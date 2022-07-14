Dale Mabee Lived At Thomas Marshall House High On Cameron Hill During World War II

Dale Mabee, who had a long career as a Chattanooga realtor and developer, can relate to the Cameron Hill article featured on Chattanoogan.com on Thursday.

He has photos of himself crawling around at the Thomas Marshall house at 315 Boynton Terrace (earlier 15 Prospect St.) where his mother's family lived in the 1930s and 1940s.

Mr. Mabee, who served as chairman of the Planning Commission for many years, said, "My mother was Juanita Higdon shown in the photo in Cameron Hill's Boynton Park. The other women were my aunts and the gentleman is my father.

"My mother had six brothers and sisters of which two sisters and two brothers lived at home full-time at 315 Boynton Terrace when these photos were made.

"My mother and I plus one additional sister also lived there while my father and the other sister’s husband were away at war during World War II. I can remember loving to climb the high steps and having my aunt Joyce push me down Cameron Hill in a wagon.

"My grandfather was active in politics and one of the photos shows him and my grandmother (Lawrence and Mary Higdon) participating in an election on Cameron Hill."