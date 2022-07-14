Police Blotter: Trio Steals Running Vehicle While Owner Visits His Brother; Man Suspects "Bigamist" Wife Poured Hot Sauce In His House And Stole His Router

A man told police he was visiting his brother on Clio Avenue and that while inside the residence, someone stole his tan Chevrolet Malibu. He said that he searched the area and then went back to his house on Taylor Street and called police. He said he had no suspect information or any idea who would have taken his car. He did tell police that when he went inside to see his brother, he did leave it running with the keys in it. Before police were able to place the vehicle into NCIC, another officer located the vehicle at the Speedway, 1330 E. 3rd St. After speaking to the manager, she was able to pull the video of the vehicle pulling into the parking lot and stopping at pump 7. The front seat passenger exited the vehicle and went into the store. Police were able to get photos of the passenger and they were sent out to CPD Sworn for identification. Due to the quality of the camera footage, police were not able to get any pictures of the other two people. The people appeared to have car issues and could not get the vehicle started. They then fled on foot east up E. 3rd Street and out of camera view. The owner was notified and arrived on scene to take possession of his vehicle.

A man told police someone tried to drive a Kubota excavator on Snow Street, but only was able to move it a few feet. He said the person then stole the ignition key. He said it will cost $40 to replace the key. He said this is a a construction site where he is building his house. Communications set up a Watch for this location. He said he plans to install a wildlife camera on the location.

A woman on Stones Rest Circle told police just before 6 a.m. two black males went into her garage, which is attached to her home and is open. She said they stole a Springfield Hellcat, Radar detector, 12 gauge rounds, 22 rounds, a wallet with $150, a Social Security card, debit/credit cards and an ID. The suspect vehicle looked to be a gray sedan. Multiple homes around the area had cameras. The suspects are unknown at this time. The firearm was entered into NCIC.



An officer was patrolling on Hooker Road when she noticed a powder blue (almost silver) Lexus RX350 (NC tag) in the rear parking area of a duplex. Multiple stolen vehicles and vehicles used in violent crimes have been located from this address. The vehicle did not return as stolen, but was documented for possible future involvement.

A woman on Lee Highway told police a man was on her property and she wanted to tell him to not get on her property again. She said when she approached him, he started yelling at her. The man was detained due to his behavior. He was then let go once everything was cleared and he relaxed.

A woman on Bennett Avenue told police she exited her home that morning to find the door to her

Nissan Pathfinder unlocked, and found the glove box and center console open. She said she had approximately $15 stolen from the center console of her vehicle, which was parked in front of her address at the time of the theft. The woman said she does not remember if she had left her vehicle unlocked, but believes this to be the case. She would like to press charges if the suspect is found.

A woman told police she had been arrested at the 2100 Hamilton Place Mall and her vehicle was left parked at the mall parking lot. She said the 2007 Silver Lincoln MKX was stolen out of the mall parking lot. She also mentioned that she bought the vehicle from the Chattanooga Motors dealership, and she had to return to the dealership to pick up the title. Police ran the VIN of the vehicle, and it was still registered under the previous owner's name. The woman showed police proof of ownership. She also showed police the paperwork from the dealership with her name on it, and the bill of sale from the dealership with her name and her signature. There was no report of repossession or private property tow per the vehicle VIN. She also said that her white iPhone 8, her TN state ID, and her jewelry were inside the vehicle. The vehicle was listed in NCIC.

A woman on Shawnee Circle told police that she received a call from an unknown person on her land line. She said that when she answered the phone, the person told her that her nephew owes him $3,000. She told police that her nephew is currently serving time in prison in Jasper, Tn. She said she told the caller that she does not have that kind of money and cannot pay him. The caller then told her that he knows where she lives and then hung the phone up. She told police that she has no idea who the caller was. Police noted that this same caller called another of the woman's relatives. Police told the woman to contact Dispatch if anything out of the ordinary was to occur around her property.

A man on Ridge Top Drive told police he had received bank statements from two banks at which he did not have accounts. He said that he contacted the banks, United Community Bank and Scenic Community Credit Union, about the accounts. He was informed that the accounts had been opened online using his information. The man needed a report for his records.

Police located an abandoned vehicle at 7200 Shallowford Road. The blue Alfa Romeo with GA tag, was sitting in the roadway at the traffic light where Shallowford Road and the off ramp of I-75 SB meet. The vehicle was unoccupied with its hazard lights on. No one was around it. The vehicle appeared to have side damage to front and back driver's side doors. Yates wrecker service was dispatched to haul it off.

The manager at Anytime Fitness at 25 Cherokee Blvd. told police that homeless people have been entering the gym without permission. She said a member saw a homeless man sleeping inside the gym that morning. The manager thinks that homeless people may be following members into the gym without an access card.

A man told police that between 2-6 a.m. items were stolen out of the cab of his Ram pickup truck while it was parked at a residence on Wiehl St. The man said there were no signs of forced entry and the truck may have been unlocked. One of the items, a Hercules Drill, was entered into NCIC as stolen.

A man told police he was driving on Hemlock Circle when another vehicle was coming from the opposite way. The man said he pulled off to the side to let the other vehicle pass. When he did this, he slid into a ditch. There was no damage to the vehicle. The man is going to have the vehicle towed out of the ditch.

A man on Carriage Parc Drive told police that someone came into his home and poured hot sauce on his wall and floor. He said the person also took his router. He told police he thinks it was his "wife" who he said committed bigamy in Georgia. There is no known suspect at this time. He said he has a TPO in place and said his wife has been at the home. He did not know how much the router was worth. The man had no proof that his wife had been in the home. He said he was out of town when all this occurred.