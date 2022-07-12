Sessions Judge Alex McVeagh Plans To Seek Criminal Court Judge Post Along With Robert Davis, Amanda Dunn

General Sessions Court Judge Alex McVeagh said Tuesday he has decided to seek the post in Criminal Court being vacated by Judge Tom Greenholtz, who was named to the Tennessee Court of Criminal Appeals. Others who applied are attorneys Robert Davis and Amanda Dunn.

The Trial Court Vacancy Commission will consider the three applicants for the criminal court vacancy in the 11th judicial district, which includes Hamilton County.

The Trial Court Vacancy Commission will hold a public hearing on Friday, Aug. 5, at 9 a.m. EDT at a location to be announced shortly. Any member of the public may attend the public hearing to express, orally or in writing, objections concerning applicant(s) for the judicial vacancy. If you require an accommodation and/or have special needs because of a qualified disability, have questions, or need additional information, please contact Ceesha Lofton or Rachel Harmon at the Administrative Office of the Courts at 615- 741-2687.

The Commission is expected to vote immediately following the interviews and forward the names of qualified candidates to Governor Bill Lee for his consideration.

Judge McVeagh is the only candidate on the ballot for a new eight-year term as judge in Division 1 of General Sessions Court.

Attorneys Caldwell Huckabay and David Schmidt had both withdrawn their candidacies.

Judge McVeagh said in a letter to "Friends and Supporters",



I am writing to express how truly humbling it has been over this past year to campaign to remain your General Sessions Court Judge. You may have seen some campaign signs pop up recently around Hamilton County, and I am so grateful to you for your continued support. As I have said throughout this last year's campaign, I absolutely love my job, and it has been the honor of a lifetime to serve the citizens of this great county as your judge. I will continue to work to earn your support, and I would be honored to have your vote on August 4.



I am also writing to let you know of some recent developments. My friend and mentor, Hamilton County Criminal Court Judge & felony Drug Recovery Court Judge Tom Greenholtz, was recently confirmed as an appellate judge beginning September 2022. I congratulate Judge Greenholtz and know that he will continue to make a positive impact on our criminal justice system and in the lives of all Tennesseans, and I thank him for his service to Hamilton County. Also, because his name will remain on the Criminal Court ballot, I encourage you to show your support for Judge Greenholtz by casting your vote for him on August 4.



Two weeks ago, Governor Bill Lee announced that after the election, he will begin the interview process to choose Judge Greenholtz's replacement after he steps down from the Criminal Court bench in September. Since that time, many members of the civic, business, and legal communities, including many of my judicial colleagues, have encouraged me to throw my name into the hat to be considered. Earlier this year, when approached with the theoretical question as to whether I would run for Criminal Court instead of General Sessions Court, I made clear to my former opponents and to my supporters that while I could not foresee what the future might hold, an opportunity to seek the Criminal Court judgeship would not be available at any time prior to the election, and that I would continue to actively campaign for General Sessions Court (and continue to do so to this day).



Now, after much prayer, contemplation and discussion with my family and others concerning how I can best serve my community, I have decided to submit my name for consideration following the election. I believe that my previous five years of judicial experience (including four years working with Judge Greenholtz and the misdemeanor and felony Drug Recovery Court teams) have uniquely positioned me for consideration by Governor Lee and his nominating commission. This decision will ultimately be in the Governor's hands. In the meantime, I will continue to actively campaign to serve you as General Sessions Court Judge, and I would be humbled to have your vote on August 4.