Man Being Pursued On I-75 Is Captured After Wreck Near The Ooltewah Exit; Manhunt Lasted 3 Hours

A man who was being pursued by law enforcement on I-75 southbound is in custody after he crashed near the Ooltewah exit.

Eric Hagood, 22, of College Park Ga., ran his car into two other vehicles, but there were no reported injuries.

He fled the scene, but was captured near Mitchell Mill Road in Ooltewah. The location is near the power line trail behind Mill Run Subdivision.

A nearby camp was placed on lockdown until the fugitive was in custody.

Hamilton County Sheriff personnel assisted the Tennessee Highway Patrol in the three-hour manhunt.

in the area just off Hunter Road.

The manhunt began after troopers in Knox County attempted to stop a vehicle. The suspect failed to stop and troopers pursued the suspect vehicle until it crashed near mile marker 11. Upon crashing, both the driver and passenger fled on foot. The passenger was apprehended near the scene, but the driver managed to evade immediate capture.

A search for the suspect was immediately begun near mile marker 11 that incorporated the area around the Mill Creek subdivision and the Snow Hill and Hunter Road area. HCSO personnel, in coordination with personnel from the Chattanooga Police Department, Collegedale Police Department, and the ATF assisted the THP in the search for the suspect. The HCSO deployed several specialized teams, units and assets to aid in the search including personnel from our Fugitive, Patrol, Criminal Investigations, Drone, Traffic K9, and SWAT units.

The suspect was located at approximately 12:30 p.m. near the 8200 block of Mitchell Mill Road where he was safely taken into custody by HCSO deputies. He was then handed over to the THP.

Chief Deputy Austin Garrett said, "Today, like every day, our deputies’ suit up and head into harm’s way to protect the citizens of Hamilton County regardless of the conditions they are presented. HCSO personnel, along with our law enforcement partners, spent three hours in the heat methodically searching through the woods for this suspect.

"I am proud of them and their efforts to bring this suspect safely into custody. If you choose to run from law enforcement in Hamilton County, we will pursue you and we will use every resource we have to bring you safely into custody for the charges that are pending against you.”

Special thanks to HCEMS for being available for medical support and to Hamilton County 911 for utilizing their mobile 911 center for on-site communications. The HCSO would also like to thank the Hamilton County Rescue Squad for making their Rehabilitation Unit available to law enforcement personnel and first responders on-scene.

This incident remains an active investigation by the Tennessee Highway Patrol.