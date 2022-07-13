Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ATKINS, THOMAS A

5302 OAK PARK DIAMOND, 39525

Age at Arrest: 54 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DISORDERLY CONDUCT



BARTOL, ROBERT R

2925 HUMPHREY BRIDGE ROAD MCDONALD, 37353

Age at Arrest: 50 years old

Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



BISHOP, MICHAEL LAMAR

4725 DAYTON AVE GRAYSVILLE, 37338

Age at Arrest: 58 years old

Arresting Agency: Red Bank

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



BLAKE, DOUGLAS JOHNSON

4845 WAVERLY COURT OOLEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest: 19 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED, AGE 16 TO 21

OPEN CONTAINER LAW

IMPROPER TURN (MOTOR VEHICLE)



BROWN, CYRION

117 VALLEY VIEW AVE.

RED BANK, 37415Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankPETITION TO REVOKE(SIM POSS 22000422/FTA BOOKING MPETITION TO REVOKE(SIM POSS 22000422/FTA COURT)UNLAWFUL POSS. OF FIREARMSIMPLE POSSESSION/CASUAL EXCHANGE 3917418BUCHANAN, BIONCA MENYON906 S KELLY CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeDRIVING ON REVOKED (ALIAS CAPIAS)BURKS, DERRICK A3013 E. CRESENT CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDOMESTIC ASSAULTCANNON, ANTHONY RAY1939 HOLDER LOOP RISING FAWN, 30738Age at Arrest: 53 years oldArresting Agency: Lookout MountainDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSETEXTING WHILE DRIVINGCARR, KEVAUGHN LEBRON3502 MARPORT DR CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSECARTER, CATHIE GAIL7100 SNOWHILL RD OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 67 years oldArresting Agency: CollegedaleBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)CWIKLINSKI, HEATHER MARIE727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDASSAULTRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSDISORDERLY CONDUCTPUBLIC INTOXICATIONPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAEDWARDS, ANTONIO DUANE276 WATER STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEHOLDAWAY, SCOTT THOMAS4210 PINE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 55 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDOMESTIC ASSAULTHORTON, TED404 TUNNEL BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 18 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)HOULK, DOMINIC LABRON4105 TAFT HIGHWAY SIGNAL MTN, 37377Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)HUFF, CHRISTY MICHELLE22 CEDAR VILLAGE CIRCLE FORT OGLETHORPE, 30742Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)IZQUIERDO, BARBARO FRANCISCO4903 NORTH MOORE LN CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDVANDALISMTHEFT OF PROPERTYVANDALISMTHEFT OF PROPERTYVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFHARRASSMENTVANDALISMVIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING ORJACKSON, ISAIAH2311 WHEELER AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT W/DRUGSCRJOHNSON, CALVIN L3834 WAUCHULA ST CHATTANOOGA, 374061614Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeEVADING ARRESTJONES, KYLA HOPE818 WOODMORE LN CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyAGGRAVATED ASSAULTRECKLESS ENDANGERMENTTHEFT OF PROPERTYMACON, JOEL NEHEMIAH959 BOYTON DR CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDOMESTIC ASSAULTMCGRAW, KAYLEIGH ANGEL306 PEARL ST CHICKAMAUGA, 30707Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)MCNEELY, SHAINA M1748 WESTON HILLS DR NW CLEVELAND, 373122577Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEIMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERSPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAOPEN CONTAINER LAWMITCHELL, RICKY LOMANTE1913 FOUST ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDVIOLATION OF PROBATION (VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIPARIS, RAVEN JADE2103 KIRBY AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDTHEFT UNDER $1000PRICE, CORERY LENARD7904 ORCHARD VALLEY DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 47 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)PRIEST, JAYLEN203 N. GERMANTOWN RD CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEFOLLOWING TOO CLOSELYFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYPRYOR, TINESHIA EUINCK1303 ALICE STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDVIOLATION OF REGISTRATION LAWFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEREYNOSO, JOSE A2000 RAILROAD ST DAYTON, 37321Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDPOSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMEDPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIASAUNDERS, ELIJAH DENNIS1359 ORBIT DR HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEPOSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCERECKLESS ENDANGERMENTPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAWHEAT, KYRA360 EVERGREEN CT CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDTHEFT UNDER $1000WILLIAMS, RICHARD NATHAN107 GOODSON AVE APT 43 CHATTANOOGA, 37405Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDPUBLIC INTOXICATIONASSAULTWOODRUFF, CHRISTOPHER LEE311 WINDELL LN CLEVELAND, 37311Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: CollegedaleBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)