707

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



BURKHART, APRIL LYNETTE

11019 MATTHEW RD SODDY DAISY, 373795642

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol

POSSESSION OF METH FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



CANTRELL, MICHAEL LEE

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 49 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

DISORDERLY CONDUCT



CASTEEL, TREVOR SHAQUILLE

1904 MULBERRY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



CREASMAN, CHRISTOPHER DAVID

210 FORREST RD/ HOMELESS FT OGLETHORPE, 30742

Age at Arrest: 48 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

FAILURE TO APPEAR



CUMMINGS, HERBAUCHIE ANTWON

2302 WINDOR STREET APT 208 CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 46 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPEN

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S



DAVIS, KENNETH DWAYNE

12301 DOLLY POND RD BIRCHWOOD, 37308

Age at Arrest: 56 years old

Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



DAVIS, SARA RENEE

1719 MITCHELL AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374081819

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



DELANEY, MAURICE ANTIONE

2405 EAST 14 TH STT.





CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 44 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDTHEFT UNDER 1,000ELLIS, ASHLEY R5651 TUCKER RD OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountySPEEDINGCHILD RESTRAINT LAW VIOLATIONDRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CAREEUSTICE, JENNIFER LYNN8880 LOVELL RD HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)FLORES, JUAN ZAMORA3468 BENNETT RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 47 years oldArresting Agency: Tenn Hwy PatrolDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEVIO. DRIVERS LICENSE LAWOPEN CONTAINER LAWDRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CAREFAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANEFOWLER, DAGEN C25 VISTA DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDOMESTIC ASSAULTFOWLER, SEAN DUVEAU25 VISTA DR CHATTANOOGA, 374114236Age at Arrest: 45 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDASSAULTGALLION, CHARLES ROBERT4823 BLUE BELL AVENUE OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 77 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDVIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTIONGARDINO VAZQUEZ, HECTOR MIGUEL1107 MCBRIEN ROAD #A EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)GIBSON, LEJUAN SHAQUILLE3401 CAMPBELL ST CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankRESISTING STOP, FRIST, HALT, ARREST OR SEARCHDOMESTIC ASSAULTROBBERYEVADING ARRESTGRAHAM, CHRISTOPHER MITCHELL221 BELL ROAD CHICKAMAUGA, 30707Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgePOSSESSION OF MARIJUANA FOR RESALEGREGORY, KEVIN LEE11175 WALL ST SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 53 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyNONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORTHARGISS, ZACHARY JEROLDLEWIS CHAPEL ROAD BLEDSOE, 37379Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFUGITIVE (CATOOSA CO GA)HICKEY, ROBERT LEON2321 A LEE PIKE SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFAILURE TO APPEARHICKS, BRIAN LEE727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDCRIMINAL TRESPASSINGHOWARD, DEMETRIUS MONTEZ4409 KEMP DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyTHEFT OF PROPERTYJACKSON, TERVON LAMAR4801 GENERAL THOMAS BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeREGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATESLIGHT LAW VIOLATIONFELONY EVADING ARRESTDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEKATAFIAS, JESSICA MORGAN101 E MEADOWBROOK DR RED BANK, 37415Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION ( POSS CONT SUB)KLIMP, KENDALL GRACE3 CANARY LN ROSSVILLE, 30741Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFAILURE TO APPEARLAWSON, JOSEPH DEWAYNE138 HOOVER ROAD RINGGOLD, 30736Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgePUBLIC INTOXICATIONLOPEZ, HECTOR ALONSO900 AIRPORT LOT 50 CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFUGITIVE (GA)LOPEZ-TORRES, JUAN WILSON407 HOWARD CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: Tenn Hwy PatrolDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEMAXWELL, VANESSA LEE1106 JD NEIL ROAD TULLAHOMA, 37388Age at Arrest: 45 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)MCQUINN, TIFFANY SHARIE1706 JACKSON STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 45 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)PALLAS, JAMES BLAKE8830 SPRINGFEILD RD CHATTANOOGA, 37379Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSPTR (DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE)PAPOLONIO, ISAIAS1609 DOES NOT KNOW STREET NAME CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDINDECENT EXPOSUREDISORDERLY CONDUCTPHILLIPS, DAVID MATTHEW810 SNEED RD SODDY DAISY, 37343Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: Tenn Hwy PatrolDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEIMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERSPOWELL, KIARA TYKESHIA LASHA1300 SIDE CREEK WAY APT 101 CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDOMESTIC ASSAULTPRESTON, KENDRA SHALANE6530 FRANKFORT DR OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)RAINS, AUTUMN COURTNEY1906 LAKESHORE DR FT OGLETHORPE, 307424125Age at Arrest: 48 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEIMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERSRAMIREZ, LILIANA ELIZABETH1814 SUSAN DRIVE DALTON, 30720Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)SANDERS, DAVID ALEXANDER325 CARRIAGE PARK DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN FLORIDA)SCOTT, MARTY RAYMOND529 TIMBERLINKS DR SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37343Age at Arrest: 59 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPOSS. OF METHAMPHETAMINE FOR RESALETHEFT OF PROPERTYSHERRILL, ETHAN GAGE678 DOGWOOD TERRACE SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)SIFFLES, ROGER249 NIXON STREET SUMMERVILLE, 30747Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFAILURE TO APPEARSILVA-MEZA, BRYAN JOEL5702 WILDER RD, APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37343Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDOMESTIC ASSAULTSMITH, ADRIAN LAVON1605 EAST MAIN ST CHATTANOOGA, 374045016Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDPUBLIC INTOXICATIONSMITH, DANIELLE RENEE2311 LAURELTON CREEK LN CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDELECTRONIC TRACKING OF MOTOR VEHICLESSOUTHERS, SHANERRA S5281 USHER DR CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: Tenn Hwy PatrolDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCECRIMINAL LITTERINGSPILLMAN, CHARLES HENERY6305 STOCKTON DR CHATTANOOGA, 374163228Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDAGGRAVATED BURGLARYTHEFT OVER $1,000POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIARESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSSTEELE, DAVID C305 CHEASPEAK DR TULLAHOMA, 373882140Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)STROUD, CHIFON ANTTIONETTE3331 PINEWOOD AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyAGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULTAGGRAVATED ASSAULTTAYLOR, CHRISTOPHER MICHAEL911 SHALLOWFORD RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCETIPPENS, RANDI MICHELLE906 BELMEADE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDOMESTIC ASSAULTTONEY, ZACZERY ALEXANDER1704 N CHAMBERLAIN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDOMESTIC ASSAULTPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCETOTH-FUSSELL, VERONICA LUCILLE4332 CUMMING HWY CHATTANOOGA, 37341Age at Arrest: 44 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING ORTURNER, CHRISTOPHER LEE3719 HEMMINGWAY DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 45 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)VANDERWEIDE, MICHAEL SHANE213 CLAIRE ST ROSSVILLE, 30741Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)WEST, HOPE D727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyCRIMINAL TRESPASSINGWILSON-SMITH, MALLARI RESHEA6307 BONNY OAKES DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDBURGLARY