 Wednesday, July 13, 2022 78.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Breaking News


Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Wednesday, July 13, 2022

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ATKINS, THOMAS A 
5302 OAK PARK DIAMOND, 39525 
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DISORDERLY CONDUCT

BARTOL, ROBERT R 
2925 HUMPHREY BRIDGE ROAD MCDONALD, 37353 
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

BISHOP, MICHAEL LAMAR 
4725 DAYTON AVE GRAYSVILLE, 37338 
Age at Arrest: 58 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

BLAKE, DOUGLAS JOHNSON 
4845 WAVERLY COURT OOLEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED, AGE 16 TO 21
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
IMPROPER TURN (MOTOR VEHICLE)

BROWN, CYRION 
117 VALLEY VIEW AVE.

RED BANK, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
PETITION TO REVOKE(SIM POSS 22000422/FTA BOOKING M
PETITION TO REVOKE(SIM POSS 22000422/FTA COURT)
UNLAWFUL POSS. OF FIREARM
SIMPLE POSSESSION/CASUAL EXCHANGE 3917418

BUCHANAN, BIONCA MENYON 
906 S KELLY CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING ON REVOKED (ALIAS CAPIAS)

BURKS, DERRICK A 
3013 E. CRESENT CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

CANNON, ANTHONY RAY 
1939 HOLDER LOOP RISING FAWN, 30738 
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: Lookout Mountain
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
TEXTING WHILE DRIVING

CARR, KEVAUGHN LEBRON 
3502 MARPORT DR CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

CARTER, CATHIE GAIL 
7100 SNOWHILL RD OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 67 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

CWIKLINSKI, HEATHER MARIE 
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

EDWARDS, ANTONIO DUANE 
276 WATER STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

HOLDAWAY, SCOTT THOMAS 
4210 PINE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

HORTON, TED 
404 TUNNEL BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)

HOULK, DOMINIC LABRON 
4105 TAFT HIGHWAY SIGNAL MTN, 37377 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

HUFF, CHRISTY MICHELLE 
22 CEDAR VILLAGE CIRCLE FORT OGLETHORPE, 30742 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

IZQUIERDO, BARBARO FRANCISCO 
4903 NORTH MOORE LN CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VANDALISM
THEFT OF PROPERTY
VANDALISM
THEFT OF PROPERTY
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
HARRASSMENT
VANDALISM
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR

JACKSON, ISAIAH 
2311 WHEELER AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT W/DRUGSCR

JOHNSON, CALVIN L 
3834 WAUCHULA ST CHATTANOOGA, 374061614 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
EVADING ARREST

JONES, KYLA HOPE 
818 WOODMORE LN CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
THEFT OF PROPERTY

MACON, JOEL NEHEMIAH 
959 BOYTON DR CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

MCGRAW, KAYLEIGH ANGEL 
306 PEARL ST CHICKAMAUGA, 30707 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MCNEELY, SHAINA M 
1748 WESTON HILLS DR NW CLEVELAND, 373122577 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
OPEN CONTAINER LAW

MITCHELL, RICKY LOMANTE 
1913 FOUST ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHI

PARIS, RAVEN JADE 
2103 KIRBY AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT UNDER $1000

PRICE, CORERY LENARD 
7904 ORCHARD VALLEY DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

PRIEST, JAYLEN 
203 N. GERMANTOWN RD CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FOLLOWING TOO CLOSELY
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

PRYOR, TINESHIA EUINCK 
1303 ALICE STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF REGISTRATION LAW
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

REYNOSO, JOSE A 
2000 RAILROAD ST DAYTON, 37321 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

SAUNDERS, ELIJAH DENNIS 
1359 ORBIT DR HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

WHEAT, KYRA 
360 EVERGREEN CT CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT UNDER $1000

WILLIAMS, RICHARD NATHAN 
107 GOODSON AVE APT 43 CHATTANOOGA, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
ASSAULT

WOODRUFF, CHRISTOPHER LEE 
311 WINDELL LN CLEVELAND, 37311 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)


July 13, 2022

Police Blotter: Wallet With $430 Left In Unlocked Car Is Stolen; Woman Feels Threatened By Loose Dog At McDonald's

July 13, 2022

Latest Bradley County Arrest Report

July 13, 2022

VIDEO: County Commission Meeting 7/13/22


A man on Petty Road told police his vehicle was burglarized overnight. He said that he left his car doors unlocked and someone rummaged through everything. He told police that he had left his ... (click for more)

Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report. (click for more)

(click for more)



Police Blotter: Wallet With $430 Left In Unlocked Car Is Stolen; Woman Feels Threatened By Loose Dog At McDonald's

A man on Petty Road told police his vehicle was burglarized overnight. He said that he left his car doors unlocked and someone rummaged through everything. He told police that he had left his wallet in the vehicle and it was stolen. He said the wallet contained $430 and his driver's license. No suspect information was available. * * * A man on E. Matlock Street told police ... (click for more)

Latest Bradley County Arrest Report

Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report. (click for more)

Opinion

Wait Til They Hear The Train Horns At Central Soya

Re: “Also, the panel recommended approval for a $400 million project on 70 acres at the old Central Soya site on Judd Road. It will include 750 housing units.” I truly understand the need for more housing in Chattanooga, but I literally couldn’t contain my morning breakfast when I read the Planning Commission recommended approval for potentially 750 housing units (Lord only knows ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Let's Get A Casino

Let’s face it – Chattanooga needs a new baseball park like Erlanger needs another shooting victim. So if it’s only money we want, let’s trace our roots all the way back to John Ross and call on our Cherokee brethren to help us to establish a lavish casino on the U.S. Pipe-Wheland brownfields. That’s right, a big gambling center splat dab in the heart of the Southside so that people ... (click for more)

Sports

Lady Red Wolves Finish Second In First USL W League Season

On Sunday evening, the number one ranked Lady Red Wolves gathered together as a team to watch the livestreamed match on TV between South Carolina United and South Georgia Tormenta in hopes that their own season would continue & they would advance to the USL W league National Quarterfinals. Unfortunately, the hopes for the former 2-time WPSL Southeast Conference Champions were ... (click for more)

Randy Smith: The Boys Of Cooperstown

In any magnificent place or moment, no matter how grand the surroundings, it is the people that make the most impact. Such was the case of our Cooperstown Experience. The kids who play the game and the men who coach them seldom have their names called, but to continue my reflection on this amazing experience, I want to talk about the boys of Cooperstown. The Exposure Prime team ... (click for more)


