Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
ATKINS, THOMAS A
5302 OAK PARK DIAMOND, 39525
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
BARTOL, ROBERT R
2925 HUMPHREY BRIDGE ROAD MCDONALD, 37353
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
BISHOP, MICHAEL LAMAR
4725 DAYTON AVE GRAYSVILLE, 37338
Age at Arrest: 58 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
BLAKE, DOUGLAS JOHNSON
4845 WAVERLY COURT OOLEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED, AGE 16 TO 21
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
IMPROPER TURN (MOTOR VEHICLE)
BROWN, CYRION
117 VALLEY VIEW AVE.
RED BANK, 37415
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
PETITION TO REVOKE(SIM POSS 22000422/FTA BOOKING M
PETITION TO REVOKE(SIM POSS 22000422/FTA COURT)
UNLAWFUL POSS. OF FIREARM
SIMPLE POSSESSION/CASUAL EXCHANGE 3917418
BUCHANAN, BIONCA MENYON
906 S KELLY CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING ON REVOKED (ALIAS CAPIAS)
BURKS, DERRICK A
3013 E. CRESENT CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
CANNON, ANTHONY RAY
1939 HOLDER LOOP RISING FAWN, 30738
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: Lookout Mountain
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
TEXTING WHILE DRIVING
CARR, KEVAUGHN LEBRON
3502 MARPORT DR CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
CARTER, CATHIE GAIL
7100 SNOWHILL RD OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 67 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
CWIKLINSKI, HEATHER MARIE
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
EDWARDS, ANTONIO DUANE
276 WATER STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
HOLDAWAY, SCOTT THOMAS
4210 PINE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
HORTON, TED
404 TUNNEL BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
HOULK, DOMINIC LABRON
4105 TAFT HIGHWAY SIGNAL MTN, 37377
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
HUFF, CHRISTY MICHELLE
22 CEDAR VILLAGE CIRCLE FORT OGLETHORPE, 30742
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
IZQUIERDO, BARBARO FRANCISCO
4903 NORTH MOORE LN CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VANDALISM
THEFT OF PROPERTY
VANDALISM
THEFT OF PROPERTY
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
HARRASSMENT
VANDALISM
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
JACKSON, ISAIAH
2311 WHEELER AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT W/DRUGSCR
JOHNSON, CALVIN L
3834 WAUCHULA ST CHATTANOOGA, 374061614
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
EVADING ARREST
JONES, KYLA HOPE
818 WOODMORE LN CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
THEFT OF PROPERTY
MACON, JOEL NEHEMIAH
959 BOYTON DR CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
MCGRAW, KAYLEIGH ANGEL
306 PEARL ST CHICKAMAUGA, 30707
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
MCNEELY, SHAINA M
1748 WESTON HILLS DR NW CLEVELAND, 373122577
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
MITCHELL, RICKY LOMANTE
1913 FOUST ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHI
PARIS, RAVEN JADE
2103 KIRBY AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT UNDER $1000
PRICE, CORERY LENARD
7904 ORCHARD VALLEY DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
PRIEST, JAYLEN
203 N. GERMANTOWN RD CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FOLLOWING TOO CLOSELY
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
PRYOR, TINESHIA EUINCK
1303 ALICE STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF REGISTRATION LAW
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
REYNOSO, JOSE A
2000 RAILROAD ST DAYTON, 37321
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
SAUNDERS, ELIJAH DENNIS
1359 ORBIT DR HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
WHEAT, KYRA
360 EVERGREEN CT CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT UNDER $1000
WILLIAMS, RICHARD NATHAN
107 GOODSON AVE APT 43 CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
ASSAULT
WOODRUFF, CHRISTOPHER LEE
311 WINDELL LN CLEVELAND, 37311
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)