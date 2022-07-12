Coty Wamp Receives Endorsements From Gerbitz, Cox, Crump

Coty Wamp, the Republican nominee for 11th Judicial District Attorney General, said she has received endorsements from the former 11th Judicial District Attorneys General Bill Cox and Gary Gerbitz as well as the current 10th Judicial District Attorney General Steve Crump.



General Cox and General Gerbitz are the only living former Attorney Generals for the 11th Judicial District, which encompasses Hamilton County. For 21 years, General Gerbitz served as Hamilton County’s District Attorney before he was appointed as Hamilton County Criminal Court Judge in 1996. General Bill Cox served as Hamilton County District Attorney from 1996 until his retirement in 2014. General Steve Crump was elected in 2014 and serves as the District Attorney General for the 10th Judicial District, which encompasses Bradley, McMinn, Monroe, and Polk counties.





General Gerbitz said, “Having managed and led the District Attorney’s office in Hamilton County for 21 years, I have a vested interest in the success of this constitutional office. I believe Coty has the right experience and is prepared to lead the office as we work together to make our community and neighborhoods safer. Coty will serve well as the chief law enforcement officer in Hamilton County.”



General Cox said, “Coty has the experience and disposition that is necessary to lead the District Attorney’s Office in a forward direction. The District Attorney should be energetic and bold, and I believe Coty will be both.”



For more than three years, Ms. Wamp served as an assistant district attorney in the 10th Judicial District under General Crump, who said, “Good judgment and integrity are the bedrock of success for a district attorney. I’m in a unique position, as I’ve watched her work as a prosecutor and tried cases alongside her. She’s more than ready to be district attorney, and she has my full endorsement.”



The Early Voting period for this August General Election begins Friday and runs through Saturday, July 30, with Election Day being on Thursday, Aug. 4.